Walgreens Boots Alliance: Not As Defensive As Expected

It seems that people are fearful to enter the stores, making that the perceived defensive qualities of Walgreens are coinciding with reality.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), unlike its competitors in the grocery retail sector, has not seen an uplift in its share price following the break-out of the coronavirus. This is somewhat remarkable as the company benefits from the hoarding effect in relation to the corona crisis and strong temporary demand as well.

In fact, the contrary is the case as the virus has been grasping the world for weeks now, as shares have fallen from $60 at the start of the year towards the $40 mark, marking actually small underperformance compared to the rest of the market. This is despite the anticipated defensive qualities of the company and potential short-term boost to demand.

This warrants an update on the investment thesis as it is becoming evident that the company is not as defensive as thought and perhaps hoped. Despite this disappointment, expectations are quite low, low enough to justify a valuation here even amidst a multi-year pressure on its margins.

The Current Stance

At the start of April, Walgreens reported second-quarter results which did not provide comfort to investors, as the company is seeing continued pressure on its margins. Furthermore, the devil was in the conference call, as I will reiterate in the next paragraphs.

Walgreens reported a 3.7% increase in second-quarter sales to $35.8 billion and the company remains largely a domestic play. The domestic retail operations make up more than three quarters of sales, complemented by the pharmaceutical wholesale operations and overseas pharmacy activities.

That was the only good news as the company is hit by continued margin pressure. Gross profits of $7.5 billion were equivalent to 21.0% of sales, down 150 basis points from the year before. The company has managed to deliver on some selling, general and administrative costs discipline, as these costs are equivalent to 17.6% of sales, down 70 basis points from the year before. With equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen (ABC) down as well to just $28 million for the quarter, operating profits fell 19% to $1.23 billion, down a percent towards 3.4% of sales.

After incorporating interest expense and tax rates, Walgreens reported net earnings of $946 million, equal to $1.07 per share with 885 million shares outstanding. The adjusted earnings number fell 7% to $1.52 per share, with many items causing the difference between the GAAP and adjusted earnings number. Many of these should not be adjusted for, although I understand that some adjustments relating to goodwill impairment and other amortization charges are made. Hence, the annualised earnings power currently trends at $4 per share on a GAAP basis, $6 per share on an adjusted basis, and realistic earnings at around $5 per share.

A Look At The Balance Sheet

Walgreens is quite leveraged and the new accounting treatment which incorporates lease assets and obligations make that the company has quite some large commitments.

On the positive side is a cash holding of $792 million as the equity investment in AmerisourceBergen was valued at $6.9 billion by the end of February, as I recognize that the shares have held up pretty well in March. The company operates with $16.6 billion in debt, for a net debt load of $15.8 billion, although that falls towards the $9-billion mark if the equity investments are monetized. A change in the accounting treatment makes that roughly $22 billion in store and other lease liabilities appears on the balance sheet as well, as early termination of store leases put the company on the hook for large liabilities.

With reported EBIT now having fallen to $5 billion per annum, (under "normal" conditions) and D&A charges at $2 billion, I see EBITDA at around $7 billion. Based on the net debt load, leverage ratios come in at 2.3 times, or 1.3 times if the equity investments in AmerisourceBergen are monetized. With quarterly dividends of $0.4575 per share being maintained, the yield is far in excess of 4% at current levels and represents quite a payout from GAAP earnings, as some deleveraging would be welcomed in this environment.

Note that the company reported adjusted earnings of $5.99 per share in its fiscal year of 2019. The company noted that absence of the corona crisis, it was on track to maintain its 2020 guidance, calling for flattish adjusted earnings per share in 2020.

What Now?

Investors in Walgreens are not sure if the company is a beneficiary of the current woes or whether it is a net negative. At the start of the month, shares traded around the $50 mark as investors already attached a low earnings multiple on the shares, being fearful about margin compression.

Shares have seen quite violent moves between $40 and $55 in recent weeks, having moved back and forth a few times as investors are digesting and trying to figure out whether the current conditions are a negative or positive for the business.

On the conference call, executives indicated that sales in the first three weeks of March were very strong, in part driven by hoarding, yet sales trends have declined ever since, notably in quarantined areas. The company reported comparable growth of 26% in the first three weeks of March, yet saw comparable sales down at mid-double-digits in the final week of the month. Similar trends were seen at Boots in the UK, although the declines were far greater in recent weeks, with Europe being earlier compared to the US in terms of quarantined and lockdown actions. Note that the UK sales were down 65% in the final days of March, terrible results by all means of course.

My last take on the company actually dates back to the autumn of 2017 as I concluded that the risk-reward was improving and this came after shares fell to the mid-$60s at the time. At the time I noted that when shares traded at levels in the $90s in 2015, shares traded at 25 times earnings, while the company had some debt on its books from the Boots deal. Fast forwarding to 2017, shares fell to $65, the balance sheet is largely unleveraged if AmerisourceBergen was divested, with earnings multiple having compressed to 16 times earnings.

While this was compelling given the situation, as I noted that operating margins had fallen from 5-6% of sales in the years before to 4-5% as a result of pressure on margins, with many fearing the entrance of Amazon.com (AMZN) into the space. By now, operating margins have fallen to 3% and change as the company is facing the current impact of the corona crisis as well. Despite the lower margins, earnings multiples have contracted further to about 10 times GAAP earnings at current levels.

This makes shares look like a steal, certainly if margins can be maintained, let alone be increased over time. Note that a reversal to margins of 5% could yield operating profits of $7 billion a year, and easily translate into net earnings of $5 billion, or nearly $6 per share. Applying a market multiple to such potential earnings would reveal upside towards the $100 mark.

So the market seems to be pricing in two items. The big concern of the market is that of continued margin pressure, driven by competitive pressures as shares seem to factor in some stress from the corona crisis as well. This relates to the second question, and that if the company is strong and liquid enough to make it through the current storm as the company has quite some short-term debt.

While this is certainly an issue, the company has some leverage as well to bolster credit lines, as it could even forfeit the dividend (which it is not doing). The good thing is that its stores are seen as priority and thus are generally allowed to remain open. The negative is that foot traffic is down much more compared to grocery chains as investors seem particularly fearful that infected people show in stores and hence look for alternative ways to buy their healthcare products, or even delay purchases.

So hence some short-term pain might be observed, yet the size, reasonable leverage ratio and importance of the business within the physical infrastructure makes that Walgreens will survive this storm either on its own, or with some assistance. Hence, current prices offer solid risk-reward here, although there are few triggers other than a low valuation to drive appeal from here.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service, we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.