This Time Is Different, And It's Beyond My Grasp How Come Not Everybody Thinks So

"We cannot change the cards we are dealt, just how we play the hand."

I can honestly tell you that this is the craziest market I've ever seen, and when I say "ever" it goes back to the mid 1980s, before the Black Monday crash on October 19, 1987.

I have never seen anything like what we've seen over the past month, and the way I describe the current market as "2008 on Steroids".

"R" is the key letter right now. While everybody seems to be focusing on the Recovery - when, where, or who - we focus on Risk.

For some of you this may only sound semantic, but in reality this is the difference between those that are currently looking what to buy (how to gain), to those that are mostly focused on what to sell (how to avoid losing)...

This is the difference between those who choose to keep playing offense, as if nothing has changed, to those who currently work on ensuring that their team is playing a better defense, because everything has changed.

Over the past few weeks, we have been mostly building, strengthening, and raising the protective/hedging fences around our portfolios.

Let me say it loud and clear, right at the beginning of this article:

Offense (Stock Picking) Wins Games But Defense (Risk Management) Wins Championships

I Really Don't Understand You People!

Seriously, I'm looking at many articles that keep getting published on this platform and 90%+ keep telling you what to buy, more or less in-line with the average percentage that we see here in good/normal times.

I've already touched this buy/sell ratio in this post, and personally, I find it strange that an analyst only has BUY ratings, with hardly any SELL ratings.

Thing is, this is neither a good nor a normal time; far from being that! Therefore, acting as if this is similar to February 2018 or December 2018 is, in our opinion, both foolish and frankly, irresponsible.

This time is different!

And these are not only words of mouth. I'm telling you this based on where our skin in the game was (back then) and is (right now). Ask any Wheel of Fortune subscriber who was with us back then, and he/she will tell you that during both February and December 2018 we were on a buying spree. We had a high-enough conviction to buy the dip.

As a side note let me also say that (back then) neither the market was as expensive as it is now, nor the reason/s behind these corrections were similar to the one/s behind the current one. This crisis is neither solvable by printing money (even if the amount is en-route towards a 14-digit number*!...), nor is it going to have a "temporary" effect on the economy.

This time is different!

*For those that already lost (mathematical) track, a 14-digit number needs to be equal or greater than 10-trillion, i.e. >=10,000,000,000,000

I'm not saying that this is going to become "The Great Depression 2.0" (I surely hope not), but I'm saying loud and clear: This is a game-changer and nothing like the corrections of 2018!!!

You may choose to maintain your FOMO, buy-the-dip no-matter-what, type of approach. I know that it has worked well for many over the past 11 (or 50, for that matter) years, but keep in mind that what we experience now is way more serious than 2008, both fundamentally (i.e. economy) and financially (i.e. market).

This time is different!

In-spite of me being (named) a "Fortune Teller", I don't pretend to have the power of telling you where exactly the bottom is. However, I do try to judge the macro landscape and, mostly, to asses the risks that we're facing (as investors) at any given moment. While many are trying to figure the exact level, we're mostly trying to assess the risk/reward profile that the market is offering us, and to determine the level where the potential reward outweigh the downside risk.

Even if the main indices (SPY, QQQ, DIA, IWM) get cut in half, the "downside risk" never goes away. It's always there, bigger or smaller, and what makes a difference is how it stands against upside potential.

With that in mind, let me be very blunt about this: I'm less optimistic (or more bearish, if you'd like) now than I was 3-4 weeks ago.

Again, just to make sure we're all on the same page here, this has nothing to do with how much the market is going to fall/rise from here (in absolute terms). This is solely about how attractive this market is for us to push new money into it right now (in relative terms).

When we analyse the market right now, from a risk/reward perspective, we don't find it to be more attractive now than it was in early March, even though we're looking at 15%-20% lower levels.

Sure thing, when something is down 20% you do have a bigger upside than you had before the decline. Nevertheless, it doesn't mean that the downside isn't even bigger (i.e. has grown more the upside potential has). Let me explain this in a very simple way:

Let's say that when the market is at 2800 you think that it has ~20% upside (to 3360) and ~20% downside (to 2140). Now, let's assume that the market is down to 2600, and you now see ~25% upside (to 3250; i.e. you do expect the market to rise, but less than you thought it would before).

Is the fact that the market is now trading at a lower level (2600 vs. 2800) and offering a greater upside (25% vs. 20%) alone sufficient to call it "more attractive"? We say no! Why so? Because it very well may be that the 20%/20% (upside/downside) ratio that you initially saw is now worse than it was before.

Imagine this: The upside (from 2600) to 3350 (25%) is also accompanied by a downside to 1800, or -31%, below the current level. So now the risk/reward is 25%/-31%, i.e. worse than it was before, in-spite of the (absolute) lower level of the market, and in-spite of the (absolute) bigger upside potential.

"We cannot change the cards we are dealt, just how we play the hand"

We will get back to this beautiful quote at the bottom of this article, but for now allow me to rephrase it, adopting it (my way) to the investment world: When the macro landscape changes - the micro stock-picking/trading method must change along too!

Is there anyone out there who truly believe that the macro landscape hasn't changed over the past two months? Is there anyone out there that does't see the need to be more cautious, to put more emphasis on playing defense?

Here are some of our recent pieces that touches upon this:

You can read each and every one of those, but here's a spoiler alert: They all focus on the need to play defense, and not a single one if (directly) suggesting anything to buy. There may be a BUY rating, here and there (indeed, there are cheap stocks out there), but there are way more SELLING/cautionary signals.

I have the utmost respect for all the authors that keep us all informed during these difficult times. Some (without naming names) are doing a terrific job that we are fortunate to be in position to read.

Nevertheless, I find too many of the articles that get published around here, over the past month, to be not only short-sighted (from a risk management perspective), but plain irresponsible. Lacking the most basic thinking/elements of risk management is potentiality destructive to your wealth!

I'm sorry that I have to say it, but someone has to, for your own sake!

I fail to understand how the same authors that spoke highly (until a month ago) about certain stocks, keep talking as highly as they did, about the very same stocks, as if nothing has changed (over the past month, or two, for that matter). As if the only thing that has changed is the price. The way they present some of their picks is that if it was a buy on January 27th it's automatically a buy on March 27th, solely because the price is now cheaper.

Guess what? On many occasions it's 30%-70% (!) cheaper, and for a good reason. A cheaper price doesn't automatically make a stock attractive, especially not when tectonic changes take place!

Sorry guys, but I must pour some cold water on this too shallow, and way too risky, approach. A lower price does make a stock cheaper to buy, but it's certainly not automatically make it attractive to buy!

Putting it differently, using one of our recent tweets:

We are predominantly macro-oriented investors/players.

We keep saying, over and over again, including on this platform, that we strongly believe Macro Trumps Micro. Your stock picking skills are only secondary to your landscape orientation and ability to navigate through different routes and (sometime mine-) fields. Putting it differently, a very good stock is likely to go down during a bear market just as a bad/mediocre stock is likely to go up during a bull market.

Therefore, those are not your stock-picking skills that will make you money (or prevent you from losing it) rather your ability to properly assess and understand the big picture, and from there - take the decisions.

Let's take, for example, one of the hottest segment in the market - semiconductors (SOXX, SMH, SOXL). Does it matter which of any of the following name/s you have held over the past six weeks (point to point)?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Intel Corp (INTC)

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

KLA Corp (KLAC)

Not really.

Sure, mathematically there are differences and you're better off holding KLAC than AMAT since 2/19. However, isn't the bigger picture - i.e. avoid semiconductors - is/was more important?

Because guess what? When the market/segment is up - they're all up!

For example, here's the performance of the very same list of names between 12/24/2018 to 2/19/2020:

Again, we're not saying that stock-picking is not necessary, and you surely been better off holding AMD, LRCX, or NVDA over AVGO, TXN, or ADI during that period. Point it, you did well - holding any of these names - during 12/24/2018-2/19/2020, just as you have been better off avoiding all of them since 2/19/2020.

When it comes to investing, you actually can (and should) change the cards (single holdings), but this is a much harder task (both mentally and technically) to fulfill successfully, in a reasonable time, surely at the right time.

Contrary to that, it's much easier (and prudent) to change how you play the hand - not only what you do with the cards you hold (or held on 2/19) but mostly what new cards you're adding to your hand when it's clear that you don't have a winning hand.

Do you keep calling or raise, in-spite of the odds clearly against your hand, or do you fold, move to another table, grab a drink and take a break for an hour, or simply call it off for the day?

Nothing promises that the different method you may choose will treat you well/better, but keep playing the exact same old hand/method almost guarantee a greater loss.

Don't Miss The Forest For The Trees!

The above title is exactly the title that we've used when we described to our subscribers the current game plan. And when I say current I refer to the past 2-3 weeks.

Just to give you an idea of some of the trades that we've suggested over the past week alone:

Selling Short: UBER X 3, TSLA X 3, GM X 2, WYNN

Short Strangle:1) SELL (to open) BA 01/15/2021 150.00 PUT + SELL (to open) BA 01/15/2021 200.00 CALL (total premiums received: $110/sahre)2) SELL (to open) UVXY 01/15/2021 100.00 CALL + SELL (to open) UVXY 01/15/2021 60.00 PUT (total premiums received: $69/share)

Naked call sale: SELL (to open) SOXL 115.00 4/17/2020 (premium: $13)

Closing a long position: SELL the entire allocation to XLV (FMP only)

Buying protection: BUY 3% X 2 worth of portfolio TZA (FMP only)*

*This position was closed on Friday, for a profit, to avoid a weekend-long time-decay "penalty".

As you may well understand, while others are mostly (or entirely) thinking what to buy, we're occupied with what to sell, how to hedge, and what are the best ways to protect our portfolios/wealth.

Don't think that this is something we've started recently. We are hedged - sometime less (e.g. Q4/2019), sometime more (e.g. Q2/2019) - for a year now. That includes positions covering single names, certain segments or sectors, and the market as a whole.

In early 2020, we revealed a small portion of our trades:

Now, don't get me wrong: We have our fair share of losses, just like everyone else. I'm not here to tell you that everything that we do is perfect/profitable. Not at all! (Unfortunately...). However, I'm here to tell you two things:

1) An Imperfect Strategy Is Still Better Than Having No Strategy At All

2) Offense (Stock Picking) Might Wins Games But Defense (Risk Management) Wins Championships

On many occasions, I get a comment on one of my articles, asking me (more like complaining) "where is the actionable advice in here!?"...

Personally, I prefer to leave my readers with food for thought, allowing them to think things over on their own, and come up with their own conclusions.

You can blame me for not always feeding my readers with a spoon, but as much as it may sound "strange" (does it?), I appreciate the ability of my readers to interpret my articles, independently, apparently more than some of the readers-themselves do.

Anyway, on this occasion, and since this article does focus on REITs and BDCs, I do wish to share our general views regarding the main segments we've covered along the lines of this article.

Above all, there are only two things you can be certain of right now:

1) When volatility is that high as it's recently - it's time to reduce risk.

2) When the market is zigzagging this way - it's better to trade/think short-term, not invest/buy-and-hold long-term. You may (think long term), and it's likely going to serve you well in the long-run, but that's not the mindset we believe (has been or) is going to be serving you best right now, over the (past or) next few weeks.

IMHO, we're not yet at the point where B&H is the appropriate practice.

Over the past 2-3 weeks, in our outside-of-SA real (non-virtual) world, we've completely adopted a trading-oriented approach. I wouldn't even call it day-trading because it's way more (frequent) than that. Take that: We've already executed more trades over the past month (across all managed portfolios) than we did throughout the entire 2019!

Here, on SA, this is something which is impossible for us to do/offer, and we've made it very clear to our subscribers that we can't replicate this on this platform (plus, we're far from being comfortable doing so, even if that was possible. We're not an algo but even a 1/100 pace of an algo isn't suitable here; it's simply too much, too quick, and too risky to be offered to people who aren't full-time traders/investors, with past frequent-trading experience).

Instead of pushing an endless amount of buy and sells trading alerts, we try to tell our subscribers which general themes they should adopt/be aware of, and which names they should focus on tracking and (possibly) trading, if they are willing to adopt a quick profit-taking mindset.

Bottom Line

We promised you, up above, that we will be back to one of the quotes that we used as a title along the lines of this article.

It's just about the right time to keep that promise.

In his famous, must watch, "Achieving Your Childhood Dreams" lecture (given on September 18, 2007 at the Carnegie Mellon University), aka "The Last Lecture", Prof. Randy Pausch (may he R.I.P) said:

We cannot change the cards we are dealt, just how we play the hand.

This is true for anything we experience/do in life, including investing.

We cannot change the corona-virus cards we are currently dealing with, but we can - and must - change how we play the hand.

As for the corona-cards we're given. I don't know about you but when I look at the COVID-19 numbers, I say to myself:

1) This is bad, really bad.

2) This is only the beginning.

3) Anyone who thinks that the economy needs to reopen as early as Easter might wish to (likely must) reconsider:

What would put an end to it? Either an effective vaccination (not a 2020 solution) or an effective existing drug/treatment that is either very good at killing the most severe symptoms (reducing the exponential rise in the number of death cases) or, at least, allowing the patient to live with the symptoms for few months rather weeks/days (i.e. gaining as much time as possible until a truly effective vaccination is being approved)

More than anything, I'm saying to myself:

4) What are you waiting for? If anything, China (MCHI, FXI) has proven the world that a complete lockdown is the only effective solution thus far. Anything that we do right now seems like an attempt to please as many people as possible, politically, while in reality it's serving the least number if people, from all other aspects - mentally, economically, and physically.

A too-low of a dose is neither here (decreasing/treating the problem) nor there (increasing/speeding the solution).

I certainly agree that the solution can't cost more than the problem, but to me, it feels that at the moment they both cost us (together) more, rather offsetting each other.

Putting it differently, we are destining many more people to get killed, due to the way we handle the heath side as well as the way we handle the economic side. It's clear that we can't win both, but the path to win at least one, meaningfully, goes through a much stricter solution.

Instead of thinking how to reopen the economy in EASTER, or how to play OFFENSE, we need to go into a complete lockdown NOW, and focus on how to play DEFENSE.

