Tractor Supply: Opportunity Brewing

Tractor Supply (TSCO) is a US retailer which provides a variety of products from pet care to home improvement to agriculture. We have both daily charts and weekly charts of the retailer below. It is evident on both charts that a head and shoulders reversal pattern had been playing out for the best part of 15+ months now. The weekly chart shows that not one but two multi-year trends lines have now been broken. Many technicians or chartists would say that these trends look ominous with respect to where shares are headed in the near-term.

We can see this confirmed on the daily chart. Price finally gave way in early March which led to an aggressive move to the downside. Presently, Tractor Supply's share price is trading around the $80 handle. That neck-line (which is just above the downside-gap) is at approximately the $87.5 level. Last week, we saw an attempt to rally above this resistance area but it failed. The question now is whether shares can rally back up to this heavy resistance area. If they do, we would be presented with a compelling short trade given the height of the pattern and assuming shares cannot break through.

Remember, the objective at all times in our trading and investing exploits is to put ourselves in as many situations as possible where we have limited downside but huge upside. To really ascertain if Tractor Supply would be a viable short around the $95 level, we need to dig into the numbers and fundamentals of the company. The technical chart (whether bullish or bearish) is merely a result of what is happening within the company from a fundamental basis.

Therefore let's review the firm's recent Q4 numbers and see indeed if we would be interested in shorting Tractor Supply if the opportunity indeed presented itself.

First place we can start is with cash-flow and the dividend. In the fourth quarter, diluted EPS came in at $1.21 which meant that diluted earnings for the year came in at $4.66. The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.35 per share last May which means the forward dividend comes in at $1.40 which presently gives a yield of 1.76%. The dividend pay-out has now been increasing for nine straight years. Growth rates are only fractionally slowing with the 3-year growth rate coming in at 13.91% at present. In terms of affordability, the cash-flow pay-out ratio is at its lowest point in five years which is a healthy sign. $163 million was paid out of a free cash-flow kitty of $595 million in 2019 giving a pay-out ratio of 27.4%.

On the balance sheet, we see that long-term debt came down by $15 million and shareholder equity rose to $1.567 billion in 2019. The float came down by approximately 360,000 shares. Inventory rose by less than 1% to hit $1.6 billion which again was encouraging. We do see that the current-ratio dropped substantially in 2019 to hit 1.43 so this metric merits further watching.

As mentioned, diluted EPS came in at $4.66 in 2019 which equated to $562 million for the year. This was a gain of 5.6% over 2018. Although the EPS growth rate comes in much higher in 2019 due to sustained share-buybacks, the company´s three-year average net profit growth rate comes in at 8.76%.

Therefore, bottom-line growth has definitely been slowing at the firm and the firm is expected to report a continuation of this trend this year. We would state that the slowdown has been somewhat priced into the shares though and we can see this from the company´s present valuation. Tractor Supply at present trades with an earnings multiple of 17.1 and a sales multiple of 1.1. Both of these numbers are approximately 30% below their respective 5-year average multiples.

To sum up, there is a lot to like in this company from a financial standpoint. The firm is generating ample cash-flow which at present is financing capex, debt repayment, share buybacks as well as the dividend. Although bottom-line growth has slowed, management is still driving Tractor Supply forward. 80 new stores were opened in 2019 which brought the company's portfolio to over 2,000 units. The e-commerce channel continues to deliver double digit growth. We see plenty of potential for growth here.

Therefore if indeed shares were to drop once more below $65 a share, it would be a compelling buying opportunity. That just might be the play here instead of shorting the stock if we see weakness around the $87 handle. Let´s see what the first quarter brings at the back-end of this month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.