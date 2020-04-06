Coronavirus Roundtable - Defense And Opportunities In REITs (Video)

While he argues that no REIT is pandemic proof, an x-ray analysis of specific REITs can unearth opportunities.

We go sub-sector by sub-sector in the REIT industry to find where investors can put money and feel safe about it.

Brad Thomas joins us to discuss how he's shifted his strategy and doubled down on his focus during unprecedented times.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Over the past week or so, we've shined a spotlight on the real estate sector and real estate investment trusts (REITs), asking authors what's going on and how they are dealing with it. We had a group roundtable on the topic, and then interviewed two Seeking authors about the ideas they're seeing.

We continue that look by talking with Brad Thomas of iREIT on Alpha. In a call recorded last Thursday, we went over the impact the coronavirus bear market has on the varying sub-sectors of the REIT industry. While he called these unprecedented times that will place real stress on the industry as a whole, he also argued that this is an opportunity of a lifetime for those who can do the work. Check out our conversation below.

GNL

MAC

WPG

SPG

CAKE

TCO.PK

SKT

STOR

O

OHI

DEA

ACC

DLR.PK

CONE

BX

PSA

GEO

CXW

Long O, STOR, CONE, DLR, OHI, CXW, GEO, SKT, SPG

BRK.B

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long BRK.B.

Brad Thomas is long

Nothing on this video should be taken as investing advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.