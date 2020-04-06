CarMax: Tough Market But Will Bounce Back Later This Year

Our team recommended CarMax (KMX) a year ago at $58 per share but we encouraged our traders to lock in gains while letting the house's money run on a remaining position back before Christmas 2019. Make no mistake, no one really saw the catastrophe that has hit our market from the COVID-19 shutdown. We made a call on the name assuming a still solid economy, though, as traders at heart, we stand by the call. Of course, it is house money we are running with but admittedly it is still painful to watch shares shed huge sums. Obviously, most companies are feeling the pinch. The question is whether you should stay in the name, or, if you are on the sidelines, consider entering a new position? We think a hold is fine but wait a bit more before considering a new position. The just reported quarter was solid, though we expect H1 2020 is going to be rough.

Price action

Shares of CarMax are volatile, which has made them great for trading. As you can see, and perhaps obviously from the media headlines, KMX stock has dropped like a rock in recent weeks, down about 50% from recent highs:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

From a chart perspective, the 2016 lows are what investors should hope holds. Given the overall market, this will be a tall order. If we expect the prospects of the company will not be cut in half in the medium term, then this selloff is a buying opportunity, but let the dust settle. We expect pressure in Q1 for obvious reasons with shutdowns in the United States, but economic contagion will last for months. More broadly, the chart has shown clear trading oscillations and the astute trader can scalp profits based on these oscillations in price, but from an investor's viewpoint, the action economically is still scary. The company continues to grow, but from a fundamental basis, we think a buy in the $40s is not out of the question, but we can see it coming lower. We are holding with house's money, so we have time, but many are looking for opportunity. Give it time.

Despite pressure overall, still a competitive market

We guess it is worth reminding you that if you are unfamiliar with the company's operations, CarMax sells used cars, but not just to consumers. It also sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions. It also sells some new vehicles under special franchise arrangements. Like other vehicle sales outlets, the company offers its customers financing alternatives through its own finance operations. High-margin services are also offered, such as appraisal services, vehicle repairs, and offering extended warranties. The business is profitable, and sales are growing over time, but this is a heavily saturated market, and with a consumer economy that is strapped and stretched thin. Car sales are obviously going to suffer, and that is why the stock is down so much. But on top of that, the name is competing with major dealerships, local/independent used lots, and even online now. While CarMax has done an effective job branding itself and increasing sales year-after-year, the space is crowded to say the least. Now, COVID-19 notwithstanding, the company has held its own against these competitive pressures. This is evidenced by Q4 results.

Revenue growth

CarMax just reported its Q4 earnings and once again, revenues were up. While the pace of sales growth had been slowing somewhat in recent quarters, the growth is still very positive, despite the competitive operating environment. The company used to put up consistent double-digit sales increases in past years. That said, Q4 revenues perked up. Total revenues were $4.96 billion, beating estimates by $250 million, and increasing 14.8% from last year. That is strong.

These sales increases are welcome, though the days of rapid growth are behind, and not just because of the virus shutting things down. This is because CarMax has spread across the nation, and so there is a bit of a saturation impact.

While the pace of sales increases under normal circumstances would not be expected to be as high as it used to be, in terms of underlying performance, the company did show certain points of strength and weakness that we want you to be aware of.

Total used vehicle unit sales grew 14.7% in the quarter and comparable store used unit sales rose 11.0% versus the prior year's fourth quarter. Stellar result; but obviously going forward, in the coming months, we expect pain, much of it priced into the stock. Same-store sales performance was better than we expected. Back in 2017-2018, we had seen some declines in store traffic. However, this decline in traffic has reversed mightily. It would have continued into Q1 (and likely did to start the month of March). But, we know the quarter is going to be quite literally unpredictable, as it is for so many other companies.

We do want to point out that the wholesale business had some positive action. Wholesale vehicle unit sales were up 2.0%. When we had covered the name previously, sales were flat-to-down, and just starting to turn positive, so this improvement is a strong sign for the company. Turning to the service plans and financing side of the business, revenues were up. Extended protection plan revenues (which includes extended service plans and guaranteed asset protection revenues) increased a strong 9.6% versus the prior-year level, reflecting growth in used volumes, the rapid revenue recognition from extended protection plan sales, as well as declines in costs from the plan providers. Financing saw income jump 7.9%.

As far as the top line is concerned, it was a great quarter. Did this translate to earnings power?

Earnings power

While rising sales are a big positive, we have to question the impact on profit. In other words, did the pace of revenue growth outpace expense growth? Well, considering basic cost expenses, total gross profit increased a strong 12.3% to $673 million in the quarter. This was a result of profit growth in nearly all segments. One item we do watch is used vehicle gross profit per unit. This remained comparable with the prior-year period, rising $29 per vehicle. The mean profit per vehicle is a key metric to watch. Wholesale vehicle gross profit was up 3.7% driven by volumes, but one weak point to watch here is profit per unit. It had been declining in many quarters. In Q4, it rose to $993 per unit from $977 last year.

Keep in mind, to generate higher sales, expenses rose. Of course, with gross profit rising, we can see that these increases were outpaced by top-line growth. Still, we need to look at other lines of expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 13% to $484.7 million, primarily reflecting the 9% increase in the company's store base in a year's time. Advertising expenses were up 4% per unit.

With the strong top line and expense increases that were in line with expenses, the bottom line beat consensus expectations. Net earnings widened to $215 million, while earnings per share were up to $1.30, rising 15% and beating the consensus mark by a huge $0.16.

Moving forward

Acquiring shares under $50 is not a terrible play in our opinion as H2 2020 should see economic activity improve from where we will be in the next month or two. An argument can be made that used car sales could see a benefit from this, but given the consumer is strapped, the market has priced in a lot of pain. We think those holding house money just sit back and let it run. While buybacks are on hold, the company will make it through this. The competition is suffering the same. As the consumer suffers, so will CarMax and most others. Wait it out, and we will reassess in a few months.

This is it. Secure Your 50% Off Discount Now Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100s of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners for rapid-return gains. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.