U.S. Shale - Who Will Survive

In 2022 we may see the last hurray and investors exit.

Trump & OPEC & Russia may intervene. In any case, big production cuts must occur – there is no choice.

Synopsis

The year 2020 was always looking tough for the oil business. Global demand was estimated to grow this year by about 900,000 barrels per day whist new supplies were seen coming in at about 1.5 million b/day. Producers, especially shale operators, understood the importance of having low costs and keeping a strong balance sheet so that they would get through the year unscathed.

Then came COVID-19 and the collapse of the OPEC+ accord.

Suddenly, the world ended.

One third (and rising!) of the world's population is in lockdown. Global economic activity has collapsed. Oil demand has evaporated. Storage facilities are filling at a rate of 600-750 million barrels per month. All storage will be full within weeks and, already, the oil price is in the $20s.

Talk has emerged of possible intervention by Presidents Trump and Putin and Saudi's Mohammad bin Salman. In quick response, oil prices bounced but, beyond short-covering, this may not last. The industry needs big production cuts, visibility past an impossibly difficult storage disaster and a short COVID-19 season.

Low oil prices seem assured for 2020 and very likely 2021.

Shale operators are in a fight for survival. Some will make it, others won't.

Better times are forecast for 2022 as long-term upstream investment programs tail off.

However, since the oil industry is in its twilight zone, investors should not expect a buoyant oil market to last long and many players may take the chance to exit when better times return.

Introduction

Starting 2020, virtually all shale operators chanted the mantra of free cash flow, strong balance sheet and modest growth.

It was predicted that total oil production growth from the North American shale sector would be in the region of 500,000 barrels per day, down significantly from the 1+ million b/day growth registered in 2019.

But even growth of 500,000 barrels per day for 2020 was fanciful.

The main headwind being a world where global demand and supply was finely balanced at around 100 million barrels per day and where, according to the IEA, world demand would only increase by 900,000 barrels per day. The problem was that all of this 900,000 b/day demand growth would be satisfied by 1 million b/day of new supplies from Guyana, Brazil, Norway and Canada leaving little for anyone else. Hence, even prior to the arrival of COVID-19, global oil supply-demand figures didn't add up.

Enter COVID-19

The world is now in lockdown and economies are in hibernation. Initial predictions are that, whilst oil supplies continue flowing at around 100 million barrels per day, demand has crashed by around 20 million b/day. Global storage facilities are filling up at a rate of 600-750 million barrels per month and it is estimated that the world's entire supply chain will be completely full within a couple of months.

As the weeks and months pass, it is inconceivable that daily oil supply and demand will remain 20 million barrels out of kilter whilst oil prices are in the gutter. Something must give.

As storage tops out, prices will keep heading lower until the taps are turned off. Arguably, without intervention, WTI may ultimately spike into the low teens, or possibly briefly lower at the worst point. Refer John Kemp, Reuters.

Parts of the US supply chain will be permanently eliminated (strippers etc.). Already, on April 1, 2020, Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) filed for bankruptcy. Others will follow.

In addition to COVID-19, the picture is further muddied by the breakup of OPEC+ and by the desires of both Russia and OPEC members to push back against the relentless output from shale in recent years. In effect, this shale growth has de facto been subsidized by OPEC+ cutting their output to artificially support prices for all producers - including shale.

Until now, Saudi Arabia and Russia have been intent on flooding the oil market in an effort to strike a damaging blow to US shale and win back market share. And, notwithstanding that the world economy is already in a COVID-19 induced coma, a coma that seems intent on lasting way too long, both Russia and the Saudis have expressed plans to boost oil production in April and May.

Little wonder that oil prices have plunged from the mid $50s in February to the low $20s.

Russia Vs. Saudi Arabia, or USA + Saudi Arabia?

As to what happens next for Russia and Saudi Arabia this is an open question. Some point to their need for significantly higher oil prices in order to balance their respective budgets. Often we hear that the Saudis need an oil price of $85 a barrel but for multiple reasons such a price is unrealistic and hardly worthy of discussion.

Commentators claim that the Saudis and Russia starting an oil price war in the middle of a pandemic and economic slump is madness. The FT considers it to be game theory masterstroke. After all, hitting US shale when it's already suffering is likely to win more concessions for Russia and Saudi Arabia than doing so in good times. Besides, it isn't difficult for Russia to live with low prices - the ruble has depreciated against the USD thus softening the blow. Refer FT.

As for US shale players, they have minimal oil hedges in place for 2021. A further problem is that, whilst headline WTI pricing may be say $20 a barrel, many operators do not have secured take-away capacity and they have to accept lower well-head pricing, such as the $10 / bbl pricing mentioned in this Reuters article.

It then becomes inevitable that, during 2020, US operators must decrease volumes in anticipation of a potentially worse year ahead in 2021. Indeed, already shale companies are cancelling/returning rigs and inducing lower production. Refer Reuters.

Meanwhile, pressure is building for Texas state-wide production cuts from some but not all producers. We can expect these calls to grow.

These are truly exceptional times. Comparisons are being made with the Great Depression.

In the 1920s oil traded as high as $1.85 a barrel. By 1933 in the midst of the Great Depression and following overproduction from recent discoveries in Texas, the price collapsed to 4 cents. Harold Ickes, a member of Roosevelt's cabinet, warned that to do nothing would result in the utter collapse of the industry. Under the New Deal, the oil industry was saved, sidestepping anti-trust laws in the process. Within a year the oi price had recovered to $1 a barrel. Refer The Prize, Daniel Yergin.

There are other important factors at play. This is an election year in the US. It is thought that the loss of jobs in the oil industry has a greater negative effect on the US economy than the benefits to consumers of lower gasoline prices. Oil workers are voters and President Trump is listening.

On March 31st 2020, Reuters reported that Presidents Trump and Putin agreed to hold talks to stabilize the oil market. Separately, the US considered setting up an OPEC-style alliance directly with Saudi Arabia in order to control oil prices. Then on April 1st President Trump informed us that he will have a meeting with oil industry representatives from Russia, Saudi Arabia and the US on Friday, April 3rd, adding; …"I think they're going to make a deal." Encouragingly, President Putin also called for action to alleviate the challenging situation. Certainly efforts are being made and on the surface it does appear that progress may be possible.

And today, April 2, Trump tweeted about a potential 10 million barrel cut.

I recommend reading an excellent article written by Daniel Yergin following President Trump's most recent tweet: "The Oil Collapse".

At first read it's difficult to comprehend how Russia and OPEC could make monster cuts, even allowing for a sizable portion to be made by US companies. However, President Trump is attacking the issue with considerable energy and positive utterances have been forthcoming from Russia and from OPEC members.

Ultimately, the old adage will prevail; the cure for low prices is low prices. Therefore, whether or not there is a face saving agreement between the Saudis, Russia et al, the damage done to the global oil industry is now so severe that all the major players are compelled to act.

As if right on cue, on April 2, the Texas Railroad Commission took the bold step of calling for an open meeting with oil operators on April 14th to discuss proration. Production cuts by US operators are happening.

Unfortunately, we are so far down the road of running out of storage space - and still producing an excess of 20 million barrels per day that has nowhere to go- that getting back to a balanced market is likely to take a long time. This implies that, despite the oil price bounce of the last 2 days, things will likely get worse in the months ahead before tangible improvement sets in. Refer FT.

Once we get past 2020 and into 2021 the picture should improve as marginal production is side lined and economies recover from COVID-19. The scene is then set for a healthy 2022 albeit that getting there will be a problem for some.

Shale Operators Slash Plans

Shale companies came into 2020 with operating plans assuming $50-$55 oil pricing. Recently they announced large capex cuts and have assumed 2020 oil prices of $30-$35 a barrel. Considering the size of the glut, these $30-$35 price assumptions may still be too optimistic.

I've performed back-of-envelope operating plan calculations for a number of - mostly Permian - shale operators based on $25 oil for 2020 and $35 for 2021. Some companies will perform reasonably well, some are inhibited by disappointing hedge programs, and leveraged companies with high costs have little chance.

I've taken the liberty of assuming 20% production cuts for all companies from Q1'20 to Q4'20 - the cut being graduated through the year - and then holding production flat in 2021 at Q4'20 levels. On a full year basis, this works out at a 5% drop in 2020 versus 2019, and a 10% drop in 2021 versus 2020.

The bottom line in the model is 'Free Cash Flow'. This calculation is commonly used by oil companies. In reality, it would be more correct to name it 'Adjusted' Free Cash Flow because it misses out cash items such as interest costs and some other cash expenses such as exploration or dry hole costs. On the other hand, I have not made provision for cash cost savings in General and admin costs or costs of other service providers that will surely occur. Swings and roundabouts.

Rather than elongate this article with several financial models - all with similar workings - here is the model used for Diamondback Energy (Nasdaq: FANG), followed by comments. Thereafter are company specific comments on 5 other operators without displaying their financial workings.

Source: Diamondback SEC filings and Author.

Diamondback is the lowest cost pure-play shale company and this is an inherent advantage when oil prices fall. Its total cash costs per barrel are tracking at about $8.43. Within that, General & admin cash costs are $0.53, significantly lower than other companies.

In 2020, with the benefit of $688 million hedging gains, the company should be moderately cash flow positive with $25 oil.

In 2021, assuming $35 oil, and inclusive of $229 million hedging gains, Diamondback should generate $600 million free cash flow by high-grading and keeping capex at the maintenance level of $1.275 billion.

Most of Diamondback's output is carried to the GOM by the Epic and Grey Oak pipeline and exposure to weak Midland pricing is limited.

No provision for potential extra savings has been built into the numbers.

Diamondback has $5.3 billion debt, the first tranche to mature being $1 billion in 2024. Given that the company can generate strong free cash flow with $35 oil in 2021, I don't see the company having debt rescheduling problems.

Centennial Resource Development (Nasdaq: CDEV)

Centennial is a small, high cash-cost producer. It is exposed to low Delaware pricing. Surprisingly for a small operator in a dangerous world, it has virtually no oil hedges. With $25 and $35 oil for 2020 and 2021, it is forecast to be cash flow negative both years. The company had over $1 billion borrowings as at December 2019.

Because of the $1 billion debt, I can't imagine that anyone would want to buy the company and, in general, it's difficult to see CDEV surviving.

I note that Mark Papa Chairman/CEO is stepping down effective March 31. The new CEO has a tough task cleaning up the mess.

This is not to single out Centennial, rather it is just an example. There are many small companies like Centennial with high costs and restrictive borrowings and they all face a very tough test.

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR)

Harold Hamm infamously cashed-out the company's entire hedge portfolio in late 2014 when oil was $83 per barrel in the belief that $83 was the low point and then watched as the company suffered enormously whilst oil dipped to $26 without any remaining hedges.

Déjà vu. Again in 2020 Continental has no oil hedges in place.

In March, Continental slashed its 2020 capex plan to $1.2 billion - from $2.66 billion in 2019 - and anticipated being cash flow neutral. However, that was with $30 oil.

Assuming $25 oil for 2020 and $35 for 2021, I estimate Continental will be ~$300 million cash flow negative for 2020 and cash flow positive by a like amount in 2021.

So, despite the hedging fiasco, Continental might emerge in reasonable shape.

A question remains as to whether $1.2 billion capex is sufficient to maintain production at a stable level.

Of the company's $5.3 billion debt, $1 billion falls due in 2022 and a further $1.5 billion in 2023. With the end of the hydrocarbon era approaching, and capital markets shunning the energy sector, the company will need to improve its liquidity ahead on these renewals.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO)

Concho came into 2020 with plans to grow production by 10%-12% and generate $350 million free cash flow at $50 oil. Capex was set at $2.7 billion. On March 17, the company reduced its capex plan to $2 billion. More details of the modified plan are due with the Q1 earnings report. Pending that, I've assumed that costs per barrel remain flat.

With the benefit of the hedge program, Concho is forecast to produce free cash flow in 2020 of about $650 million with oil at $25. That includes a hedging benefit of $1.8 billion.

In 2021, the free cash flow becomes $170 million negative with $35 oil, including $365 million hedging benefit.

Watch for the guidance update with Q1 earnings for steps to achieve positive free cash flow in 2021.

Concho has an excellent hedging program covering most of 2020 production and some of 2021.

The company has no significant debt refinancing obligations due until 2025.

Overall, a relatively healthy picture despite the low oil prices.

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG)

Initially EOG had plans to grow production by 12% in 2020 with a $6.5 billion capex budget working off an oil price of $50.

EOG then revised its 2020 plans on March 16, reducing capex to $4.5 billion and, with a $30 oil price, forecasted free cash flow whilst keeping production flat with 2019.

I calculate that EOG would be $350 million cash flow negative for 2020 assuming $25 oil and approximately $800 million negative in 2021 with $35 oil. That said, I have incorporated the usual 5% and 10% production declines in 2020 and 2021 and it is likely that EOG would be able to achieve these lower production levels with substantially lower capex levels. Await further guidance with Q1 earnings.

Included in the 2020 figures are realized hedging gains of $1.9 billion. There are no hedges in place for 2021.

EOG is, of course, an excellently managed company. But no one is immune to extremely low oil prices, not even EOG, and they too will likely face cost cutting actions if oil prices don't improve. No provision for potential extra savings in General & admin or service provider costs has been built into the numbers. Such cuts would help EOG get back towards the cash flow neutral line.

EOG has $5.14 billion long-term debt. Of this, $1 billion matures in 2020 and $0.75 billion in 2021-2022. Considering its strong balance sheet I wouldn't expect that EOG will have major difficulties renewing. However, if oil remains at $35 in 2021 this implies negative cash flow and the company would have to double-down on belt tightening and high-grading.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD)

Pioneer's original 2020 plan had capex of $3.3 billion, full year production of 143.8 million boe and free cash flow of $0.6 billion. On March 16, the company cut capex to $1.8 billion, forecast flat production versus 2019 at about 126 million boe and predicted free cash flow of $500 million based on $30 oil.

With $25 oil, I estimate that Pioneer will be slightly cash flow negative in 2020 after including over $600 million hedging gains. For 2021, I estimate Pioneer will be slightly cash flow positive, inclusive of $200 million hedging gains.

Hedging gains of $600 million for 2020 are relatively small compared to other companies. Note that Concho, a similar sized operator, will have gains of $1.8 billion with $25 oil in 2020. This is because a large part of Pioneer's hedging program contains 3-way collars with short puts ('sub-floor puts') around the $50 region. Assuming $25 oil, I estimate this will cost Pioneer about $1.2 billion.

No allowance has been made for additional cost reductions in the numbers presented. Pioneer is not a low cost producer and with General & admin cash costs tracking $1.70 per Boe there should be plenty of scope for more savings. As a reference point, EOG's General & admin cost is $1.09 per Boe and FANG's is $0.53.

Pioneer has low borrowing levels and liquidity should not be an issue.

Conclusion

Shale operators are reeling from the dramatic deterioration of oil demand and prices in early 2020. All have taken corrective steps and issued new outline plans for 2020. Many are also examining their entire cost structures, both internally and externally and investors can expect more detailed updates and guidance when these companies report their Q1 earnings.

Over recent years, US shale has generally proven itself to be resilient and, ultimately, I would expect the great majority of companies to come through a dreadfully tough 2020 albeit with some battle scars.

Longer term, it is clear that the hydrocarbon era is coming to a close and asset valuations are set to remain subdued. It is forecast that 2022, because of an industry-wide lack of investment, may be a good year for oils. That might be the last hurray and represent a useful time to exit the sector.

