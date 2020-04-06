How Cenovus Energy Is Facing The Oil Price War

Management took extra other measures, including suspending the dividend, to protect the balance sheet.

For the second time in one month, Cenovus decreased its 2020 capital program.

Over the past several quarters, Cenovus Energy (CVE) has been claiming it can slightly grow its production and pay a dividend with the cash flows it generates at WTI prices of approximately US$45/bbl.

After drones hit two major Saudi oil installations in September, such low oil prices seemed unlikely, as the forecasted reduced worldwide oil supply because of these attacks wouldn't match the ever-increasing demand for oil. In addition, the threat of growing tensions in the region drove WTI prices above US$60/bbl.

But within a few weeks, the coronavirus and the Russian-Saudi oil price war shifted the expected oil supply/demand imbalance in the opposite direction, leading to a WTI price close to its lowest level over the last 18 years, below US$20/bbl in March.

Given the uncertainties around the impact of the coronavirus and the negotiations between oil-producing countries, oil prices should remain volatile over the next several months. As an illustration, after a couple of tweets from Donald Trump a few days ago about potentially significant oil production cuts, oil prices increased by 40% in just two days.

At the time of writing, WTI price increased to US$28.34/bbl. Given this challenging environment, Cenovus stock price plunged by 74% since the beginning of the year - the worst performance among Canadian oil sands peers.

Since oil prices remain well below Cenovus' breakeven prices, the company revised its 2020 capital program for the second time in one month, and it suspended its dividend.

Will these measures suffice to protect the company's long-term potential? And is Cenovus now an attractive investment?

The long-term plan

Cenovus is a Canadian oil sands producer that has accumulated vast reserves. Its proved + probable (2P) reserves of 6.9 BBOE correspond to 41 years of production, based on the midpoint of the 2020 production guidance range of 459,000 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d).

The company had planned to increase its free cash flow (adjusted funds flow minus capital investment) over the next several years under different WTI price scenarios, down to US$45/bbl.

Cenovus' breakeven oil price below US$45/bbl is due to its low-cost oil sands operations and its refining capacity.

Under the base-case scenario, which corresponds to the commodity prices listed in the table below, free cash flow should have increased every year, starting at approximately C$1.6 billion in 2020 (C$3 billion of adjusted funds flow - C$1.4 billion of capital investments).

That level of free cash flow allows the company to face its debt maturities - spread over the next decades - without any difficulty.

In addition, Cenovus' transportation challenges should diminish in the medium term. After a decade of uncertainties, TC Energy (TRP) announced last week its decision to proceed with the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which is expected to enter service in 2023. Cenovus had committed to transporting 150,000 boe/d via this pipeline.

Short-term measures

However, with WTI prices below US$30/bbl, the company can't sustain production with its cash flows.

As a result, at the beginning of March, Cenovus decreased its capital program to a range of C$0.9-1.0 billion, below its estimated sustaining capital of C$1.1 billion. Thus, the midpoint of production guidance range dropped to 459,000 boe/d, down 6% from the previous guidance.

And since a strong improvement in oil prices in the short term is becoming unlikely, management took further defensive measures a few days ago.

The company now aims at holding its previous production guidance with the incremental capital savings listed in the table below.

In addition, operating costs should drop by an extra C$100 million. And management suspended the dividend, which would have represented an annual cash outflow of C$307 million.

These new measures will involve total savings of C$607 million. Assuming the midpoint of production guidance, these savings represent C$3.6/boe (US$2.53/boe). Since management had communicated the company could grow its production and pay a dividend at WTI prices of US$45/bbl before these decisions, it seems the company can now sustain its production at WTI prices slightly above US$40/bbl. But that remains well above current oil prices.

Cenovus didn't hedge its production, but it can sustain depressed commodity prices over a couple of years.

Assuming WTI prices will average US$30/bbl, and given Cenovus' breakeven prices at WTI prices of US$40/bbl, the company would generate annual losses of US$10/bbl * 375,000 bbl/d (oil sands production) * 365 days = C$1.37 billion.

Granted, this calculation depends on many moving parts, such as WCS-WTI differentials, natural gas prices, refining outcomes, and royalties. But the point is to have an idea about Cenovus' margin of safety with the revised 2020 budget under a pessimistic scenario.

Over the last several quarters, Cenovus reduced its debt load thanks to higher commodity prices. And during Q4, Moody’s changed its outlook on the company's debt from Ba1 stable to positive.

In addition, the company has $4.5 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities, with renewals in late 2022 and late 2023. And it will face its first bond maturity - US$500 million - in August 2022.

Thus, Cenovus can survive a WTI price environment of US$30/bbl, thanks to its credit facility over the next two years. But in 2022, the company may face challenges to refinance its debt in acceptable conditions. The undrawn credit facility would shrink to less than C$2.0 billion when the first debt maturities that amount to US$950 million (C$1.35 billion) materialize in 2022 and 2023.

Investment scenario

Cenovus' market cap dropped to C$4.25 billion (with a stock price of C$3.46).

We have seen under the company's base-case scenario (WTI prices from US$55/bbl to US$60/bbl), free cash flow should increase every year, starting from C$1.6 billion in 2020. The corresponding free cash flow yield of 46.2% looks attractive with a reasonable net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.6x at the end of last year.

Given the drop in stock prices in the oil & gas industry, that impressive estimated free cash flow yield at WTI prices over US$55/bbl isn't exceptional, though. For instance, I recently wrote about Canadian Natural Resources' (CNQ) similar valuation.

In any case, Cenovus represents an attractive investment if you think oil prices will exceed US$55/bbl by 2022. But keep in mind, the company will become much riskier if the current commodity price environment extends beyond 2022.

In contrast with many North American oil producers, Cenovus can stomach average WTI prices of about US$30/bbl by mid-2022 with limited refinancing risks. Also, given management's recent measures, the company won't increase its net debt at WTI prices slightly above US$40/bbl.

