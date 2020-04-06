Genworth Financial: Lack Of Financing Threatens The Deal

As a standalone, Genworth is worth less than the $5.43 per share consideration price but has enough cash to remain a going concern in the event the deal fails.

Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. This timeless adage is most befitting to the current state of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW). The company just extended its contemplated merger with China Oceanwide Holding Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "COW"), originally intended to close August 31, 2017, for the 14th time. The expected closing for the $2.7 billion all-cash transaction is now sometime between today and June 30, 2020.

The stupendous number of extensions is testament to all that has gone wrong since the merger was first entered into back in October of the year 2016. First, the deal was extended 4 times over the span of 20 months so the parties could focus efforts on assuaging CFIUS's national security concerns. Following CFIUS approval, the parties, curiously, decided to shift focus on states' insurance regulatory approval, taking another 7 months and 3 extensions to secure all necessary approvals. Next, the parties decided to go back to the national security playground to collect Canadian regulatory approval. Secured in December 2019, the Canadian approval added 5 extensions and another 11 months to the merger timeline and resulted in Genworth divesting its stake in Genworth Canada to Brookfield Business Partners.

By the time the parties secured all the necessary approvals to consummate the transaction the New York insurance regulator's approval expired and therefore required reapproval. This created yet another extension, added 3 more months to the merger timeline, and ended up costing the parties an additional $100 million in transaction closing costs. In total, all the regulatory roadblocks required 13 extensions, delayed the merger over 3 years, and morphed the deal from what was originally a $4.0 billion "all-in" transaction to approximately $4.5 billion. (As originally planned, the transaction included $2.7 billion for Genworth's common stock, $600 million to redeem a tranche of Genworth Holdings' outstanding notes, and $700 million to unstack Genworth Life Insurance Company ("GLIC") from Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company ("GLAIC"). However, after negotiations with regulators, the parties agreed not to proceed with the unstacking but instead contribute $1.5 billion to Genworth Holdings, in addition to a one-time $175 million contribution to Genworth's Delaware subsidiary as well as a one-time $100 million contribution to Genworth's New York subsidiary.)

And now the world is battling a global pandemic--a pandemic that originated in one of COW's most important real estate markets, Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. In the March 31 Press Release, the parties admitted that the global coronavirus pandemic has "substantially reduced liquidity in the global financial markets" and "negatively impacted financing global acquisitions." In light of this unprecedented event, the parties thought it prudent to extend the merger once more, for another 3 months, in order for COW to finalize its financing. Moreover, the parties shared that upon completing its financing plan COW will need to run the plan by Delaware regulators to ensure the state is still on board with the deal, and then receive SAFE approval to transfer currency out of China.

Transaction Closing Costs

In order to close the merger on the terms provided to regulators just before this last extension, the parties will need approximately $3.475 billion for the following:

approximately $2.7 billion for Genworth Financial's equity;

$175 million for the one-time capital contribution to Genworth's Delaware subsidiary;

$100 million for the one-time capital contribution to Genworth's New York subsidiary; and

$500 million capital contribution to Genworth Holdings, Inc.

Currently, COW has $1.8 billion committed by Hony Capital to assist in funding the transaction. (The Hony funding has been pitched in the past as a measure of liquidity in the event COW is unable to secure approval to transfer the necessary funds outside of China. But based on the last extension, the Hony line of credit is apparently a centerpiece rather than backup to COW financing plan.) Moreover, under the original terms of the merger agreement, Genworth will supply the $175 million for the one-time contribution to Delaware. Given this provision still applies and Genworth also bears the $100 million one-time payment to New York, COW needs to secure approximately $1.4 billion to close the transaction.

Financing

Originally, the parties entered into an Equity Commitment Letter that agreed to allocate the $4.0 billion all-in transaction cost, excluding the $175 million to be paid by Genworth, among COW and two of its subsidiaries. (The letter agreed that COW would provide 40 percent of the consideration while Oceanwide Investment Group Co., Ltd. (formerly Oceanwide Capital Investment Management Group Co. Ltd.) would provide 35 percent and Wuhan CBD Co., Ltd. (formerly Wuhan CBD Development and Investment Co., Ltd.) the remaining 25 percent). However, the Equity Commitment Letter was only to be maintained in good faith using COW's "reasonable best efforts" to ensure it was available for consummating the transaction.

While there was presumably no question whether COW could finance the deal when the merger was first entered into, the passage of time has created considerable uncertainty surrounding COW's financial strength.

For example, a review of COW's balance sheet for the period ending June 30, 2019 indicates the firm is possibly overleveraged.

Source: Virginia State Corporation Commission

COW's current ratio is marginal at best considering the amount of short term debt coming due over the next twelve months. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-equity appears to be high as debt makes up more than two-thirds the firm's invested capital.

Another indicator of financial distress is Oceanwide Holding Co., Ltd.'s (Shenzen Stock Exchange CODE: 00046)--a subsidiary of COW and minority owner of Genworth if the transaction closes--stock price. The stock has dropped 63 percent since this deal was entered into in late 2016.

Source: www.cninfo.com.cn

One other sign of COW's deteriorating financial position is its struggle with financing its international real estate holdings. Just recently, the company entered into an agreement to sell its San Francisco project for $1.2 billion, only after a deal with a previous suitor fell through. It is suggested that the reason for the sale is because COW is cash-strapped and has looming debt maturities. It's interesting to note that the party purchasing the project is none other than Hony Capital, the firm committed to providing the $1.8 billion for the Genworth-COW merger. COW has also experienced work stoppage issues at its Los Angeles project after failing to make payments.

Despite these troubling facts, none of these examples undoubtedly presage COW will not be able to raise the necessary capital to close out the merger. But they do cast reasonable doubt in light of a looming credit crunch and possible recession facing global markets.

There is, however, one beacon of hope shining through all the troubles that have plagued this merger. And that ray of sunshine is both parties' seemingly unshakeable determination to close this deal. At 14 extensions and more than three years, their resolve remains unbroken. Incredible.

Genworth Standalone Valuation

The $5.43 per share consideration price is the best possible outcome for Genworth shareholders, at least in the near term. Before the merger was announced, Genworth's common was trading around $2.75 per share. Since then, the stock has retested that low several times in the wake of what appeared to be a deal break. Therefore, the market clearly indicates that without the deal the stock will trade lower than the consideration price.

As a going concern, Genworth appears to be on solid footing although there are several uncertainties to keep in mind. The company has slightly over $1 billion in cash at its holding company and only $400 million in debt maturing in the next 12 months. The company does, however, have a pending lawsuit that could cost the company more than $500 million. The suit is currently on appeal and it is undetermined what Genworth's liability will be, if any. Genworth's long-term care business is also an uncertainty that could be a future liability. While Genworth has had success in receiving rate increases, the underlying assumptions driving long-term care are still being smoothed out and may lead to the need for additional reserves. Despite these uncertainties, Genworth's current cash position and future operating cash flows should provide adequate liquidity to fulfill its future cash needs.

It is important to mention that it is entirely unclear how the pandemic will affect Genworth's operations.

Conclusion

This last extension is a most unfortunate turn of events for many involved in this transaction. From Genworth shareholders, to bondholders, to state governments, to employees, to Lu Zhiqiang--chairman and controlling owner of COW, each has something to lose as a result of this failing transaction. Shareholders will not receive the $5.43 per share consideration, bondholders will not benefit from higher credit ratings resulting from the $1.5 billion capital contribution to Genworth Holdings, New York and Delaware will not receive the promised liquidity contribution to their respective Genworth state-domiciled insurance subsidiaries, Genworth employees will not reap their golden parachutes, and Chairman Lu will take yet another hit to his global growth ambitions. While the Author remains optimistic for a positive outcome, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore what looks like the writing on the wall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold Genworth bonds due 2034.