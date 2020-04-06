Coronavirus Roundtable - Defense And Opportunities In REITs (Video)
Brad Thomas joins us to discuss how he's shifted his strategy and doubled down on his focus during unprecedented times.
We go sub-sector by sub-sector in the REIT industry to find where investors can put money and feel safe about it.
While he argues that no REIT is pandemic proof, an x-ray analysis of specific REITs can unearth opportunities.
by Daniel Shvartsman
Over the past week or so, we've shined a spotlight on the real estate sector and real estate investment trusts (REITs), asking authors what's going on and how they are dealing with it. We had a group roundtable on the topic, and then interviewed two Seeking authors about the ideas they're seeing.
We continue that look by talking with Brad Thomas of iREIT on Alpha. In a call recorded last Thursday, we went over the impact the coronavirus bear market has on the varying sub-sectors of the REIT industry. While he called these unprecedented times that will place real stress on the industry as a whole, he also argued that this is an opportunity of a lifetime for those who can do the work. Check out our conversation below.
