Financial Sector Stress Points To A Bigger Impending Crisis

An overleveraged global economy can witness prolonged pain if there is a renewed de-leveraging cycle.

The financial sector is already showing signs of higher stress, considering key indicators.

Article Overview

In all probability, the global economy is already in a recession with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc.

In March 2020, Harvard Business Review published an article that investigated all previous pandemics. The article concluded that all previous pandemics have been associated with a “v-shaped” economic recovery.

According to the research article –

In fact, V-shapes monopolize the empirical landscape of prior shocks, including epidemics such as SARS, the 1968 H3N2 (“Hong Kong”) flu, 1958 H2N2 (“Asian”) flu, and 1918 Spanish flu.

In uncertain times, it’s always nice to read articles that have a glimmer of optimism. At the same time, it’s important to be in touch with reality.

As I look at some financial sector indicators, I am relatively convinced that a “v-shaped” economic recovery is unlikely. This article will discuss these indicators.

The objective is to underscore the point that the global economy is still at an early stage of a bigger crisis and it makes sense to remain underweight on risky asset classes.

Some Views on GDP Growth

According to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), U.S. GDP is likely to shrink by 10% and 25% (annualized rate) for the first two quarters of 2020. JPMorgan is still assuming that the economy bounces back in the second half of 2020. I see that as unlikely.

The view by IHS Markit is more in sync with what I believe at this point of time. According to IHS,

Real world GDP should plunge 2.8% in 2020 compared with a drop of 1.7% in 2009. Many key economies will see double-digit declines (at annualized rates) in the second quarter, with the contraction continuing into the third quarter.

IHS Markit further notes that –

It will likely take two to three years for most economies to return to their pre-pandemic levels of output. More troubling is the likelihood that, because of the negative effects of the uncertainty associated with the virus on capital spending, the path of potential GDP will be lower than before.

The IMF also believes that the global downturn will be worse than the financial crisis. To put things into perspective, Fed’s Bullard opines that U.S. jobless rate can surge to 30% by the second quarter of 2020.

These are scary estimates and I believe that “v-shaped” recovery can be ruled out because of the crisis impacting the financial sector, which is the backbone of GDP growth.

Indicators of Stress in The Financial Sector

It’s worth noting that during the financial crisis of 2008-09, early opinions were that the crisis is limited to the housing sector. However, it was just a matter of time that the crisis spilled over to the entire economy.

There is no doubt that this is a bigger black swan event and the impact is likely to be prolonged. In particular, when the world is more leveraged than it was during 2008-09.

As a matter of fact, global debt has increased to $253 trillion with global debt-to-GDP at 322%. It goes without saying that this can have disastrous consequences for the banking sector as the crisis prolongs. Further, as the chart below shows, all sector debt in the United States is currently at $75.4 trillion as compared to an all sector debt of $53.5 trillion at the onset of the financial crisis of 2008-09.

Therefore, an overleveraged world is the first reason to be concerned. As business activity slows down significantly or stalls, there would be significant debt servicing challenges. A good example of the point I am making is the estimate by S&P that junk bond default rate will triple within 12 months.

The St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index also backs my point on growing concerns for the financial sector and an imminent financial crisis. The stress index peaked at 9.18 during the financial crisis of 2008-09.

The index was subsequently trading in negative territory. With a near-global economic lock-down, the stress index is back to 5.14. The chart clearly shows a sharp surge in the stress index. With the pandemic still at its peak in the United States and Europe, I don’t see the financial stress declining.

Another good indicator of the stress in the financial sector is the TED spread. During the financial crisis of 2008-09, the TED spread peaked out at 3.15 percentage points.

The TED spread remained below 0.5% points for most part of the decade after the financial crisis. However, there has been a sharp spike in the TED spread and it’s currently at 1.42 percentage points.

This also indicates the stress, fear and concerns in the financial sector.

The spreads on U.S. investment grade bonds is also a good indicator of a potential crisis. According to the MSCI,

Spreads on U.S. investment-grade bonds have widened by over 230 bps since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. At their widest spreads in 2008, investment-grade bond spreads widened by approximately 400 bps from their previous lows established in July 2007.

Therefore, in a very short span of time, spreads have widened significantly.

Overall, these indicators point to the fact that the banking sector is likely to have troubled times ahead. Even with unlimited government support, the banking sector is likely to feel the pain.

Importantly, it will take time after the crisis for renewed credit growth. This factor will delay any potential economic recovery.

Implications for Investments

The reason for sounding the alarm is to underscore my point that investors need to consider exposure to risky asset classes with a lot of caution.

While the market has already witnessed a deep correction, it’s too early to consider a big plunge in equities or commodities.

My investment recommendation is as follows:

Further exposure to physical gold can be considered. The central banks globally will continue to flood the financial system with liquidity and that’s positive for gold.

Some exposure to stocks like Newmont (NEM) can also be considered. The company has a strong balance sheet with an attractive all-in sustaining costs, which implies robust cash flows as gold trends higher.

It makes sense to consider exposure to sectors that are a necessity than non-essentials or luxury. I find the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) attractive.

Energy stocks have been among the worst performers with the double impact of slowdown and oil price war. I believe that a resolution on production cuts is imminent and oil should trend higher from current levels. Therefore, considering some exposure to high quality energy stocks can provide robust returns. Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are stocks worth considering in my opinion.

Conclusion

The financial crisis was not exactly a black swan event. Many analysts saw the crisis coming. However, the economic crisis driven by COVID-19 is a perfect black swan event.

The important point to note is that there are still too many uncertainties. It’s impossible to predict the timeline for any recovery. Further, the markets might not have discounted the impact on the financial sector.

In the coming months, I expect higher financial stress for banks and it is likely to translate into further correction for equities. In addition, a relatively deep financial crisis would imply few years of sluggish global economic growth.

Therefore, it’s important to remain cautious and underweight on risky asset classes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.