Gold Is Good: Why I'm Adding In A Deflationary Meltdown

Part of my bullishness on gold is that I think the broad stock market is overpriced for our suddenly-changed, intra- and post-COVID world.

I also remain bullish on high-quality bonds, but their time in the sun for capital appreciation is probably near the end.

The oil price crash is not alone, as shown by Honeywell asking at least some suppliers for a massive 30% price reduction (and other favors).

Evidence from the New York Fed and other sources suggests the US is in a depression.

The damage spreads

It's not only restaurateurs refusing (unable) to pay rent. As in the early 1930s, deflationary problems are rearing their head more broadly. As an example, see this report Sunday from Seeking Alpha:

Honeywell pressures suppliers to cut prices 30% - Barron's Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is asking some of its suppliers for 30% price cuts, extended payment terms and other concessions, Barron's reports, citing a letter that says the request mirrors demands it is getting from its customers due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

"Customers have come to us for support to balance the impacts across their supply chain," according to the letter, which was signed by Honeywell's chief procurement officer. "In turn, we are asking our supply chain partners for similar support."

Honeywell reportedly is seeking 30% across-the-board price cuts, 60 additional days to pay its suppliers, 2% rebates on future order volume growth, holding of Honeywell inventory by its suppliers and immediate resolution of outstanding claims against the company.

To be clear, Barron's saw a letter from only one division of HON. So it does not know whether this sort of letter went out from other parts of HON. My suspicion is that given weakness in so many industries in which HON participates - such as aircraft and various short-cycle (economically-sensitive) industries - the PMT division was not alone.

Importantly, HON has been a well-run, star performer. If HON is seeing intense deflationary price pressures, what happens to GE (GE), which is trying to engineer a rebound? What about the entire real estate industry, ranging from owners of high-rise urban offices to strip mall owners to home builders and agents selling existing homes where owners want (or now need) to sell?

In other words, how sure can anyone be that save cash in a bank yielding, say, zero, is not actually providing a nicely positive real return?

Is it, for now, 1930 again in the deflation/inflation world?

My answer:

Yes, it's a depression for now, and ultimately gold is going to prove to be a strong asset

I think everyone will agree that we are looking in the US at a Great Recession at best, which was a euphemism for a mild depression. See, as just one example, the Weekly Economic Index from the New York Fed shows a downturn as bad as the worst of last decade's Great Recession, and that's only as of March 30. I expect the evolving incoming data to worsen, so for now, I'm carrying this as the COVID depression of 2020. But with all the government and central bank activity, it's not going to be a savage deflation as ensued during and after 1930 (in my forecast).

The media, societal and governmental (and therefore business) response to the COVID-19 pandemic - which may well become endemic - has led to the first depression (or, Great Recession at best) in modern times that cannot be blamed on some player or players. The Great Recession of 2007-9 could be blamed on the banks, or President Bush, or the Fed. The Great Recessionary period of 1980-2 could be blamed on Johnson-Nixon-Carter, and the Fed as enabler of stagflationary policies, and finally on the Volcker Fed's medicine to cure the inflation.

One could blame Nixon, the Arabs and/or the oil companies for the Great Recession of 1973-5, and so on. But the current mess is due to a virus, which for the sake of discussion I will assume burst on the scene naturally and not through a bioweapons lab. In any case, once spreading globally, it's a force of nature. And while whatever monetary or commercial policies people make that cause problems can be unmade, that which nature makes and sustains is a different problem - and may be more difficult to predict and deal with.

Which is why no one knows what's coming next, and which in turn helps explain the intense volatility in markets of late.

All we know for sure is that we have a pandemic that is killing many people and scaring hundreds of millions (or perhaps billions) more, and we don't know how long it will last on any time frame. We don't even know if a vaccine will be very effective in older people; note that there is no vaccine for a related coronavirus, that which caused the SARS outbreak in 2002-3. So we don't know for sure when a good vaccine even for younger people will become available. The same goes for effective and safe drug treatments for the infection.

All this uncertainty from a force of nature means that - sorry to say - every stock market analyst is completely guessing. And given no knowledge of sales, or earnings, one, two or even six (or more) quarters from now, all valuation metrics are unreliable.

This uncertainty is good for safe havens that have stood the test of time, such as Treasury bills and bonds, and gold (IAU). Note, I am long IAU as well as other gold ETFs, such as SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and a smaller but low-cost one from Aberdeen (SGOL). I will refer to either the asset of gold, or IAU given its low cost and high liquidity, but I own all three of those ETFs. For newbies to gold, there are numerous ways to own bullion, both physical in one's hand, allocated in vaults somewhere across the world, or in the ground via stock market ownership of, say, a gold miner. I focus on bullion ETFs for various reasons, both as an investor/saver and contributor to Seeking Alpha, but if you are interested in gold and new to the subject, please do your own research.

My bull thesis on gold incorporates first today's deflation story, and second, the enduring safe haven one to support an overweight in IAU.

The next two sections expand on these themes.

Why deflation is good for gold, either now or down the road

In the age of central bank primacy, governments have these institutions simply print up money (electronically) to pay their debts. I discussed this in a March 2 article, Three Little Words For Bonds: Still A Buy. One of the sections was titled this way:

US government debt is not really debt: the Fed as middleman.

In the US, the Fed creates the money "out of thin air" to buy previously-issued debt. This new money goes to the banks, which then purchase the newly-issued debt. To the extent that the Fed buys Treasuries or other government-guaranteed debt, this ends up being no different than if the Treasury issued money directly. (Note, not addressed in today's article are the other assets that the Treasury is buying in this crisis with Fed money. It amounts to the same principle discussed above.)

There is no practical limit to the amount of money this system can create in a deflationary depression. The benefit of gold is that if there is deflation, all gold has to do is hold its value in terms of fiat currency to provide real gains in purchasing power. The further benefit of gold over cash or bank deposits yielding near zero is that in general, Ben Bernanke was right in his helicopter money speech of nearly 20 years ago: a determined government can always create at least some inflation.

In that case, a modern government is nearly certain to keep short-term interest rates around zero if and when inflation returns, so the saver in cash starts to lose real purchasing power. Whereas, back in 2010, as the deflation of the Great Recession gave way to inflation, my recollection is that the average exchange-traded commodity rise 29% in price that year, and gold bullion rose as well... also by 29%. So gold but not cash lets an investor hold an asset of value during a crash and then also hold it during recovery, and potentially profit in real terms in both scenarios (no guarantees, though).

That leads to the next and key topic:

Why gold will (probably) stay in fashion or come back further into favor

Since gold is simply a reserve asset of countries and multinational institutions, and cannot easily be spent to purchase any consumer product, the question is always, what if it ceases to be even a quasi-monetary metal? What if it goes the way of silver (SLV), and before that tobacco leaves and cowrie shells, and comes to be valued largely on its industrial value as well as its value in jewelry? In that case, there is so much gold above ground that the price could fall to extraordinarily low levels.

This is an omnipresent risk I consider. For now, the main evidence against that happening any time soon is that while the US dollar is rising both in the USDX metric and the broader trade-weighted dollar, gold has been trending up against the USD.

The US government implicitly recognized the long-term importance of gold in 1971, when President Nixon refused to transfer any more gold to foreign holders of dollars. His Treasury Secretary brushed away their complaints, saying that while the dollar was our currency, it now was their problem. So the US keeps a very large stash of gold. Thus, the government apparently thinks gold is a store of value (if one can say that a government "thinks"). In contrast, many years ago, the government liquidated its stores of silver.

This pro-gold mindset continues today, with the USGS saying that:

Although gold is important to industry and the arts, it also retains a unique status among all commodities as a long-term store of value.

All the above, and the millennia of usage of gold as money, persuade me that as the COVID crisis moves along, with unknown pitfalls and a hoped-for recovery phase soon, investors are more likely than not to realize that the extreme elasticity of central bank currency suggests that higher prices for gold make sense.

That gold is back to 2011 prices may then be viewed as a bargain rather than as a sign of technical weakness.

Risks

Gold ownership, in any form, has risks. My preferred mode of ownership, such as via owning IAU and SGOL, means I never see the gold. Then, as in the entire 1980-2001 period, the price of gold may drop while I pay the ETFs' ongoing costs of owning the gold. Ownership of physical or allocated gold has various risks, some of them similar or identical to those of owning ETFs. Ownership of gold miners has different risks.

A plan for gold investing in 2020 and beyond

In the bond-focused March 2 article linked to above, I included some comments on gold in a separate section, including these:

A positive comment on gold As government bonds in the developed world move to zero or negative real returns... the fundamental case for gold has strengthened. For now, I look at GLD (as a proxy for bullion) as tracking Treasuries... I am considering dipping into cash reserves to add GLD or SGOL soon, perhaps imminently.

Gold has risen since then, but not a lot, far outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) and representing a good value versus long-term Treasuries (TLT) in my opinion. IAU and TLT have tracked each other over the past year, an unusual occurrence historically (also shown versus SPY):

Data by YCharts

As previously described in the March 2 bond article and an accompanying stock-focused article published the same day, I made some dramatic asset allocation shifts recently as the scope of the COVID effect on the US and international economies roared into view like a jet plane approaching a Twin Tower on 9/11, and currently am positioned approximately as follows:

high quality bonds: 80%

gold ETFs: 11%

equities: 5%

cash 4%.

My plan for the weeks and months ahead is based on the expectation for a reverse "J" economic scenario for the US and its major trading partners. Namely, the current sharp cliff-type drop, then a weak recovery, but not to peak levels any time in the next few years. In that scenario, there will be persisting deflationary price pressures. Thus, the leading asset classes are in my projections going to be:

Treasuries of all maturities

other AA or AAA-rated bonds, with maturities suitable to their credit rating

gold

cash (for now)

select stocks.

In this scenario of sustained below-trend real growth with at least as many deflationary forces as inflationary ones, broad stock indices have excessive risk of loss.

If that is correct, a growing number of investors are in my second logical step going to trend-follow to "safe" stuff, namely the first 4 of the above bullet point list.

Gold has no agreed-upon metrics for valuation. So I will simply say that as it has gone nowhere in about 9 years, and is less than double its peak price of 1980, I have a 1-3 year target of $2100/ounce. This is based more on chart analysis and projections of negative real short-term rates beginning at some point in the next 12 months, leading to a growing move against cash; whereas many investors are hiding in cash in order to buy stocks at the right time.

Since I am overweight bonds in a traditional ladder configuration, I plan to try to time the deflation/inflation cycle well enough to segue from such a heavy bond allocation back toward gold and other suitable inflation hedges.

As always, please be aware that I am discussing these matters in the first person because I am not an investment advisor and present this and other analyses as commentary for your consideration.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you have on these matters.

Good luck to all.

Submitted Sunday afternoon, futures not open yet.

Closing prices as of Friday: IAU = $15.53; spot gold = $1648.80/ounce; SPY = $248.19; TLT = $168.50.

