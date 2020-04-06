Boardwalk: A Resounding Buy In The REIT Carnage

The Canadian government will throw as much money at the problem as is required to fix it.

All values are in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted.

For once, let's ignore the COVID-19 ridden elephant in the room. Let’s view the following thesis with a semblance of long-term logic. How about we take a ginormous leap of faith by assuming that humanity is not going extinct, people will not choose to live outdoors rendering residential real estate worthless, and just because Saudi Arabia is extremely shoddy at business, Alberta will not become the land of the walking dead (and that too without Rick Grimes, eek!). To reiterate, the keywords here are Long Term. This article may not be for you if you are otherwise healthy but have stocked up on years of toilet paper and are furiously sanitizing your hands hunkered down in your bunker, while saying nervous snot-filled goodbyes over facetime.

The REIT

For those that have not heard about Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BOWFF) prior to this, it is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates residential buildings across Canada, namely in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec. Majority of its operations are in Alberta, however, it has been making a concerted effort to diversify out to the east and other undersupplied markets according to its long-term strategic plan:

Strategic diversification is a long-term project the Trust will accomplish over the next 10 years. Boardwalk’s long-term strategic goal is to have a portfolio that is approximately 50% in the high growth markets of Alberta and Saskatchewan (“ABSK”) and 50% in other secularly high growth and undersupplied markets including, but not limited to, the Greater Toronto Area and Vancouver. To accomplish this, the Trust intends to strategically partner, acquire and/or develop, 10,000 to 15,000 apartment units in these secularly high growth, undersupplied markets, while also divesting a small portion of its non-core assets in ABSK. The Trust’s portfolio growth will primarily focus on value creation in major urban markets.

Source: 2019 MD&A and Financials

Our Earlier Expectations

When we last wrote on Boardwalk, we expected this REIT to deliver a strong 2020 with a 10% increase in the FFO. Our price target was $52.50 which was 19X our 2020 estimates.

We think Boardwalk will deliver a strong 2020 and we are nowhere near a rip-roaring Alberta rental Market. So peak FFO and AFFO are still a little ways off. Boardwalk could likely surpass the 2014 peak FFO numbers in this cycle as it has invested a lot more capital than what delivered its 2014 FFO. We had previously targeted a $50 price based on 20X 2019 FFO. As we look ahead, we see scope for a 10% increase in FFO in 2020, but we are tempering our multiples a tad lower. In other words, we see a $52.50 price target which is 19X our 2020 estimates. We think as we advance in this cycle, Boardwalk will maintain leverage to strengthening employment in Alberta but at the same time, as things heat up, its own leverage and low base cost of debt will come back into focus. Hence we think that we will slowly dial down the multiples we are ready to pay as this cycle advances.

For obvious reasons, this will not come to pass now. However, neither do we think that the REIT will pack up shop and cease to exist. Let us have a look at how it was positioned vis a vis its financial results for 2019.

2019 Results: FFO/AFFO

Boardwalk beat its FFO and AFFO initial and revised guidance. The FFO came in 16.3% higher than 2018, whereas the AFFO was 20% higher on a comparative basis.

Source: 2019 MD&A and Financials

2019 Results: Distributions

The REIT maintained the monthly distribution of $0.0834, which result in an annual payout ratio of 38.9%. Boardwalk has maintained a low payout ratio since the last couple of years in order to capitalize on potential opportunities to diversify as per their long-term strategic plan. Their 2019 dividend yield was a whopping 2(ish)%. Then this happened.

The REIT has maintained the monthly dividend for the first four months of 2019 and have not announced a dividend cut at this point. With such a low payout ratio, there is little to no room to cut in our opinion. There is also the question of minimum taxable income-related distributions which likely will force Boardwalk to pay something in this range. On the other hand, we do not think investors hold Boardwalk for its dividend yield, rather for the capital appreciation it can provide due to the value of its underlying assets.

2019 Results: Debt Financing

Boardwalk had the following liquidity as of December 31, 2019:

Source: 2019 MD&A and Financials

With 11.2% of its debt coming up for renewal in 2020 and these will likely be renewed at lower rates with the recent interest rate cuts.

Source: 2019 MD&A and Financials

Its interest coverage was well above its maintenance threshold of 1.5X.

Source: 2019 MD&A and Financials

Rent or Own in 2020

Renting continued to be more affordable than owning in Boardwalk's major markets in 2019. We hardly see that changing in the current environment of job uncertainty, even if the home prices may have declined. We just don’t see people yearning to have a permanent base by initiating a purchase instead of continuing to rent at this time.

Source: Boardwalk 2019 Results Presentation

Sure, Boardwalk may not be able to get rent increases for 2020 and may also have a delay in collecting rent from some of the tenants. This will be temporary, and the impact will be partially offset with the Government measures that are enhancing unemployment insurance to even self-employed people lacking standard EI coverage. In addition, Canada's 75% wage subsidy will allow more businesses to keep employees on their payrolls and decrease a fallout for Boardwalk. Finally, with interest rates plummeting, Boardwalk should be able to refinance its maturing mortgages in a cash-flow-positive manner.

Valuation

Boardwalk values its properties a bit higher than we think they should but the chart below is still instructive.

Data by YCharts

At present, the market is valuing this at a third of tangible book. Even in Q1-2016, when Alberta was hemorrhaging jobs and oil hit $25/barrel, it was valued at 0.7X tangible NAV at its worst. So the current pricing has taken a dive off the deep end. Yes, if you believe the end of the world is coming, then the last thing you should be doing is spending your time reading Seeking Alpha articles. We obviously think this will pass although the timing is uncertain. Given current government debt interest rates, investors should be cognizant of the fact that they will throw as much money at the problem as necessary. This is even more true in Canada where debt to GDP is the lowest in the G7.

Conclusion

The REIT pulled its prior 2020 guidance as surprising it had not accounted for a pandemic situation. It provided reassurance to its stakeholders with a timely press release noting that almost all of Boardwalk’s debt has solid backing:

The Trust’s strong financial position provides Boardwalk the liquidity and flexibility to manage through this time of crisis. In addition to cash resources, and an unused line of credit, Boardwalk’s minimum distribution policy has allowed for maximum retention of cash flow. Approximately, 99% of Boardwalk’s debt carries CMHC-Insurance, providing the backing of the Government of Canada for our mortgage renewals. In this current rate environment, the Trust is actively renewing its mortgage debt to take advantage of current interest rates, and taking steps to further increase potential liquidity.”

Source: Boardwalk Press Release

This will work out and investors buying here will double their money in 2-3 years. That total return might be less than that if we count the cost of antiemetic medication that they likely will require along the way. But the time to buy is when you absolutely don't want to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOWFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

