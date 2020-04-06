Bristol-Myers Squibb: A Great Buy After The Pullback

High revenue visibility, product portfolio which is relatively resistant to COVID-19 disruptions, and pipeline readouts make the company a compelling pick in the long term.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) has been on a roller coaster ride in March 2020. The stock was not spared in the COVID-19 selloff, as shares toppled from $66.55 on February 6 all the way down to $48.00 on March 20. Although the stock has recovered and closed at $55.53 on April 3, BMY still remains down by 13.49% YTD (year-to-date).

This selloff, however, has opened up a very attractive entry point for retail investors in this big pharma company. Although the company seems all set to continue posting strong financial results in coming years and also boasts several promising candidates in its research pipeline, it is trading at just 7.52 times future earnings, and its price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio is 1.38. The current dividend yield of BMY is close to 3.23%, and the company continues to return value to shareholders through share repurchases.

We should also remember that even if the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc with the economy and continues unabated for many more months, patients with other life-threatening diseases will continue to require medications. Accepted that there can be temporary supply disruptions. But demand for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s products targeting cancer, multiple sclerosis, and blood thinning, will definitely not be affected dramatically in these times. Governments across the world will also require to prioritize the supply of these essential medications.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a very promising product portfolio

According to Evaluate Pharma estimates, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s three highest-selling drugs, namely Revlimid, Eliquis, and Opdivo are expected to be among the five best-selling drugs across the world in 2024. Cancer treatment, Opdivo’s revenues are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 and reach $6.15 billion in 2024. Blood thinner Eliquis’ revenues are expected to grow at CAGR of 10.1% to $6.70 billion in 2024. Finally, a blood cancer drug, Revlimid’s revenues are expected to decline at a CAGR of 1.7% to $5.84 billion in 2024.

Eliquis has been the best-selling drug in BMY’s portfolio. In 2019, this anticoagulant reported revenues of $7.9 billion, a YoY jump of 23%. In the fourth quarter, the drug’s sales jumped YoY 19% to $2.0 billion. Although Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rights for Eliquis with Pfizer (PFE), the drug remains a major profit driver.

Eliquis has been rapidly penetrating in the atrial fibrillation and venous thromboembolism segments. The drug has been grabbing market share from warfarin in the U.S. as well as international markets. Eliquis fares much better as an alternative to warfarin since it does not require monitoring by blood tests.

Bristol-Myers' blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo, however, failed to make a mark in 2019. The drug reported revenues of $7.2 billion in 2019, a YoY increase of only 7%. However, sales in the fourth quarter were down Yoy by 2% to $1.8 billion. While the drug has been seeing solid trajectory in international markets, there have been some pressures in the U.S.

Opdivo continues to be one of the preferred treatment options for melanoma, both in the metastatic and adjuvant setting. The drug’s addressable second-line NSCLC market in the U.S. now involves almost one-third of the total patient population. Opdivo-Yervoy also continues to be the standard of care in the first-line intermediate and poor-risk RCC (renal cell carcinoma) space. The company remains optimistic about the international market opportunity for Opdivo.

Bristol-Myers Squibb continues to evaluate Opdivo either as a monotherapy or in combination with Yervoy in indications such as first-line lung cancer, first-line renal cancer, and adjuvant therapy in multiple early-stage cancers. The company is now awaiting FDA approval for Opdivo-Yervoy regimen in first-line NSCLC indication in May 2020.

Arthritis drug, Orencia’s sales reached $3.0 billion in 2019, a YoY rise of 10%.

Finally, BMY added multiple myeloma blockbuster, Revlimid, to its portfolio by acquiring Celgene in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $74 billion in 2019. Since the deal closed in November 2019 to end of December 2019, the drug has already reported sales worth $1.3 billion. With 2019 Pro-forma revenues of $10.8 billion, this drug is all set to become the highest-grossing asset in BMY’s portfolio. Multiple myeloma drug Pomalyst and solid tumour drug Abraxane are two other solid additions from the Celgene acquisition. These drugs have already started to contribute meaningfully to BMY’s revenues.

Bristol-Myers Squibb may be seeing new blockbusters in coming years.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has managed to attain certain regulatory milestones, especially for its cancer therapies. These investigational drugs can prove blockbusters in the coming years.

On March 11, FDA approved Opdivo-Yervoy combination regimen for hepatocellular carcinoma patients who have previously received Bayer's Nexavar. This is an accelerated approval, while final approval is contingent on confirmatory trials. Although not a very big indication, the increasing incidence and prevalence of liver cancer in the U.S. makes this segment an attractive market opportunity.

In February 2020, FDA accepted for priority review BMY’s BLA (Biologics License Application) seeking approval for liso-cel (lisocabtagene maraleucel), the company’s autologous CAR (anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell immunotherapy with a defined composition of purified CD8+ and CD4+ CAR T cells for the treatment of adult patients with R/R (relapsed or refractory) large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior therapies. The FDA has set a PDUFA (PDUFA Prescription Drug User Fee Act) goal date of August 17, 2020, four months ahead of what it would have been under a standard review process. The company added this investigational therapy to its portfolio through the acquisition of Celgene.

Similar to other autologous CAR-T therapies, liso-cel is developed by obtaining immune cells from the patient and then manipulating them to target lymphoma cells that express CD19 protein. The T-cells are genetically engineered and their population is increased to the required concentration before they are reinfused in the patient’s body.

The liso-cel BLA is based on the positive data from Transcend NHL 001 clinical trial, where liso-cel demonstrated ORR (objective response rate) of 73% out of the 256 treated, with 53% reporting complete response. The median OS (overall survival) was 21.1 months, which is commendable considering that this is very difficult to treat patient population.

In December 2019, BMY and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announced positive topline results from a pivotal Phase 2 study, KarMMa, evaluating ide-cel in R/R multiple myeloma indication. Ide-Cel is another promising CAR-T therapy in the company’s research pipeline.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has also managed to expand the label of Reblozyl. In April 2020, the FDA approved Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt), the first and only EMA (erythroid maturation agent) for the treatment of anaemia failing an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent and requiring 2 or more RBC (red blood cell) units over 8 weeks in adult patients with very low- to intermediate-risk MDS-RS (myelodysplastic syndromes with ring sideroblasts) or with MDS/MPN-RS-T (myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative neoplasm with ring sideroblasts and thrombocytosis).

Previously, the FDA had approved Reblozyl for treatment of anaemia in beta-thalassemia patients who require regular blood cell transfusions. The drug was added to the company’s portfolio through the Celgene acquisition. Celgene had estimated peak sales of Reblozyl based on the beta-thalassemia indication to be close to $2.0 billion. The expanded label of Reblozyl for treating MDS-driven anaemia in patients who require frequent blood transfusions can further push up the drug’s peak sales potential. Finally, Reblozyl is also being studied in non-transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia indication in clinical trials.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is also preparing to launch several potential blockbusters including multiple sclerosis drug ozanimod in multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease indications by the end of 2021.

On March 26, the FDA approved S1P (sphingosine-1-phosphate) receptor modulator, Zeposia (ozanimod) as a new oral treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. This milestone could have been achieved nearly two years ago. However, a lapse on the part of Celgene related to the filing of the application has then resulted in the FDA rejecting the application. Prior to joining hands with BMY, Celgene has estimated peak sales of Ozanimod to be $4.0 billion-$6.0 billion. However, these estimates may be too aggressive considering that Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) recently launched twice-annual infusion, Ocrevus, is rapidly capturing market share in MS space.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has announced plans to delay the launch of Zeposia considering the COVID-19 disruptions. The drug is also under review in Europe, with a regulatory decision expected in the first half of 2020.

The company boasts of robust financial metrics

Bristol-Myers Squibb reported revenues of $26.14 billion in 2019, a YoY increase of 18.08%. Revenue performance in the fourth quarter was even better, with the company reporting a revenue figure of $7.9 billion. This represented a YoY jump of 33% and was significantly ahead of the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Revenue numbers will continue to be strong, considering that BMY now has eight blockbuster therapies in its product portfolio.

Bristol-Myers Squibb expects to report revenue between $40.5 billion and $42.5 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of between $6 and $6.20 in fiscal 2020. These numbers are subject to change due to COVID-19 disruptions. However, I do not feel that the impact will be for the long term. The company also expects $7.15-$7.45 non-GAAP EPS in 2021, which seems to be an achievable target.

Investors were concerned about the impact on the company’s dividend program in the aftermath of the Celgene acquisition. However, all those worries can be put to rest considering that the company increased dividends by 9.8% in December itself.

Investors should consider these risks

As the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened, worries related to sourcing of APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) have only intensified. Besides, the pandemic is now causing pharmaceutical companies to delay their clinical programs, which in turn can result in delayed product launches. Bristol-Myers Squibb has already announced that it will not initiate new sites for its ongoing studies at least till April 13. The company has also delayed all initiation of all new studies till April 13. The actual commencement date can be much later. Further, Bristol-Myers Squibb has also delayed the commercial launch of its newly approved multiple sclerosis drug, Zeposia. Although these are key challenges, their impact on the company’s long-term growth story will be only limited.

R&D failure is part of the normal functioning for a biopharmaceutical company. In March 2020, Bristol-Myers Squibb reported unsuccessful outcomes from the Phase 3 clinical trial, ELOQUENT-1, evaluating Empliciti in first-line multiple myeloma patients who are transplant ineligible.

Generic erosion can be a much bigger problem. In December 2019, the FDA approved the first two generics for Eliquis (apixaban). These approvals have been granted to Micro Labs Limited and Mylan (MYL). The growth rate of Revlimid is expected to moderate as generic competitors enter the market in 2022.

Opdivo also continues to face tough competition from Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda across multiple indications. Competitive approvals in first-line NSCLC, first-line small cell lung cancer, and first-line head and neck cancer, are now resulting in reducing the addressable market opportunity in the second-line setting for these tumours. This is emerging as a major headwind for BMY.

A potential approval for liso-cel and the other two drugs can result in an additional $9 payment for each CVR (contingent value right) held by former Celgene shareholders. Further, liso-cel will be competing with previously approved CAR-T therapies such as Novartis' (NVS) Kymriah and Gilead Sciences' (GILD) Yescarta.

Regulatory setbacks are also a significant challenge for BMY. In January 2020, the company withdrew its application from the EU for a combination of Opdivo and Yervoy as first-line treatment for advanced NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer). While CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) acknowledged the integrity of the patient-level data submitted by the company, it refused to go ahead with the assessment of the application following multiple protocol changes the company made in response to rapidly evolving science and data. BMY now has no plans to refile the application. Besides, unfavourable CHMP opinion has also cast an overhang on the company’s FDA application for Opdivo-Yervoy combination in first-line NSCLC.

Although the acquisition of Celgene has strengthened BMY’s product portfolio and pipeline, it has also pushed up the latter’s total debt north of $45 billion. The company, however, is committed to achieving 1.5 times gross debt to EBITDA ratio by the close of 2023. The Celgene acquisition also resulted in an increase in operating expense associated with stock-based compensation for legacy Celgene employees, an increase in interest expenses and debt, and equity dilution for BMY.

Finally, BMY and Sanofi (SNY) together face the risk of having to shell out up to $8.0 billion in fines to the State of Hawaii. In March 2020, the Hawaii district court judge dismissed the countersuit brought by these companies to stop the state from suing related to alleged illegal marketing of Plavix.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for BMY is $70.73. The analyst sentiment for the stock has been mixed.

On March 31, Goldman Sachs selected BMY as one of its top picks for dividend stability. On March 5, BofA analyst Geoff Meacham also reiterated a Buy rating and $75 price target and added the company to the U.S. 1 Buy List.

On April 2, Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger upgraded Bristol-Myers to Overweight from Equal Weight but reduced the price target from $68 to $64. But, on March 23, Societe Generale analyst Justin Smith downgraded Bristol-Myers to Hold from Buy with a $50 price target. On February 27, Barclays analyst Carter Gould initiated coverage of Bristol-Myers with an Equal Weight rating and $69 price target.

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s diversified portfolio and robust research pipeline coupled with the dirt-cheap valuation makes the company a very attractive pick in April 2020. The company has a cash balance of $15.39 billion and is definitely not in any urgent need of dilutive financing for funding its operations. I believe that $69 is a fair estimate of the true growth potential of the stock in 12 months. Hence, I recommend retail biopharmaceutical investors with above-average risk appetite and investment horizon of at least a year to consider picking up BMY in April 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.