QE Infinity: The Banks Are Hoarding Cash

But for sub-IG bonds and A2 paper, there is no net, and they remain in turmoil. This could lead to defaults and a credit freeze.

The IG bond and A1 paper markets, where the Fed will be playing, have shown some signs of recovery on the news.

As of April 1, only two of the Fed’s new facilities were up and running. Every day counts right now.

Accounting for the Treasury checking account, 94% of this unprecedented round of QE has remained in reserves.

Banks Are Not The Best Transmission Belts In A Crisis

As I’ve tried to stress in these Fedwatcher articles, the Fed is a bank to other banks. They like for their counterparties for policy to all be banks or other central banks. For example, if they want to make “open market” purchases of Treasuries for QE, they are actually buying them from the banks.

So, banks are the transmission belts for all Fed policy.

Rates: The Fed’s primary tool historically are interest rates. But the Fed only controls one rate historically, Fed Funds - the rate at which banks make unsecured overnight loans to each other. To this they added a second one in the last 12 years, the IOER - the overnight rate which banks receive for excess reserves held at the Fed. These are ultrashort term policy rates that no one but banks pay or receive. The Fed does not “control rates” but relies on the market to bring medium- and long-term rates along with their ultrashort term policy rates.

QE: To this, the Fed has added QE - the outright purchase of Treasuries and MBSs from banks with newly printed money. This has several effects: to bring down longer rates more directly; to add more liquidity to credit markets; to allow more fiscal space for Congress; and it is also inflationary. Banks trade in their debt securities for cash, and put that cash to work in credit markets at new, lower rates, or so the theory goes.

The discount window: An oldie fallen out of favor, this is an emergency overnight loan facility for banks. It’s fallen out of favor because the rate is generally higher than Fed Funds or repo, but the Fed has lowered these rates as well, so there has been more activity here.

Central bank swaps: The Fed is also trying to keep the dollar stable in currency markets. When we see huge spikes or valleys by the dollar against every currency like we did in March, it’s not good for anyone. The Fed buys or sells Treasuries from other central banks to even out the more extreme movements.

Special purpose facilities: these are crisis-only facilities that are set up with the Treasury Department as a legal fig leaf. What the fig leaf is covering up is that the Fed is buying a range of debt securities from banks that they are not authorized to via the direct language of the Federal Reserve Act. They exist in a sort of legal gray area. Currently, they have six of these announced:

Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF): To get short-term credit to businesses and municipalities. Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF): To ease their tight positions and prepare for the onslaught of new Federal debt to come. Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF): To ease the liquidity positions in money market funds. Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF): To buy new corporate IG medium-term debt. Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF): To buy existing corporate IG medium-term debt, including ETFs. Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF): Funding to bundle a grab bag of debt assets like student loans, car loans, consumer debt, etc. They will add more asset classes as needed.

We still await details on the seventh, one for small businesses, but every day there is nothing here is a day lost to recession.

Notice that I say there are six facilities “announced,” because as of end of day on Wednesday, only the PDCF and MMLF had seen any action on the Fed’s balance sheet.

The Thing That Is Keeping Me Up Nights

But the real thing that troubles me right now regarding Fed policy is this chart:

During Not QE, the purpose of the Fed’s Treasury purchases was to fatten up reserves. We wanted to see most all of QE winding up in bank reserve accounts. That did not happen; only a portion wound up in reserves, and banks went out and added some risk to their balance sheets instead.

Now, we want to see the opposite happening. We want the banks to take that cash and put it to work in the real economy, buying old debt and issuing new debt. But through April 1, factoring in the effect of the Treasury's checking account on reserves, 94% of QE remains in reserves.

Or, to put it another way, there is so much uncertainty that banks think their best bet with all this cash is to take the 0.1% IOER and see what the next day brings. I do not blame them. This has to have started the conversation about a slightly negative IOER, like -0.01%. That’s a whole different article.

Here’s a story that’s illuminating:

If you were a bank and saw that, how would you feel about the corporate debt market right now? Would you write a mortgage after seeing 8.7 million Americans file for unemployment insurance in the last two weeks? In a crisis, banks, like everyone else, get risk-averse just when we need them to take on risk. They are not the best transmission belts in these times.

The Fed Eases Off The Accelerator A Bit

Through last Wednesday, the Fed had continued to pour on the liquidity at around $100 billion a day. For context, their previous record week from 2010 was $40 billion, so this is a different order of magnitude.

Federal Reserve. When $20 billion looks like nothing.

But since Thursday they have, as promised, eased their foot off the gas a bit, lowering gross Treasury purchases to around $58 billion a day from $72 billion, and MBSs to around $20 billion a day from $30 billion.

In any event, we are over $1 trillion in QE since March 13, and still speeding down the highway. Where and when it ends is up for grabs right now, like a lot of things.

New Additions and What’s Missing

March 25th’s Fed balance sheet had two new line items and two more reviving. The primary dealer facility was at $33 billion by April 1, and the money market facility was up to $53 billion. Both are well beyond the initial $10 billion Fed contribution, as designed.

Additionally, overnight loans through the discount window were at $48 billion on April 1, up from only $11 million (with an "m") on March 11. Central bank liquidity swaps were up to $349 billion from nothing two weeks before.

But what’s missing is any sign of the other four facilities - the ones designed to get credit directly to firms and households through bonds, paper, and the new bundled securities in TALF. But just the promise of Fed purchases seems to have calmed these markets to some extent.

Starting with investment grade corporate debt, where the Fed will be making purchases, we see that the AAA through the BBB grades have come back from the brink for now, with spreads with the 5-year Treasury off their peaks but still very high. But the higher you go on the risk ladder, the less the relief has been.

There is always a lot of concern about the lower tiers of IG debt during a crisis. If downgrades take a bond out of IG, funds that can only own IG are forced to sell, and yields spike even farther. In a world where the Fed can only buy IG as well, that gets magnified. As you can see, the BBBs - the lowest grade of IG - haven’t rallied nearly as much as the others since the Fed announcement.

But when we get out of IG into high yield, the brief rally has ended. There will be no Fed liquidity here.

The spread remains in the high teens, and it has much further to go, if history has anything to tell us:

We still haven’t reached the 2016 spreads, let alone crisis levels. These have further to fall.

Moving over to short-term credit, we’ve seen nonfinancial commercial paper drop off since these the Fed announcements on March 15.

This is the exact opposite of what we’d like to be seeing right now. What’s happening is there was a spike in very short-term A1 paper issues (20 days or less) in mid-March, which has since come back. Meanwhile, the dollar volume of new A2 paper, not to be covered by the Fed facility, has been steadily declining.

The number of new issues is also declining in the far more popular A2 shorter terms:

This is very concerning, as this is the primary means of riding this out for many companies, and the Fed programs will not be buying A2 paper, except for recently downgraded companies. Even A1 paper issues are back to about where they were before the Fed put their foot on the gas:

The yields on nonfinancial commercial paper have been on a wild ride. Starting with the overnight terms:

These are the spreads with the IOER, the alternative rate banks can get risk-free overnight. Some days there are not enough issues for a weighted average rate, and that, along with weekends, are the reasons for the gaps.

As you can see, before the crisis, there was actually a small disincentive for banks to issue A1 nonfinancial overnight paper and a small incentive to issue A2. But as demand grew mid-March, the rates spiked on both. Note that the A1 spread is now negative again as of April 2. But the A2 spread, where most companies go looking for short-term funding, remains elevated.

Moving to the 1-month terms:

These are the spreads with the 1-month Treasury, the alternative rate banks can get risk-free for a month. These gaps are only from days in which there were not enough issues to publish a rate.

As you can see, these longer-term issues have rates that remain elevated and volatile. The spread on A2 paper remains particularly high, when the Fed is trying to get low rate credit widely through the economy.

Finally, the 3-month terms

These are the spreads with the 3-month Treasury, the alternative rate banks can get risk free for 3 months. These gaps are only from days in which there were not enough issues to publish a rate.

The A1 paper rates remains elevated and volatile like the 1-month terms. But the 3-month A2 market, never a large part of the market but more important than ever right now, has more or less collapsed. From March 20 to April 2, there were only 13 total 3-month A2 nonfinancial paper issues, for a grand total of $233 million (with an “m”). Banks’ time horizons are much shorter than 3 months right now for any sort of risk

So we await the Fed’s action on these 4 facilities to shore some of this up. Every day of delay is costly. My best guess is that the NY Fed operations desk could handle the primary dealer and money market facilities on their own, but the others involve BlackRock, and they are still getting set up with rules and such. This is all very new, especially TALF.

Just the promise of Fed actions has shored up the markets where they will be playing to some degree. But even if they were up and running today, there are still huge blocks of debt - sub-IG bonds and A2 corporate paper - that these programs are not touching, and those markets remain in turmoil.

Transmission Failed

To sum up:

The Fed has been pouring liquidity onto bank balance sheets at an unprecedented rate since March 13.

But accounting for changes in the Treasury’s checking account, 94% of QE has wound up in reserves as of April 1. We would like to see these reserves be put to work in the real economy, not earning 0.1% IOER. The banks are being risk-averse, and I don’t blame them.

Only two of the promised facilities are up and running, and are already beyond their initial Treasury contributions, as designed.

But the more important ones meant to get credit to firms and households remain on hold. Every day counts.

The IG corporate bond and A1 paper market, where the Fed will be playing, show some signs of recovery just on the promise of Fed intervention.

But the sub-IG bond and A2 paper markets don’t have a net beneath them and remain in turmoil. We could be in for a wave of defaults and a credit freeze here.

As you can tell, I don’t think this is going well so far.

Outlook

The outlook remains the same. Prepare for impact.

Recommended Trades

Also remaining the same. Cash is the best bet for most investors right now.

If you want to add a little more risk:

Long treasuries in the 3-7 year and 20+ year ranges to follow QE. This is where the Fed is concentrating purchases, along with under 2 years.

Short junk bonds via one of the larger ETFs like HYG or JNK.

Short equities, but this will take nerves of steel. The one thing I promised you back in February was volatility.

Time Is A Luxury

I hit "publish" on the afternoon of Saturday, April 4, and by the time you read this, everything in it could already be out the window. Writing and editing these articles is now too long a turnaround, as the news moves too fast.

Stay safe. Be cool. Love the ones you're with.

Disclosure: I am/we are short JNK, HYG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.