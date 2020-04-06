Gilead And The Economics Of Remdesivir

The first of six Remdesivir trials could finish as soon as April.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) is conducting a number of trials across the globe for its antiviral Remdesivir. I'm very optimistic it is going to be shown effective against COVID-19 in April or May at the latest. I can't be 100% sure but I'm confident. Since my prior articles on the subject (see links below) there have been a few developments I should mention; Remdesivir has been OK'd in Europe for compassionate use in COVID-19 and Gilead's CEO wrote a letter about the ongoing efforts to get ready to distribute Remdesivir if OK'd. The letter is a little bit depressing in that Remdesivir is likely not a silver bullet. Yet there are also glimmers of hope in there. This article specifically deals with the key points made in the letter.

Note that this is an investing website and I review this therapy from the perspective of a Gilead shareholder. It can come across as cold and calculated. I would love it if we could wave a magic wand and this would all go away. But that's unlikely to happen. My heart goes out to patients as well as everyone who's losing loved ones to this awful disease. I'd hoped remdesivir could be there in enormous quantities sooner and that ramping it up would have been easier. I'm very disappointed it's actually difficult and in the last place because it decreases the upside of the investment case.

Another thing I'd like to emphasize is that because I'm looking at this from an investment (or trading so you will) perspective and perhaps that requires a different level of certainty around the information. I'm used to operating under uncertainty and betting on odds laid by unusual situations. I'm used to reading seemingly unrelated or second-hand information and evaluating its value for investing purposes.

Sometimes this can be information as frivolous and annoying as reading about the 3rd marriage of the CEO, the cars he likes to drive and the spending habits of his latest partner. In that case I wanted to figure out why the CEO was selling seemingly deeply undervalued shares.

This is very different from operating in the medical field where the professionals are extremely careful not to overstate effectiveness or inadvertently getting the hopes of patients or their family up about a certain treatment.

It is not that I want to get people's hopes up when I'm not sure about a therapy. I don't. But as an investor waiting until the final medical all-clear about a therapy will ensure most of the upside is gone. Case in point being that I wrote about Gilead's Remdesivir on February 5 on The Special Situations Report after which it has shown a 28% outperformance vs. the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB). The gap understates the outperformance as Gilead actually is the largest holding within the ETF with a 10.29% weight.

Data by YCharts

Production is difficult and it takes a long time

The part in this letter that really disappointed me is that ramping up production is extremely difficult. It turns out that the length of time it takes to produce remdesivir is many months at the least. Per Gilead:

It is a linear process that requires specialized chemistry and multiple chemical reactions, some of which can take several weeks to complete. It also calls for scarce raw materials as well as sterile manufacturing capabilities with limited global capacity, which are needed to make finished vials ready for administration to patients.

Gilead did manage to find ways to cut production times by as much as 50% but end-to-end manufacturing still takes about six months.

It has been previously known that Gilead repurposed one of its own facilities to manufacture remdesivir. From this letter I learned, they are repurposing multiple of their own facilities. Gilead is also working with external manufacturers to ramp up production around the globe.

Glimmers of hope

With this letter, Gilead announced it is giving away 1.5 million individual doses of Remdesivir. Currently, they are trialing 5-day and 10-day treatment courses. So this could translate into a minimum of 140,000 patients getting treated and at best 280,000 patients. My expectation, which is highly speculative, primarily based on reading one study that only had a few people on Remdesivr, I'd expect most COVID-19 patients can be treated with a 5-day course. But a segment of 10%-40% likely requires a 10-day course. Again, I could be totally wrong and we may see 10-day courses as a standard treatment.

Economics

If Gilead is giving away 1.5 million doses, it implies it is going to charge after that. In my opinion, the company is being enormously generous but they are going to be vilified no matter what. It is viewed as unseemly to make money off a pandemic by a certain amount of the population.

I think we should be happy to be enormously thankful if there's a treatment and we can shell out some dollars for a cure. I don't mean to minimize the challenges this will pose to any one's individual budget. I can easily imagine it is in the best interest of nations if the government covers any and all COVID-19 bills. It is going to be a lot cheaper than doing series after series of $2 trillion stimulus plans.

At 300k therapies per month and a therapy being anywhere between $500 and $5000 (at 80% gross margins), this could still be a significant therapy to Gilead's bottom line.

This translates into between $150 million and $1.5 billion worth of revenue per month. That's between $1.8 billion and $18 billion of revenue. If it is the former Gilead has run a bit too far (although it does not look to me like a way overvalued stock even in that scenario given it started from quite an attractive level).

If the price of therapy leans more towards the $5k range, I believe Gilead has a lot of room to run. A lot depends on the competition and the trajectory of COVID-19. There's no reason for the ceiling to be $5k but that's the highest number I've seen mentioned.

Between $1.8 billion and $18 billion of annual revenue could obviously be significant to Gilead:

Data by YCharts

Gross profit margins in pharma tend to be really good. The highest costs are usually associated with research and development and especially the research and development that ultimately leads nowhere.

Data by YCharts

At high margins, you can imagine any revenue streams would translate into significant EBITDA. Again, unfortunately, the total addressable market is large enough that the impact on Gilead's bottom line could be large.

If Remdesivir is approved, I can easily see this therapy contribute between $1 billion up to $26 billion to Gilead's bottom line.

Data by YCharts

EBITDA would fall off through time after that but not necessarily completely disappear. Increasingly, I'm of the inclination SARS-CoV-2 will end up endemic on a global scale.

For example, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recommends drug manufacturers should take the risk to ramp up production ahead of trials to prepare for COVID-19 becoming a seasonal occurrence.

According to Richard Preston, author of The Hot Zone. There is a pattern of viruses jumping from animal to the human species. It is the third coronavirus in a relatively short time to have done so. Urbanization and globalization turn novel viruses into potential global threats like COVID-19 turned out to be. The virus that causes COVID-19 will potentially be endemic to our species. Odds are there will be future coronavirus threats. remdesivir is specifically interesting to me because so far it has shown to be extremely effective against any coronavirus it has been tested on in vitro and in vivo.

How will things look in the fall?

Part of the Gilead letter that depressed me is that a company with such great expertise in virology as Gilead, is ramping up production to a level of 300K/month by October. That means they believe there's a good chance we aren't done with this problem by then and still need treatment at scale.

Cases are increasing by 80k a day currently (obviously this is gated by test capabilities around the globe, actual is in all likelihood much higher).

Again, enormous uncertainty around the trajectory and which geographies it will strike. Maybe the number of cases is going to decline as spring heats up or the summer rolls around. Let's just say I wouldn't buy any airline stocks, or companies that are dependent on events and or restaurants any time soon.

A vaccine is likely still a long time away. Think at least a year from now. Then there is the question around ramping up production of that vaccine. If remdesivir is a solid therapy, a vaccination may not actually become all that standard. With vaccines there's a slice of the population that's opposed to that to begin with.

I'm of the opinion that the mortality rate of COVID-19 is unacceptably high given the ease with which it spreads under normal living conditions. I've seen people point to the mortality rate and say that's not worth the economic sacrifice. That's a grave mistake for several reasons, most importantly:

1) There are a lot of uncertainties around much of the data, meaning you should err on the side of caution.

2) The mortality rate is "low" because of extraordinary efforts by healthcare workers, off-label therapies being applied and because we have an idea which groups are most at risk (there are senior homes where the staff voluntarily locked down along with the inhabitants).

3) For up to 15% of patients it is a very nasty disease even though they may not ultimately lose their lives.

4) Most countries (outside Asia) are managing the spread of the disease (more or less successful) based on intensive care capacity. A rather large number of patients require intensive care and if the standard of care deteriorates because of the volume of patients coming in you will see the mortality rate increase enormously.

On the other hand, the mortality rate is higher than it is ultimately likely to end up at because of 1) lack of testing means we are missing a lot of cases (this effect is huge).

On balance, for what it's worth, I unequivocally support government measures to delay the speed at which it spreads even though there is a severe economic cost.

If healthcare systems are not swamped Remdesivir works well. Perhaps other therapies work well (Maybe chloroquine and filavapir). A large slice of the population developed antibodies organically we may not even see a huge uptake of vaccination programs. Perhaps primarily focused on at-risk groups.

The point of all this is that there is a lot of uncertainty around the economics around Remdesivir. Many sell-side analysts are treating this as a one-off small revenue opportunity. Unfortunately, I think there's a good chance this will be a one-off massive revenue opportunity and it could continue to be a significant revenue stream for years to come.

Key takeaways for investors

This letter will allow analysts to start pricing in remdesivir sales quite accurately as soon as it's confirmed good-to-go (which I expect this month). Subsequently, expect updated notes coming out of the likes of Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS) et all.

The other key takeaway is that it seems extremely likely that remdesivir is actually effective. Gilead has treated over 1700 patients. Apparently, the medical community keeps requesting this therapy all the time.

In my earlier articles on this subject, I've given myriad anecdotal examples of patients that were treated successfully. There are also other soft-factors that point to potential effectiveness:

Gilead is also giving away 140k treatments. They are specifically earmarking these for severe cases:

The 1.5 million individual doses are available for compassionate use, expanded access and clinical trials and will be donated for broader distribution following any potential future regulatory authorizations. These doses are for treating patients with severe symptoms, through daily intravenous infusions in a hospital setting. Having a potential treatment in our hands comes with significant responsibility. Providing our existing supplies at no charge is the right thing to do, to facilitate access to patients as quickly as possible and in recognition of the public emergency posed by this pandemic.

This just screams to me they are aware it is (at least somewhat) effective in severe cases. For people who have access to the trial data, it should be more or less blindingly obvious whether Remdesivir is effective. Based on patient anecdotes and the study into the first batch of U.S. patients I'm under the impression this is not a therapy where 51% of patients benefit.

Gilead is making it reserving the doses it gives away specifically for people that are the hardest hit. That's the toughest group to cure with an antiviral that counters replication. I don't think they would do this if they were uncertain about its effectiveness. They would probably do it but not specifically highlight it in a letter signed by the CEO. In retrospect, it would look ridiculous.

Why I'm holding Gilead

What I'm planning to do is to add some Gilead exposure as the share price goes towards $70 and I sell some as it is around $80. When initially recommending this around February 5 I acquired a larger position. As the stock price has moved up it has also become much more clear that COVID-19 is a serious problem.

But given where things stand now I'm fine with an average-sized position near $80. At $66 I thought there was very little downside risk compared to the upside (I traded around earnings to avoid its impact). But with actual results coming up (which I'm very confident about), the difficulty of manufacturing, the apparent competition from chloroquine and filavapir as well as the stock having run-up while its peer group has collapsed the risk/reward is slightly less attractive to me.

Gilead remains attractive to me at $78.21 but is not a screaming buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.