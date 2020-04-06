USO: 3 Reasons To Sell The Rallies In Crude Oil ETF

The perfect storm over the past 3 months has been nothing short of ruthless for the crude oil market. The combination of demand and supply shocks from the coronavirus pandemic and OPEC debacle led to an apocalyptic ~70% rout to previously unimaginable levels of under $20 per barrel. It was not until President Trump came out swinging with the prospect of a production cut deal when crude oil mounted a massive relief bounce back to near the $30 handle. The corresponding crude oil ETF (USO) likewise crashed under $5 before the reprieve:

Deep Contango Suggests Massive Price Erosion in USO Ahead

One phenomenon resulting from the collapse in crude oil demand due to a paralyzed global economy is that the futures' term structure has turned massively in contango, with the three-month futures (CL3) recently trading as high as 30% above the front-month futures (CL1). The differential is easily the widest since the 2008 Great Financial Crisis:

Indeed, the contango is so wide that traders are able to buy and store crude oil in the ocean while selling far-dated futures to lock in an arbitrage profit. To quote from Bloomberg:

With oil demand in freefall, traders are resorting like never before to using the world's fleet of supertankers as temporary floating storage facilities, filling them with millions of unsold barrels until better times. It's an unusual trade, but one that's among the most lucrative around right now, just when everyone on Wall Street struggles to make money.

Contrarian investors may find this to be a compelling buying opportunity, given how crude oil had enjoyed V-shape recoveries soon after similar collapses and contango spikes in 2009 and 2016. Though we would not jump to the conclusion, especially when considering buying the crude oil ETF (USO) which suffers from price erosion resulting from negative roll yield during times of contango. Using the spread between CL3 and CL1 as a measure of the contango, below regression analysis shows that USO tends to underperform the front-month futures by nearly 6% over a 4-week period for every +10% increment in the CL3 - CL1 differential:

As such, with the CL3-CL1 spread as elevated as 30% 2 weeks ago and remains above 10% today, the reward-to-risk heavily weighs against the crude oil ETF as it is expected to underperform between 6-18% relative to CL1 over the coming weeks.

The post-2008 GFC recovery is a prime example illustrating how the contango effect contributed to a 24% underperformance in USO relative to CL1 one year after the Lehman shock. Moreover, trying to pick the bottom in USO could prove to be a tricky and lengthy process, as witnessed in USO cratering to lower lows after the initial waterfall drop in early 2009, even as its futures counterpart continued to hold ground and consolidated above its lows:

Statistically, below shows that when the CL3-CL1 spread surpasses 20%, more often than not recent lows in USO will be revisited or even breached over the ensuing weeks.

Date USO CL1 CL3-CL1 % USO Forward Chg 4-Week 8-Week 12-Week 2008-12-15 33.06 33.87 33.33% -9.68% -22.57% -16.42% 2009-01-05 32.37 40.83 20.28% -12.88% -13.53% -4.45% 2009-01-12 29.86 36.51 28.79% -14.27% -7.47% 2.78% 2009-02-02 28.20 40.17 21.61% -0.74% 9.68% 5.04% 2020-03-23 4.47 21.51 30.78% Average -9.39% -8.47% -3.26% % Positive 0% 25% 50%

While an OPEC-led production cut deal, which remains highly uncertain given the fragile geopolitical dynamics, would certainly give crude oil another jolt higher, we reckon further rebounds would be met by selling pressure from futures speculators.

Heavy Net Long Positioning Points To More Near-Term Headwinds

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak going global, we pointed out in January that crude oil was vulnerable to a short-term correction due to weak seasonality and large futures speculators potentially unwinding their substantial long positions. 2 months later, despite the correction having evolved into a gigantic collapse, we notice that large speculators' net long positioning stands at 400k contracts which is rather elevated and remains above 2019 lows.

Source: Commitment of Traders

Hence, we would not be surprised large speculators that were caught wrong-footed would be looking to sell on retracements higher in oil prices. Based on observing past market bottoms in 2016 and 2019, we reckon a better timing to long crude oil would be after capitulation by large speculators and a major decline in net positioning have taken place.

In summary, the fierce rebound in crude oil will most likely be short-lived, as we remain in the eye of the coronavirus storm which has led to unprecedented decline in crude oil demand as well as an oil price war that could drag on for longer than expected. Even assuming if a deal is announced, demand will be the bigger driver in our opinion. Per CNBC:

Global commodities trader Trafigura's chief economist Saad Rahim offered a starker prediction. Oil demand could fall by more than 30 million barrels a day in April, or around a third of the world's daily oil consumption, Reuters reported on March 31, citing his forecasts. And even if Saudi Arabia, its OPEC allies and major producers outside the group such as Russia and the U.S. did agree on aggressive supply restraint, it's unlikely to materially drain global inventories that are closing in on what the oil industry calls 'tank tops', or storage capacity limits.

Furthermore, we expect rallies to be met by selling pressure from large speculators who have held on to heavily long futures positions. Not to mention significantly negative roll yield due to term structure in deep contango drastically reduces any upside potential in USO. All in all, we expect rallies in USO to be faded and recent lows to be retested over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have intraday options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.