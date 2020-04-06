Fastenal: Potential Dividend Decisions Ahead

Shares slid lower in March, but are not quite in an attractive position given the headwinds that remain in place.

A loss of cash flow would pressure a dividend payout that consumes more than 80% of cash flow. We suspect that the dividend may drastically reduce growth, but remains safe.

Fastenal is likely to feel some "pain" in operating results in the quarters ahead. Efforts to contain the coronavirus are slowing activity in Fastenal's end markets.

When we last covered Fastenal Company (FAST) in the middle of January, we noted how the company's valuation at the time had left little room for upside. Sales were beginning to trend downward, and we projected downward pressure on the stock price to follow. While we did end up seeing shares slide, few could have anticipated the rapid onset of economic disruption that has occurred due to coronavirus. Shares have now fallen almost 20% since our previous update. Despite the slide, shares are not currently attractive. The mitigation efforts to contain the virus are sure to negatively impact the industrial sector, and February sales already came in below expectations. Investors now need to monitor the dividend, as a high payout ratio could pressure management to make some tough decisions if sales take a notable hit in the months ahead.

Sales Momentum Continues To Slow

Sales growth for the company has been trending lower since the end of 2017. This was highlighted in our last update, and the trend has continued lower since then. The company's fourth quarter sales data set new lows for the past three years, and February's sales data release saw net sales growth slip further to 4.7%.

With growth already on a downtrend, the economic disruption caused by virus mitigation efforts is only going to accelerate this trend. US manufacturing activity is at decade lows as many companies have been mandated to either shut down, or work at less than full capacity as social distancing and employees falling ill dampen capacity. Manufacturing is Fastenal's largest end market category, contributing just over 40% of total sales.

The company will release its first quarter earnings in less than two weeks, but the US (where the majority of sales are generated) only began to aggressively shut down in mid-March. The quarter will be an indicator of what is to come, but we are eyeing the second quarter as the true pain point for Fastenal.

This Could Pressure The Dividend

Fastenal has built itself quite a reputation as a dividend growth stock. The company pays out a total of $1.00 to investors, a dividend that yields a solid 3.20% on the current share price. The company's most recent increase was a robust 13.6%, and its 21st consecutive increase - bringing it closer to dividend "champion" status.

The dividend has grown rapidly over the past decade, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1%. This prolonged growth has been driven by a couple of primary factors. The company's business model has a very light capital footprint, with just 3%-5% of revenues going towards CAPEX. Secondly, the company has been able to produce strong top line growth. Revenues have grown at an average of 10.7% over the past decade. With strong and profitable growth, the company's FCF streams have exploded as a result. Management has forwarded this cash primarily to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

With a drastic economic shock causing a drop-off in activity among Fastenal's end markets, we are concerned about how the consequential impact on Fastenal's cash flows will impact the dividend. This concern is driven by the company's high payout ratio. With almost 84% of cash flow paying the dividend, any notable drop in revenue will put Fastenal in a potential decision-making pinch.

Because of the dividend's high payout ratio, pressure on cash flow could force management to tap the balance sheet to fund a portion of the dividend. However, the company only has $175 million in cash on hand, leaving debt as a likely method of funding. The company has maintained strict financial discipline, keeping leverage at less than 1X EBITDA. Would management freeze/cut the dividend to avoid putting debt on the balance sheet? Our take is that Fastenal has spent more than two decades on growing its payout, and a decision to ruin that streak would be a difficult one to make.

Ultimately, we expect management to drastically cut back on dividend growth to minimize cash burn, but for the dividend's growth streak to ultimately remain intact. A token increase would maximize financial flexibility, and minimize new debt in the event that Fastenal did have to borrow to fund any payouts between now and the passing of the pandemic.

Are Shares Attractive Today?

Like many stocks over the past month, shares of Fastenal have fallen from the high end of its 52-week range, to the low end. Shares now trade near the same levels as last summer.

Analysts are currently projecting the company to earn approximately $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, putting a 22.91X earnings multiple on the stock. This is a 17% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 27.78X.

This is just above the multiple range that we targeted in our initial coverage (20X-21X). We maintain this as our preferred entry point, and believe that the continued economic pressures of virus mitigation actions will provide further downward pressure on shares. This marks the $26-$28 per share as our target price, and would represent (in our view) a strong entry point into a high growth industrial with a light capital footprint and strong cash flows.

