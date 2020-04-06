EMTY: How To Protect Your Portfolio From COVID-19

While the pandemic has been a calamity for retailers, it has been a boon for holders of the ProShares Decline of Retail Store ETF (EMTY).

The Retail Virus

Retail, the kind with stores that you get to walk into, has not had a good year. Ten thousand invested in the SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) on January 1, 2018 would have been worth $9,822 on January 1, 2020—and that was before the pandemic. As of today (4/1/2020), it would be worth $6,837, according to Portfolio Visualizer. That’s a -15.55% CAGR, compared to a 0.40% for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

People call it a corona virus; I call it the retail virus. According to the White House Task Force, without intervention more than 1.5 million people would die. Even with intervention, the virus is currently projected to kill between 100 and 240 thousand Americans. The intervention, now in place the world over, is designed to “flatten the curve” by slowing the spread of the disease

The problem is that the intervention saves lives by killing retail. Governments from India to Europe to the United States have ordered non-essential retail businesses to close and directed people, to the maximum extent possible, to work from home.

Source: NPR: March 31 White House Briefing Presentation

Retail Apocalypse

Analysts have been calling the demise of brick and mortar retail for years, but while many marginal players have closed (e.g. Sears, Toys ‘R Us, K-Mart, etc.) retail has found a way to survive. The sector hasn’t been thriving, but it hadn’t collapsed either. To paraphrase Mark Twain, the retail apocalypse had been greatly exaggerated. Until now.

The virus changed everything. For businesses required to close, revenues didn’t just decline, they went to zero. Retailers responded by laying off or furloughing employees and, in many cases, suspending payments on their leases. Even so, with zero cash coming in, it is hard to meet interest payments. Depending on how long the shutdown lasts, many retailers may be forced into bankruptcy.

While the virus has been a calamity for retailers, it has been a boon for holders of the little known ProShares Decline of Retail Store ETF (EMTY). The fund is structured to generate the opposite return of the Solactive-ProShares Bricks and Mortar Retail Store Index (on a daily basis). If the index declines by say 10% in a day, EMTY should be expected to rise by 10%, less fees. The index is equally weighted, rebalanced monthly, and reconstituted annually.

To be included in the index, companies need to:

Obtain 50% of its revenue from retail operations; Receive 75% or more of its retail revenues from in-store sales; Have a market capitalization of at least $500 million and a six-month daily average value traded of at least $1 million; and Be based in the US.

Source

As of 12/31/19 the index included 48 retailers (for a complete list click here). Most of these are directly impacted by the virus-induced shutdowns, including Macy’s, Office Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, American Eagle, etc. But the fund also includes stores that appear to be benefiting from the crisis, such as Walmart, Target, and Costco. Anyone who has been to Costco lately has seen long lines of shoppers with carts piled up to the ceiling.

People are stocking up. But that’s just it. Eventually the excess buying will stop, or even reverse, as people turn to consuming the bloated inventories in their basements. Moreover, these companies will not escape the secondary effects of the virus: the crashing economy.

No business can survive for long with zero revenues. The US Chamber of Commerce, sees a drastic drop in GDP: “Some estimates of the economic shutdown see U.S. GDP dropping by as much as 40% in the second quarter. The average of estimates we are tracking is -12.4% for the second quarter. That -40% estimate is an outlier for now, but there is little doubt we are in the early stages of a severe contraction in economic activity.” To my knowledge, a drop this fast has never happened before.

If you’ve been laid off, or even if you are afraid your job may be at risk, you will likely cut back on purchases. You may still shop at Costco, Walmart, and Target, but you will probably spend less.

The shutdowns may also permanently change people’s shopping habits. As noted in a recent NYT opinion piece, “While many other traditional retailers are struggling with falling demand, Amazon has pledged to hire 100,000 temporary workers to keep up with it.” When stores re-open, some people may retain lingering concerns about contracting the virus, and so do more of their shopping online.

There is no way around it, the in-store retail industry is in the bull’s eye of this virus.

More Gains Ahead

As we might expect, EMTY shares shot up in 2020, but before this performance has been mixed. Despite the trend toward online shopping, until the emergence of the virus, EMTY has underperformed the SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) and the S&P 500 (SPY). From its inception to December 2019, EMTY CAGR was -2.01%, compared with 4.18% for XRT and 12.05% for SPY, according to Portfolio Visualizer.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Timing is everything and prescient investors who were long EMTY are enjoying YTD gains topping 50%. Is it Too Late to join the party?

The threat of the pandemic will end when a sufficiently high percentage of the population is immune, a concept known as herd immunity. Epidemiologists agree this will happen when more than 60% of the population has either been vaccinated or has survived the disease. There are several candidates for a vaccine being studied, but none of these is expected to be available before November or December—and this would be record time.

The mitigation initiatives have reduced the spread of COVID-19 to various degrees, but no one is expecting them to be sufficient to wipe out the virus by early May. This means we will be living with the threat of COVID-19 until November or December, at the earliest. Even if all restrictions are lifted in early May, as these measures expire, retailers will have to contend with the dual threats of a shrinking world economy, which has to impact revenues, and people’s reluctance to expose themselves to infection, which has to accelerate the shift to online shopping.

The speed of the collapse has been so fast as to seem surreal. We see the numbers but we don’t register the magnitude of the economic calamity. The best case scenario for retail, in my view, is for a cure or treatment to be discovered. At present there are more than a dozen trials being conducted around the world, with some showing promising initial results. An effective cure would certainly be a game changer. Still, even in this scenario, retailers would have to deal with the economic contraction that is already taking place and with people’s reluctance to expose themselves to the virus in their stores.

The worst case would be for policymakers to extend the lockdown to the end of the year, when a vaccine should be available. Personally, I think this is unlikely. People are currently focused on the terrible effects of the disease and the threat it poses to millions of lives. But as the unemployment rate crosses 10% and reaches toward 20%, we will be faced with tens of millions of people with no income, no health insurance, and no prospects of getting work in their industry while it is shut down by the government.

Even in the absence of a cure, I expect, we will find a more targeted way to mitigate the spread of the virus that does not involve shutting down 20% of the economy. Perhaps N95 masks will be issued to the entire population. Perhaps exposure to the sun will reduce the time the virus remains viable outside the body, reducing the infection rate.

I am a strong believer in human ingenuity, especially in times of national crisis. A solution will be found. Regardless, it seems to me, 2020 will be a very, very, bad year for bricks and mortar retailers. I expect EMTY will have a lot of room to run in 2020, and perhaps beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.