COVID-19 And McDonald's: Maybe The Best In An Industry To Avoid

The company will see declines of customers and revenue due to the lockdowns all over the world and the coming recession.

In March 2020, we have seen a steep stock market crash as COVID-19 was quickly emerging into a pandemic and is threatening people’s lives and the global economy.

For April, I plan to start a new articles series and will provide updates on about 10 different companies which I have already covered in the past. This, by itself, is nothing special, as I am publishing updates on different articles regularly. However, the situation we are in right now is quite unique. Assessing potential risks and uncertainties for different businesses is often part of a good analysis, and we considered a lot of scenarios and also accounted for economic downturns, risks or shocks for the business models, but probably nobody considered the possibility of a global pandemic with all the consequences we are seeing so far (and even more to come).

While experts from the medical field and experts for epidemics probably realized very early that the global pandemic we are witnessing right now is a very likely scenario, most financial analysts didn’t get the full picture. In the beginning, COVID-19 (or SARS-CoV-2) was often compared to SARS in 2002, and while many people where quite certain it won’t be as bad as SARS, we now know that the comparison was inapt in almost every way. And even now, I think many analysts are too bullish and obviously assume the US economy will recover quickly.

These dramatic shifts make updates on most companies necessary, and we will start with McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) - a company that is present all over the world and seems to have a very exposed business model considering aspects like social distancing and closed restaurants.

(Source: Pixabay)

All these articles will follow the same structure and focus on four different aspects that seem to be very important right now:

Impacts from COVID-19 - I am trying to analyze how COVID-19 as well as the measure and political decisions (lockdowns, social distancing, closures, etc.) will affect the business model. Impacts from a potential recession - As a global recession seems to be inevitable, I will also analyze how a recession will impact the business model. Solvency and Liquidity - In turbulent times, debt levels, solvency and liquidity are especially important, and we are therefore taking a closer look at the balance sheet. Intrinsic Value Calculation - Although I included a potential recession in the near future in almost all calculations and considered a declining free cash flow, COVID-19 might call for an update of the intrinsic value.

(Source: Author's own work)

In case of McDonald’s - and some other companies - I will briefly look at a fifth aspect: the dividend safety. But we start with the impact COVID-19 has on the business of McDonald’s.

Impact from COVID-19

In the introduction, I called the business model of McDonald’s very exposed, and with several countries all over the world (especially in China, Western Europe and the United States) going through different stages of lockdown, closing restaurants or at least demanding social distancing, the company's business model seems to be threatened. OpenTable is providing data on restaurants and reservations, and although McDonald’s is not the kind of restaurants where you would reserve a table, it still gives us hints as to how hard the industry has been hit.

(Source: OpenTable)

In many countries all over the world, McDonald’s had to close seating areas, but usually the restaurants can stay open for takeaway, drive-thru and McDelivery. With people having to stay at home and often being only allowed to leave the house to buy groceries, go to a doctor or go to work, McDonald’s - like many other restaurants - will see steep declines (in terms of number of customers as well as revenue). Especially, the McDonald’s which are at airports, train stations or in pedestrian areas will probably see rapidly declining revenues. The Community Mobility Reports that Google is publishing right now for different countries is underlining this statement. When looking at the data for the United States, we see a 51% decline compared to the base line for transit stations (including subway, bus and train stations).

(Source: United States Mobility Changes)

Additionally, we see a 47% decline compared to the baseline for retail and recreation, which includes places like restaurants, shopping centers, theme parks or movie theatres.

(Source: United States Mobility Changes)

Compared to many other companies in the industry, there may be three major upsides for McDonald’s in these difficult times:

With many other restaurants closed, customers might now choose McDonald’s drive-thru or takeaway instead. Fewer options create an advantage for the restaurants that are still open, and at least in my home town in Germany, the lines at the drive-thru seemed a lot longer than usual. People driving home from work, for example, might still stop at McDonald’s. Additionally, McDonald’s also announced that in the next two months, McDelivery through both Uber Eats (UBER) and DoorDash (DOORD) are offering $0 delivery fee for any orders with a $15 minimum basket size. The second huge upside for McDonald’s is the fact that the company is already prepared for drive-thru and takeaway. While other restaurants are trying desperately to introduce takeaway or food delivery, McDonald’s already has the infrastructure in place and people already know about the takeaway option, while they might not even realize that their favorite restaurant is now offering delivery as well. According to the data I could find, drive-thru already accounts for 65-70% of McDonald’s business in the United States. The third upside is also founded in the business model of McDonald’s. In my last article about McDonald’s, I already focused on the shift from company-operated restaurants to a more franchise-oriented business model. This was not only good for profitability and increased earnings per share in the past few years, but might also be an advantage for McDonald’s in this crisis. With a franchise-oriented business model, the risks as well as the fixed costs for McDonald’s are limited. And although McDonald’s will work with its franchisees around the world to promote financial liquidity (like rent deferrals) during COVID-19, McDonald’s is still in a much better situation than the restaurants which are operating all the stores by themselves. It is definitely important for McDonald’s not to lose its franchisees, but if a few of them default, the risk for McDonald’s is limited.

While companies are trying to provide some data (most forgo to provide any guidance, as it doesn’t make much sense), we have to admit that it is almost impossible to estimate future cash flows. McDonald’s states, that “the negative financial impact to our results cannot be reasonably estimated, but could be material”. According to Seeking Alpha Earnings Revisions, analysts are expecting earnings per share to be $1.77 for Q1 (before COVID-19, estimates were $1.90), and for Q2/20, estimates dropped from $2.17 before COVID-19 to $1.77 right now. For the full year, EPS is now expected to be $7.56 instead of $8.53. No matter if these numbers are realistic or not, we can see that analysts are still very optimistic about McDonald’s. According to the other sites, the estimates are even lower - in this case, $7.12 for the full year.

Despite all the factors mentioned above that will soften the revenue decline, I still think we will see a steeper revenue decline than we had witnessed in the past decades for McDonald’s. And as we don’t know for how long the pandemic will last (the 1918 Influenza, for example, hit the United States in three waves), it is very difficult to make predictions. The next quarterly results (expected for May 5, 2020) will tell us more, and the effect on McDonald’s from COVID-19 will be more than just a small scratch. And McDonald’s business will not just be affected by COVID-19 and the lockdown, but also by the recession which is upon us.

Impact from Recession

Aside from the negative impacts from COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown and closing of stores and restaurants, we can be pretty sure right now that the United States and many other countries around the globe will also be faced with a (severe) recession with all the typical consequences (high unemployment rate, defaults, decreased spending, etc.). It therefore makes sense to look at the performance of McDonald’s during recessions to estimate how hard McDonald’s could be hit by a recession.

When looking at the last recession, the Financial Crisis of 2008, the franchised restaurant sales, which are very important for McDonald’s, increased every single year (even in 2008 and 2009). But revenue from company-operated sales decreased in 2009, which led to total revenue declining from $23,522 million in 2008 to $22,745 million in 2009 - reflecting a sales decline of 3.3%. Net income decreased in 2007, but that decline did probably not stem from the Financial Crisis. In the following three years, earnings per share could increase every year.

When looking at the dotcom bubble and the following years, McDonald’s could increase its revenue every single year. Only the franchised and affiliated sales declined a little bit in 2001 (about 0.4% compared to 2000). However, earnings per share declined two times in a row - in 2001 and in 2002. Between 2000 and 2002, earnings per share declined 53%, which can be seen as a pretty steep decline.

At least in theory, McDonald’s is fulfilling basic needs people have (drinking and eating). But in times of economic downturns, people might rather eat at home and not necessarily go to McDonald’s. And the past also shows that the company is not 100% recession-proof, as revenue and earnings also saw steep losses during the last recessions.

Balance Sheet

During the last few years, it seemed like aspects like debt levels or liquidity didn’t get much attention, but within a few weeks, everything changed and all of a sudden solvency (the ability to meet the long-term financial obligations) and liquidity (the ability to pay short-term obligations and stay liquid) became very important aspects.

And especially for businesses, which might see bigger declines in revenue due to COVID-19, liquidity becomes a very important aspect. As McDonald’s could see bigger revenue declines in the first half of 2020 (maybe even longer), the company has to stay liquid. At the end of December 2019, McDonald’s had $899 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. Compared to the last quarters and years, cash on the balance sheet is extremely low, which could be problematic. The company also disclosed that it borrowed $1 billion in a new 364-day credit agreement with banks. McDonald’s withdrew the full amount from the credit facility as a precautionary measure to reinforce its cash position. But we shouldn’t worry about the company’s ability to stay liquid in the next few quarters, as it will still generate a substantial amount of revenue.

Solvency might, however, be a bigger issue, as McDonald’s has more than $34 billion in debt on its balance sheet. At least in the next few years, the company doesn’t have to repay more than $2.3 billion in debt in one year. It is not before 2023 that it has to repay a high amount of debt ($6 billion).

(Source: McDonald’s 10-K)

Usually, we compare the total debt to the company’s equity. But the total common equity is negative due to the $66.3 billion in treasury stock McDonald’s has on its balance sheet. We can compare the total debt to the operating income, which was between $8 billion and $9 billion in the last few years. It would therefore take about four years to repay the outstanding debt, which is quite a lot. The long-term debt has also risen from $24 billion five years ago to $34 billion right now.

Moody’s is maintaining a Baa1 rating for McDonald’s senior unsecured notes. In a statement, Moody’s writes:

More specifically, the weakening in McDonald’s credit profile, including its exposure to widespread location restrictions and closures have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operation conditions and McDonald’s remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.

Although Moody’s sees several risks, the financial services company believes that McDonald’s will be able to survive and navigate the current challenges.

Dividend

In case of McDonald’s, we are also looking at the dividend, as the company is a Dividend Aristocrat. It can report 43 years of consecutive dividend growth, and many investors might own McDonald’s for the dividend. Currently, the company is paying a dividend of $5.00, which results in a dividend yield of 3.0%. When looking at last year’s earnings, we get a payout ratio of 65%, which is quite high. In the recent past, McDonald’s could decrease the payout ratio, but compared to past decades, it is quite high.

Nevertheless, the company has already announced it will suspend its buyback program, and although management hasn’t stated specifically that the dividend is safe, I think it will cut the buyback program to be able to keep its status as Dividend Aristocrat, and the dividend will be increased in the years to come. But investors should expect dividend increases only in the low single digits.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In my last article, I calculated an intrinsic value of $155 for McDonald’s, but that was a very optimistic scenario with about 6-7% annual growth for the next decade. And this calculation included the effects of share buybacks, which are suspended right now, and it did not really include negative effects from a recession.

Now we are faced with the difficult task of estimating the revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow for 2020. McDonald’s will definitely be affected in a negative way by COVID-19 as well as the coming recession, and I will also assume that the company will see lower net income in 2021. For 2020, I will assume that free cash flow will decline 50% compared to 2019 (seems like a reasonable assumption considering the negative effects from COVID-19 and the data from past recessions). For 2021, I will assume 50% growth, and in 2022, the free cash flow will be similar as in 2019 again.

When looking at past growth rates, McDonald’s could grow with a CAGR of 8.9% since 1980, but in the last two decades, growth has slowed down. Since 2000, net income grew with a CAGR of 6.04%, and during the last decade, net income growth was only 2.86% on average annually. And although share buybacks are suspended right now, the company can increase EPS growth by share buybacks in the years to come, and from 2023 going forward, I would assume that 6% growth till the end of the first decade seems realistic. For perpetuity, I would calculate with 5% growth. Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate), the intrinsic value for McDonald’s is $138.73.

Considering the extreme levels of uncertainty right now, we should include a bigger margin of safety, and 20% seems to be reasonable, which would lead to an entry point of $110.98 and makes McDonald’s still overvalued right now.

Conclusion

McDonald’s is definitely a stable company, and especially among the companies in the restaurant sector, it might certainly be well-positioned. Due to its takeaway and drive-thru options many restaurants already have, the company should be able to still generate a reasonable amount of revenue and also be profitable in 2020. The dividend can also be considered safe, as McDonald’s wants to keep its status as Dividend Aristocrat, but investors shouldn’t expect huge dividend increases in the near future. However, the high debt levels and little amount of cash on its balance sheet are problematic, and despite the decline, the stock still seems to be too expensive.

(Source: Author's own work)

Stay safe, stay healthy and don’t panic!

If you enjoyed the article and like to learn more about wide moats, please check out my marketplace service: Moats & Long-Term Investing. Subscribers get access to extensive background information on wide-moats, at least weekly exclusive research, a watchlist of wide moat companies and a chatroom where members can ask questions and exchange opinions about long-term investing and companies with a competitive advantage. For investing in companies that can beat the market over the long term and create a portfolio with companies you can (almost) hold forever, please check out my marketplace service. You can also take advantage of a free trial offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.