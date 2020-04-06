Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing And Micron In The Face Of Huawei Threats And Headwinds - Part 1 TSMC

In Part 1 of this series, TSMC is analyzed because of its 20% revenue exposure to China and 15% revenue exposure to Huawei.

Threatened sanctions against China's Huawei by the U.S. government if carried out will significantly impact Taiwan's TSMC and Micron Technology of the U.S.

Trade issues between the U.S. and China in 2019 have escalated in 2020 over COVID-19.

Standing up to China is becoming a top national security problem in light of recent revelations about China’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic. There are numerous allegations of lies and coverups that have emerged about the virus, including coverups of its origins; delayed and fudged data at the start of the outbreak in China such as punishing doctors and expulsion of three WSJ reporters from China; and now, a possible U.S. Congressional investigation that the World Health Organization (WHO) helped Communist China cover up the full extent of the virus’s spread.

Already, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. is a Chinese multinational technology company. It provides telecommunications equipment and sells consumer electronics, smartphones and is headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong. In 2014, the Obama administration banned Huawei from bidding on U.S. government contracts, and in August 2019, Trump signed a bill that would bar Huawei and ZTE from use by the U.S. government and contractors. The U.S. Commerce Department placed Huawei and 70 of its affiliates on its “Entity List,” barring anyone on it from buying parts and components from U.S. companies without the government’s approval. In reaction, a number of US firms began to back away from their business with Huawei.

On March 26, 2019, according to Reuters, senior officials in the Trump administration agreed to new measures to restrict the global supply of chips to China’s Huawei Technologies, as the White House ramps up criticism of China over coronavirus.

In Britain, which didn’t back the U.S. export ban in 2019, there is reportedly rising anger about the Chinese government's conduct and increasing pressure for a wholesale review of relations with China. This anger may force a rethink on the government's controversial decision to allow Huawei a role in building the UK's 5G network.

According to the Reuters article:

“One of the sources said the rule-change is aimed at curbing sales of chips to Huawei by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, a major producer of chips for Huawei’s HiSilicon unit, as well as the world’s largest contract maker.”

Two companies with a high exposure of sales to Huawei are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). This series of two articles will take a deep dive into Huawei and how any sanctions brought to Huawei will impact TSM and MU.

Huawei’s 2019 Impacted Financials

Despite the U.S. ban, Huawei reported that 2019 saw revenues increase 19.1% year on year to $123 billion, profits climb 5.6% to roughly $9 billion, and cash flow jumped 22.4% to $13.1 billion. Smartphone shipments exceeded 240 million across the year, while 15.3% of its 2019 revenue, some $18.9 billion, was invested into R&D.

Nevertheless, U.S. aggression severely dented the financials. The business recovered during the fourth quarter, though Huawei CEO Eric Xu suggested as much as $10 billion in revenue was lost due to the ongoing friction with the U.S.

The most immediate impact from the US Entity List was to the smartphone business, as while shipments grew attractively in 2019, the bulk of these fortunes were domestic.

Huawei held a 14% share of shipments of the global smartphone market in 2018 that grew to 16% in 2019. In contrast, Chart 1 shows that Huawei held a 13% share of the China smartphone market in 2018 that grew to 24% in 2019. Smartphone shipments exceeded 240 million across the year, while 15.3% of its 2019 revenue, some $18.9 billion, was invested into R&D.

Chart 1

Huawei reported that 2019 saw revenues increase 19.1% year on year to 858.8 billion Chinese yuan ($123 billion), profits climb 5.6% to roughly 62.7 billion Chinese yuan ($9 billion), and cash flow jumped 22.4% to 91.4 billion Chinese yuan ($13.1 billion).

The Consumer Business provides smartphones, tablets, personal computer, wearable devices, converged home devices, as well as the applications and services on these devices for consumers and businesses. In 2019, revenue from the Consumer Business was CNY467,304 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 34.0%. In addition, its monthly active users exceeded 600 million worldwide.

Interplay of Huawei and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

China is an important market for Taiwan’s semiconductor companies. For example, 20 percent of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) sales go to the China market. After Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Huawei is TSMC’s biggest customer.

TSMC relies on massive scale to spread out fixed costs, push down price per unit, and pump resources into next generation research and development. If TSMC loses scale, e.g., by losing a market that accounts for 20 percent of its global sales, it could lose its edge over its competitors.

5G

5G is the next generation of ultra-fast wireless technology, offering faster data rates, reduced latency, energy savings, cost reductions, higher system capacity and massive device connectivity. It is expected to power new technologies such as smart city infrastructure and the industrial internet. The smartphone market will likely continue to be the biggest market for connectivity solutions, as the RF content per phone increases with advanced technology.

Huawei announced in 2019 its latest SoC, the Kirin 990. The new chip will ship in two flavors - the Kirin 990, and the Kirin 990 5G. These two chips are based on the same SoC design, but there are some significant differences between them.

First, the Kirin 990 5G is built on TSMC’s 7nm+ process node, which utilizes EUV. The Kirin 990, in contrast, is a standard 7nm design. It seems as though Huawei will be the first customer to ship a part that uses EUV for manufacturing. Huawei’s stated reason for using EUV for the 5G variant is that it allowed for a smaller die. Die size on the 5G part is larger than 100mm2, while the LTE chip is less than 90mm2. Transistor counts are also significantly different, with the LTE chip at 8B and the 5G chip at 10.3B.

Kirin 990 5G is a 64-bit high-performance mobile ARM 5G SoC designed by HiSilicon, introduced in September 2019. First appearing in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The Kirin 990 is an SoC that fully integrates a 5G modem (Balong 5000) in the same silicon as the CPU and the GPU. The Kirin 990 5G includes a limited version of the Balong 5000 modem that supports Sub-6-GHz frequency but no mmWave (commonly used in the U.S.).

Server CPU

Kunpeng, also known as Hi16xx, is a series of 64-bit ARM server microprocessors designed by Huawei. First introduced in 2015, those processors are geared towards highly-threaded or high-throughput applications. Those processors were only found in the HiSilicon evaluation development boards and in a few limited series of Huawei servers. Huawei expanded their server offerings in 2018 and 2019 with the TaiShan line of servers. In early 2019, with the introduction of the 920 series, Huawei rebranded the series as the Kunpeng.

In late 2018, Huawei announced the Kunpeng 920 series, also known as the Hi1620. Manufactured on TSMC's 7 nm process.

TSMC Capabilities

Table 2 shows TSMC’s capacity, which is 40% of the industry. Revenues of $41.6 billion represent 57% of the market, largely because TSMC’s ASP (average selling price) is $3,338 per wafer, higher than Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) $2,490 per wafer.

SMIC, mainland China’s largest foundry, has a capacity representing 11% of the overall industry. SMIC has started volume production of chips using its 14 nm FinFET manufacturing technology, moving up from 28nm. Furthermore, the company is developing more advanced processes, including those that will require extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) tools.

Table 3 shows TSMC’s revenues by location for 2019 and forecast going forward. TSMC’s revenues in North America are largely attributed by Apple. So far, there are only rumors of pushouts in Apple’s iPhone 12 line from 3Q to 4Q, still within 2020.

Investor Takeaway

Table 4 shows additional data on smartphone shipments in China and competitors, showing the strong growth of Huawei and the erosion of sales by Samsung Electronics and Apple. If there were sanctions against Huawei, it would impact the supply chain of components, thereby benefiting Samsung and Apple. TSMC makes components for Apple, but not for Samsung. In that case, TSMC will be negatively impacted.

Another point on the supply chain, TSMC also makes 5G chips for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Taiwan’s MediaTek in addition to those for Huawei. If there is a tightening of U.S. sanctions against Huawei, Qualcomm and MediaTek will benefit. TSMC would not be impacted, except for Huawei's lost sales to Samsung, which makes its own 5G modem chips.

If TSMC is blocked from dealing with Huawei, SMIC would be a consideration for producing server chip. However, as shown in above in Table 1, some of Huawei’s newest server processors are being made at 7nm. SMIC does not have 7nm capabilities.

Twenty percent of TSMC’s sales go to the China market. After Apple, Huawei is TSMC’s biggest customer. I estimate 15% of TSMC’s sales in 2019 were to Huawei. If there is a restriction of sales to Huawei, TSMC will be severely impacted.

