If You Bought Luckin At Recent Highs, It's Best To Hold

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) was expected to become the Starbucks of China. Little did we know a couple of weeks back that the company would eventually show more similarities to Enron than to Starbucks. Accounting scandals are nightmares for investors and Luckin investors are living through one. Things were, however, going very well for Luckin shareholders until late January. From its IPO price of $17 in May 2019, Luckin shares reached a high of $51 on January 17. Since then, shares have fallen off a cliff.

As much as an investor wishes he stayed away from Luckin when the stock was headed toward its recent highs, there's no going back now. The easy thing to do is to dump whatever the number of shares owned in a bid to avoid further losses. However, a risk-reward analysis reveals that the best course of action is to mute the noise and hold Luckin Coffee shares.

The theme of this analysis is to determine the best course of action for an existing investor of the company.

The scandal

It's all over the news but still, the best way to start this analysis is by looking at what happened at the Chinese specialty coffee retailer. On April 2, the company announced that an internal investigation found fabricated transactions amounting to $310 million between the second and fourth quarters of 2019. According to published financial reports of the company, the company brought in $475 million in revenue for the last 12 months. It's easy to figure out why the share price collapsed after the news hit markets.

The chief operating officer Jing Liu is at the center of the accusations for this scandal, and he has been suspended along with several employees reporting to him. A special committee has been formed to oversee the investigation and to recommend appropriate actions against the perpetrators. A restatement to the financial reports published in 2019 is now certain, and this could trigger a second sell-off.

The scandal might not mark the end of Luckin Coffee

Fabricated sales and other types of accounting malpractices are nothing new for investors. However, generalizing such scandals and assuming that every company involved in a scandal will eventually go bankrupt is a grave mistake. Let us look at a few examples. Kraft Heinz (KHC), in 2019, became the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company eventually had to restate the financial statements of 2016 and 2017 for incorrect recognition of supplier contracts in the procurement division. Despite these allegations, Kraft Heinz is still up and running, and is looking at a comeback. One could argue that $200 million, the amount by which the company could reduce its costs by misstating the expenses, is not significant in the context of the company as Kraft Heinz is a billion-dollar giant. While this is true, the argument is that a company might not necessarily go bankrupt as a result of a scandal.

Another recent example is the accusation by Harry Markopolos that General Electric (GE) was hiding massive losses by manipulating its accounts. The share price abruptly dropped because of Harry's reputation as a reliable whistleblower. However, shares staged a massive recovery since these accusations first came into light and were on their way to providing stellar returns to investors when COVID-19 wreaked havoc.

The case with WorldCom, despite the massive losses to investors, is another classic example. It's true that many investors lost life-changing amounts of money by investing in WorldCom at record highs while the management continued to manipulate earnings in a bid to inflate the share price of the company. After the bubble burst, WorldCom filed for bankruptcy. The company eventually emerged from bankruptcy in 2004 and was renamed MCI. The company was acquired by Verizon Communications (VZ) for over $6 billion in 2005 and was integrated into the Business services segment of Verizon.

I don't want to sound overly optimistic about Luckin Coffee's future. I am, by no means, comparing Luckin to any one of the companies mentioned above. However, at the same time, I believe that the scandal alone will not push the company to bankruptcy as long as its reported balance sheet numbers are accurate. For instance, the company had $775 million in cash and liquid investments at the end of September 2019, which I believe will be used to scale up the company.

We need more details from the company regarding the true state of these allegations to assess what the future holds for the company. Until then, investors need to remind themselves that the coffee chain has more than 4,500 stores across China. As parts of the country come out of a two-month-long lockdown, the mobility in China will slowly but surely return to its normalcy, meaning more foot traffic to these stores. It's important to note that the company will be operating as usual despite the accounting scandal. More importantly, Chinese consumers couldn't care less about any accounting scandal. People flocking to Luckin's stores would hardly have an idea about this scandal, and even if they did, I highly doubt whether that knowledge would turn out to be a reason for them to avoid buying coffee from Luckin.

Not to forget, the consumption habits in China are different from those of the United States. In this East Asian nation, tea is more popular than coffee. The below chart illustrates coffee and tea consumption volume in metric tons.

In September 2019, the company launched Luckin Tea as an independent and complementary brand to Luckin Coffee. This is a good move, but the company still has to get through the short-term challenges to generate any meaningful revenue from this venture.

There's another silver lining for investors. In the statement issued regarding the scandal on April 3, Luckin Coffee suggests that operating expenses were also inflated along with revenue. This is understandable as inflating just revenue would have looked wrong to the naked eye. The good news is that this would help the reported profit margins of the company than if revenue was the only line item inflated.

If I sound bullish on Luckin Coffee, you might be getting my tone wrong. I am neutral to the prospects of the company and there's a lot of uncertainty regarding the very survival of the company. However, amid this chaos courtesy of the accounting scandal, an investor needs to remain objective in his analysis and not let the emotions take control of the investment decision-making process. When we do this, it's easy to figure out that completely writing off a comeback from Luckin is not wise.

Takeaway: the smart thing to do is to wait

An investor who bought Luckin around $50 would be looking at a loss of approximately 90%. In the worst-case scenario, the investor might lose his entire investment in the company, which I believe is unlikely. For this to happen, the company has to go out of business, which I highly doubt would happen at least in the next couple of years. If the company remains in operation, the share price will likely recover from these lows when the scandal and the penalties associated with it are behind us. The scandal has already dealt a massive blow and it pays no dividends to dwell on the past. More details of the scandal will emerge in the coming weeks, which might push the share price further into a corner. However, investors are already too late to dump the shares. Therefore, dealing with this carnage and waiting for more developments on the front of the scandal seem to be the smart thing to do. I did not invest in Luckin earlier and I have no intention of doing so now. I will reassess the situation once again when we have more details and determine whether Luckin is a compelling growth story or not. Regardless, I believe now is the worst time to be selling Luckin as the probability of the company staying in business is much higher than going bankrupt.

