How To Retire: New Normal Same As The Old Normal

Stay the course with strong companies with solid balance sheets and you’ll get through this with relative sanity and success.

The tried and true elements of a low-risk retirement portfolio are more important than ever.

Image Source

"See you on the other side of this." Those eight words have become a popular conversation closer in recent days. That alongside the sober (but somewhat exciting) realization that we will most likely operate under a new normal when things get back to "normal."

As investors living through this surreal time and the attendant anxieties like everyone else, we must focus to keep perspective. If you're on the road to or in retirement via an income-investing strategy, resist the urge to let emotion control your decisions. It might just be the case that the rules that have applied through every crash, every bear market, and every tragedy apply to this pandemic, as we go through it and after we get through it.

Considering Risk

In recent days, we have highlighted opportunities with broad updates for entire sectors or subsectors. For example:

And we'll continue to look for and alert readers and subscribers to discounts, disconnects, and flat-out buying opportunities for trades as well as long-term, buy-and-hold retirement investments. If you were bullish on mortgage REITs a month ago, why in the world wouldn't you be now? But more generally speaking, the tried and true rules of investing, particularly income investing, still hold.

What's happening in the world doesn't change the fact that you're planning for retirement or already in retirement. Your time horizon remains the same. Your aversion to risk - really unchanged. That's not to say you don't pay attention to what's happening around you and adapt. You simply can't let it derail your well-thought-out plans. If you're planning on retiring in August, you might want to adjust (like work and/or invest another year or two), but, all else equal, stay the course.

We tend to focus on defensive investing. Minimize risk. Don't try to hit home runs (most of the time). Buy companies that are well-positioned financially. The safer the balance sheet, the safer the investment, whether you're looking at common stock or preferred shares.

We have also always focused on having conversations about risk, particularly when the stock market does nothing but go up. As someone nearing or in retirement, there's nothing more important than managing volatility. You're not in your 20s with decades to ride out - and reap the eventual upside benefits of - market crashes and routine downturns. You have to focus on taking a defensive enough position so that the unknown doesn't completely sink your retirement. For many, it has become painfully obvious that you must position your portfolio with thoughts of months, if not years' worth of gains getting wiped out in the blink of an eye.

Business As Usual For Income Investors?

The cornerstone of our retirement investing strategy centers on investing in income-producing shares from well-positioned companies with sturdy balance sheets. We aim to generate income inside a relatively conservative portfolio with lower volatility. This is one reason why we advocate for investing in preferred shares of solid companies.

With preferred shares, you take on less risk than with the common shares. In some cases, you receive a higher yield on preferred shares than on common stock. However, you don't have voting rights. We only follow and invest in "cumulative" preferred shares, meaning if a company cuts its common stock dividend to zero, preferred shareholders are still owed all unpaid dividends. The preferred dividend can be paused during times of major stress in the market, but it continues to accrue. This drives home the importance of investing in the preferred shares of high-quality companies with dividend payouts that can withstand downside and outright crises.

During "normal" times and certainly during more anxious and challenging times, some investors will want to keep it straightforward. This makes total sense as long as you're buying and building positions in quality companies. Either way, while our approach certainly isn't stress-free, it absolutely sets you up to weather these and lesser storms relatively well compared to the ETFs for those sectors.

For example, think along the lines of companies that are essential during times like we're experiencing now. Think companies such as Procter & Gamble (PG) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Both pay a healthy dividend that has steadily increased over time. We built a sample portfolio using several stocks, many of which will be familiar to investors:

Ticker Company Name (ESS) Essex Property Trust (FRT) Federal Realty Investment Trust (MO) Altria Group (PM) Philip Morris International Inc (AMT) American Tower Corp (CONE) CyrusOne Inc. (WPC) W.P. Carey & Co. Llc (KO) Coca-Cola Company (AVB) AvalonBay Communities (PLD) Prologis Inc (HD) Home Depot (O) Realty Income Corp (NNN) National Retail Properties (T) AT&T Inc (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc (AAPL) Apple (DLR.PK) Digital Realty Trust (AGNCN) AGNC Preferred Share (DX.PB) Dynex Capital Inc (NLY.PF) Annaly Capital Management Inc Pfd

To make that portfolio easier to visualize, we put it inside the Classic Dividend Portfolio Tracker:

Source: The REIT Forum

As you can see in the example portfolio, 125 shares of ESS generate roughly $1,038.75 in annual income at an annual dividend per share of $8.31. With 280 shares of FRT, we would collect approximately $1,176.00 in yearly income. There's nothing more comforting than a portfolio loaded with stock after stock after stock (see above) that generates this flavor of income. Not only does the day-to-day value of your portfolio matter less (even if you're in retirement), but if one or more stocks tumble, you're still receiving income. No need to activate a side hustle, plan to work another year, or worry where your next roll of toilet paper is coming from. You were hopefully already stocking up to help support the essential companies you're invested in.

Sprinkle some preferred shares in the mix and you're looking at a higher yield. The sample portfolio includes just three preferred components out of 20 positions, but together they account for around 24% of the portfolio's total income. AGNCN, DX-B, and NLY-F bring in approximately $5,373 in annual income inside a portfolio that produces about $26,600 annually. Depending on where you live and what your expenses look like, that's a healthy monthly stipend - hopefully, alongside other income you're collecting - to not merely ride out the storm, but feel relatively secure as you're going through it.

We're going to focus a series of "How To Retire" articles on what our new world might look like and how to adapt to it from an investment perspective. That said, little changes at the core of what we do. In fact, we adhere to the style of investing we have written about here at Seeking Alpha for years to not only retire comfortably, but also to ensure we're as well-positioned as possible for the onset and duration of uncertain times such as the one we're all living through now.

Help Others

Don't forget to help others during these challenging times. We're providing a match on donations to 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue. We can let these challenging times tear

Dangerous REITs

We don't just highlight opportunities for stocks we expect to go up. We also warn investors about some of the more dangerous stocks. Let's highlight a few we consider too dangerous. We consider Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) and City Office REIT (CIO) too dangerous for investing. We previously highlighted the excessive risks at FSP and CIO.

We considered both stocks to be carrying substantial risk. FSP hasn't reduced its dividend yet, but CIO dropped its dividend from $.235 per quarter down to $.15 per quarter. We still expect FSP to reduce its dividend in the quarters to come.

Another REIT where we are bearish is Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR). WHLR owns strip-center properties. This property type often requires significant capitalized expenditures to maintain the properties. Consequently, we expect the cash flow per share to be significantly less than "FFO per share" would suggest.

Shares of WHLR are only trading at $1.00, but the economic mess could be hard on retail and WHLR should struggle to access capital. We don't believe it has sufficient cash flow to continue replacing tenants and handling upkeep on the properties while paying off its creditors. Even if it manages that, unpaid dividends on the preferred shares are accruing. No, the preferred shares are not safe either.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) is a hotel REIT in a long plunge. During one year, from July 2018 through late June 2019, the share price fell from about $8 to less than $3 as of late June 2019. Part of that plunge occurred after June 14th, 2019, when AHT slashed the dividend by 50%. What major signs of difficulty preceded the dividend reduction? The high debt level was a major one:

Taking on debt to buy assets is one way to rapidly growth EBITDA for the company:

While growth in EBITDA sounds good, it isn't enough alone. The 50% reduction in the dividend should make that pretty clear.

That dividend reduction was eventually followed up by AHT suspending its common stock dividend. What happened to the share price? It declined from around $3 as of last summer to about $.65 today. That's brutal.

Stronger REIT Examples

Realty Income and Sun Communities (SUI) are two dramatically different REITs. However, they were the topic of a subscriber request for a comparison. This should be a fun comparison and it should be very educational for most readers.

Often, investors believe REITs are interchangeable and simply focus on the dividend yield. That is not an optimal technique for investing. Instead, we need to evaluate the fundamentals of each REIT to make an investment decision.

Dividend coverage

Realty Income carries a significantly higher dividend yield at 5.6%.

Source: Realty Income

SUI only has a yield of 2.53%.

However, the payout ratio for O is about 83%, while the payout ratio for Sun Communities is slightly under 60%. That gives Sun Communities more room to grow the dividend in the future and it allows it to retain more cash for expanding the portfolio to drive additional growth in FFO per share. SUI continues to grow:

Source: SUI

While expanding, the company continues to have strong NOI growth. To be precise, "Positive NOI growth for 18 consecutive years":

Source: SUI

It has also been able to continually grow its weighted average monthly rent and occupancy.

On the other hand, Realty Income locks up a large portion of its revenue many years in advance shown in the green box:

Source: Realty Income

It is a triple net lease REIT, so almost all of its revenue reaches net operating income. Since the margins for O are excellent and its tenants are signing very long-term leases, O has additional certainty about its future revenue growth rate. Realty Income, similar to SUI, has seen an exceptional growth rate:

Source: Realty Income

In O's case, it's over a long period of time. It has also continually done well with occupancy rates:

Source: Realty Income

Sun Communities currently has better coverage, but earnings for O are less exposed to weakness in the economy. SUI is less exposed to economic weakness than the vast majority of REITs but doesn't quite keep pace with Realty Income.

Retail risk

Realty Income owns a substantial amount of commercial real estate.

Source: Realty Income

The company attempts to mitigate the risk posed by e-commerce through careful tenant selection. Despite doing great research here, it will always be a risk for commercial landlords.

The manufactured home parks owned by Sun Communities are completely immune to e-commerce risk. Its same-store NOI growth has outperformed NOI growth for most other property types.

Source: SUI

Conclusion

Investors should be looking carefully at how they want to build their portfolio. We like to see a combination of common shares and preferred shares within the overall portfolio. That doesn't mean investors shouldn't have any cash on hand (or in savings). It doesn't mean investors shouldn't include bonds as well. However, the current environment will pass. We believe most of the stronger companies will survive, but some of the weaker ones are likely to fall.

We're still bearish on FSP, CIO, WHLR, and AHT. They carry far too much risk for most investors and the dividends which are still paid (from FSP and CIO) carry substantial risk.

We're bullish on SUI and recently added to our position. Shares are still exposed to the difficult situation for the broad market, but we like the owner of high-quality manufactured home parks.

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCO, DLR, ESS, FRT, NLY-F, NLY-I, PLD, SUI, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.