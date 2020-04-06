Home Depot: Intriguing Following A 100-Point Drop

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock has pulled back following the COVID-19 chaos in the market, much like so many other names that have been decimated in this market. Before the economy in the United States ground to a near-halt, the company reported earnings that showed continued growth, and the stock had continued running higher. In fact, it had approached our price target of $250 by 2020, a call we made in the spring of 2018. Our fears over COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic, as we all know, have come to fruition. Home Depot has been hit due to reduced store traffic, store hour reductions, stay-at-home orders, and halts on non-essential construction. Anecdotally, we have noted that homeowners, stuck at home, have utilized (here in New York) the time at home to do housing projects, much to the chagrin of many of the employees we know in the company locally. Sure, the market has priced in a disastrous Q1 and Q2. The economy is on pause, and unemployment will ramp up. However, the name is a winner for the long-term investor, as it will offer both share appreciation and dividend growth. Let us go over the most recent results that came out before the COVID-19 chaos began in the United States. Then we will offer our play with the stock having fallen so far.

Sales were moving much higher

Let us back out of our minds for a moment what we all know has taken hold. With this framework mentally, let us look at performance under 'normal' circumstances. This takes us back to Q4. Sales growth had consistently been in the mid-single digits for Home Depot. Hard to suspect that will be the same in Q1 or Q2. In Q4, the year-over-year comp was complicated by a full extra week in Q4 2018. This led to sales down versus last year, as reported. The company saw Q4 sales of $25.78 billion. This was a 2.7% decrease compared to Q4 2018:

These revenues surpassed our expectations by $30 million. They were in line with consensus. The extra week of business last year added $1.7 billion of sales. If you back that out, sales would have been up $1 billion, or ~5%. Thus, this comparison may not make sense. Let us talk about comparable sales. Comparable store sales are one of the most important indicators we watch in retail. They give a very clear indication of traffic and total ticket purchases. Well, comparable sales were up nicely. In fact, they were one of the largest highlights of Home Depot's report. They came in +5.2% in Q4, and comparable sales for U.S. stores continue to drive this, coming in at +5.2%. Average ticket sales were up 4.1% to $68.29, while sales per square foot were up 2.8%.

All of these results, which matter very much, take us back to where things will end up in Q1, and probably Q2. The truth is, no one really knows, other than the company itself, if it is checking its sales numbers daily or weekly. Surely it is, but we will have no indication of the damage without its comment or guidance changes. Channel checks look good, despite drastic government actions to curb the spread of the disease.

Still, we think that Home Depot has benefited from being an essential business, and has seen boosts from the 'stock up craze' of supplies. While not as defensive as say a grocery investment, we think after the pullback, despite the lack of clarity going forward, there is opportunity here. Earnings before this started were strong.

Earnings growth nice

With revenues rising minimally in Q4, our earnings expectations were slightly missed. Home Depot surpassed our expectations by $0.20 per share, and were genuinely surprised with a year-over-year increase following the entire week of sales difference:

The company has historically been exceptional at managing its expenses. Here in this report, earnings per share were up 1% year over year. Normally that would be weak, but considering the extra week of sales, it really is impressive how well the company managed expenses. Net earnings for Q4 2019 were $2.5 billion, or $2.28 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $2.3 billion, or $2.09 per diluted share, in Q4 2018. The extra week of operations added approximately $0.21 per diluted share to Q4 2018. These results were way above analysts' overall expectations, surpassing them by $0.17. The earnings per share bump also reflects the company's buyback.

Healthy balance sheets are what you need to look for in this market

The best advice we have given our members who have been searching for long positions in this market is to find companies with good balance sheets. Thus, it is prudent too with Home Depot, to look at certain things on the balance sheet, like leverage, capex spending and cash burn. Below are the balance sheet highlights as of the quarterly report:

Source: Q4 earnings release

As you can see, a comparison of assets to liabilities shows us not a major cause for concern. Leverage is more than acceptable overall. While we would like to see the long-term debt get paid down, it remains manageable even if there will be a few quarters of uncertainty. While the spring and summer months approach, which are strong for Home Depot under normal circumstances and even in these daunting times, we believe the company will still see solid performance, particularly as the United States comes out the other side of this scourge. There are still weeks of pain ahead, particularly as unemployment becomes an issue. That said, we will also point out that total cash remains at a solid $2.1 billion, up from Q4 2018 and up from the start of the fiscal year.

With the impressive financial performance, particularly in free cash flow generation, this has allowed Home Depot to raise its dividend heavily over the years. Part of this stems from an increasing sales per square foot as we mentioned above, which is quietly a strength and is underappreciated by the market in our opinion. Further, the inventory turnover ratio should be mentioned. The company bumped its dividend by 10%, and now pays $6.00 per year per share, or $1.50 quarterly. This is on top of buying back stock, which of course, could be on hold for a spell as many companies halt them for cash preservation. We think the stock has priced a lot of this in. Shares have begun to rebound but we think another wave lower would be an opportunity.

The play

We recommend scaling into shares here with the following buy points.

Tranche 1: $170-173 (20% of position)

Tranche 2: $153-157 (30% of position)

Tranche 3: $128-132 (50% of position)

It is possible that these lower levels will not be filled, and that would be a high-quality problem. If they are filled, you will have a full position in a high quality blue chip at exceptional prices for the long term.

Our 2020 expectations are wide

Right now sales and earnings are more than questionable. Really tough to pinpoint. At this point we think that comparable sales take a hit. It is an early estimate in this virus issue, but we think 2020 comps will remain positive overall. We are now targeting 0.75% to 2.25% growth in comps in 2020. We are going to lower expectations for $7.50 to $10.00 in EPS. This is wide because we just do not have clarity. But even at the low end, with an average buy price of $150, you would be acquiring shares at 20x FWD EPS, which, of course, is a temporary setback. Even if it takes until 2021 for the economy to be back on track, having exposure to a blue chip at these levels would be solid.

