10 Dividend Growth Stocks For April 2020

Fear related to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 is driving stock prices down and creating many opportunities to Dividend Growth Investors to expand their portfolios and to increase dividend income.

I rank a selection of the CCC stocks and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration.

In my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks, I rank a subset of the Dividend Champions (CCC) list and present the top 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration.

The CCC list contains about 850 dividend growth (DG) stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that have paid higher dividends for at least five consecutive calendar years. An accompanying spreadsheet provides valuable data and is updated monthly by SA author Justin Law.

This month I decided to rank high-yielding, high-quality CCC stocks trading at least 10% below my fair value estimates. I use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend stocks.

Screening and Ranking

The latest CCC list (dated 03/31/20) contains 853 stocks. There are 140 Dividend Champions with increasing calendar year payouts for the past 25 years; 301 Dividend Contenders (past 10-24 years); and 412 Dividend Challengers (past 5-9 years).

I decided to screen for DG stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25 that are trading at least 10% below my fair value estimates. Furthermore, I looked for stocks yielding at least 2.5%. Fifty-nine DG stocks in the CCC spreadsheet qualifies.

Ranking by Quality

To rank the 59 candidates, I used the DVK Quality Scoring System to obtain quality scores, and considered the following factors as tie-breakers:

SSD Dividend Safety Scores

S&P Credit Ratings

Dividend Yield

Each stock's Rank is shown in the tables below.

Fair Value Estimates

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox.io. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the five-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Simply Safe Dividends.

With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

High-Yield Stocks

With many DG stocks trading much lower than in mid-February, dividend yields have increased a lot. For this month's analysis, I screened for stocks yielding at least 2.5%.

Top 10 High-Quality, Discounted Stocks

Here are the top 10 discounted stocks in rank order:

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for April 2020 March Edition of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks

I happen to own all ten of this month's stocks in my DivGro portfolio.

1. Merck (MRK) – Healthcare

MRK is a global healthcare company that offers health solutions through prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. The company markets to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed healthcare providers. MRK was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

2. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Information Technology

ADP provides technology-enabled human capital management solutions and business process outsourcing solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. ADP was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

3. Honeywell International (HON) – Industrials

HON is a diversified technology and manufacturing company with worldwide operations. The company provides aerospace products, software, and services; control, sensing and security technologies; materials, process technologies, and automation solutions; and productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance solutions. HON was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Township, New Jersey.

4. Medtronic (MDT) – Healthcare

MDT manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MDT was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

5. General Dynamics (GD) – Industrials

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, GD is an aerospace and defense company offering products and services in business aviation; land and expeditionary combat systems, armaments and munitions; shipbuilding and marine systems; and information systems and technologies. Formed in 1952, GD has grown steadily through the acquisition of many businesses.

6. Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Information Technology

CSCO designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol-based products and services. The company also delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. CSCO serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and communications service providers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

7. Texas Instruments (TXN) – Information Technology

TXN designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

8. Union Pacific (UNP) – Industrials

Omaha, Nebraska-based UNP operates the largest public railroad in North America, with 32,000 miles of track linking 23 states in the western two-thirds of the United States. UNP hauls coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, and automotive products. UNP owns a quarter of Mexican railroad Ferromex. The company was founded in 1862.

9. Home Depot (HD) – Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1978 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, HD is a home improvement retailer that sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products. HD provides installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers.

10. Lockheed Martin (LMT) – Industrials

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, LMT is a global security and aerospace company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems. LMT operates through four segments, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Please note that the top 10 discounted stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I provide tables with key metrics of interest to DG investors, including years of consecutive dividend increases (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent stock Price, and the 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR), and the Chowder Number (CDN).

To obtain a stock's CDN, add its current dividend yield and its five-year annual dividend growth rate [DGR] together. I color code CDNs by their likelihood to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%. Green CDNs are likely, yellow CDNs are less likely, and red CDNs are unlikely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%.

I also provide the 5 quality indicators used in determining each stock's quality score (Qual), as well as fair value estimate (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of a recent price to my fair value estimate.

Commentary

Since its all-time high closing price of $3,386.15 on February 19, the S&P 500 dropped about 36%. Four stocks in this month's top 10 dropped more than 36%, while six stocks dropped less than 36%. The top-ranked stock, MRK, dropped only 8% since February 19, whereas GD dropped nearly 50%!

GD is discounted most, CSCO offers the highest yield, and TXN provides the most favorable CDN.

Of the stocks in this month's top 10, only GD, UNP, and LMT are not full positions in my portfolio. I'd like to add 20 shares of GD and 16 shares of UNP. Unfortunately, LMT is not trading at a favorable CDN at the moment. This year, I'm focusing on improving DivGro's growth prospects, so I'm looking to invest in stocks with favorable CDN to increase the likelihood of producing annualized returns of at least 8%.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked 59 high-quality stocks in the CCC list with quality scores in the range 19-25 and yielding at least 2.5%. I own all the stocks in this month's top 10.

GD, UNP, and LMT are not yet full positions in my portfolio. Given GD and UNP's favorable CDNs, I'll consider adding shares to these positions when I have cash available. LMT does not offer a favorable CDN, so I'll wait until it does before increasing my position.

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADP, CSCO, GD, HD, HON, LMT, MDT, MRK, TXN, UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.