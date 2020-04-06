S&P 500 Undergoes Potential Regime Change As Volatility Continues

While dividend reductions have begun to be announced, investors still expecting many firms to pay out some of the cash they've been setting aside for their 2020-Q2 dividends before suspending them for the rest of 2020.

Expectations for future dividends in the S&P 500 continue to deteriorate through the end of 2020.

Picking up the action from last Thursday, 2 April 2020, we find that expectations for future dividends in the S&P 500 (SPX) continue to deteriorate through the end of 2020.

The futures data is suggesting that while dividend reductions have begun to be announced, investors are still expecting many firms to pay out a good portion of the cash they've been setting aside for their 2020-Q2 dividends before suspending them for the rest of 2020, before perhaps resuming a portion of them in early 2021.

At the same time, we're catching up with what may have been a regime change for how investors are weighting the changes they expect in the growth rate of dividends per share, which appears to have taken hold in the stock market beginning on Monday, 23 March 2020. We'll discuss our thinking more on this topic later this week, but for now, we've updated the alternative futures spaghetti forecast chart to show the effect of that potential change.

Compared to last week's market changing news headlines, the week ending Friday, 3 April 2020 was relatively muted.

Meanwhile, Barry Ritholtz forcefully extracted the positives and negatives he could find in the past week's economics and market-related news.

