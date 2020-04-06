Sentiment Data Supports The Bearish Case

There's nothing in these sentiment data charts that suggests an excess of bearishness in the current market sufficient to put in a real bottom.

I'll be frank. I'm not a big fan on sentiment data analysis. I do find that a contrarian approach can be very helpful, but too often market participants tend to look for data that can be spun to formulate a "smarter than thou" outlook. Sentiment data, in particular, tends to be interpreted to support the pre-existing bias of the analyst. Right now, there are a lot of claims being made by both bulls and bears that there is too much bearishness or too much bullishness in the market. So, I thought I'd have a look at what some commonly watched sentiment indicators are currently saying in light of past behavior.

Let's start with the Volatility Index (VIX), frequently referred to as the Fear Index. On the top pane, I have the 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages of the ratio between SPX and VIX. The middle pane has SPX price, and the bottom pane is VIX price.

First, let's note that this is only the 6th time since 2000 that the 50-day EMA of SPX priced in VIX has sustained a move below the 200-day EMA. When we compare these prior incidents, the best comparison is with the 2007-2009 period. Note that in 2007, both the 50-day and 200-day EMAs started to decline ahead of the SPX price tops as VIX started to show a pattern of rising lows. We can see a similar pattern of behavior playing out starting with the 2018 top. There was a large bear divergence in the EMAs in 2020 relative to 2018, and a tendency for the 50-day EMA to stay below the 200-day EMA leading into the 2020 top. As in the period post-Lehman in 2008, the VIX has remained stubbornly high and the EMAs have continued to fall, even as we have seen a bear market rally. Note that VIX stayed elevated and the EMAs continued to drop until the March 2009 bottom. The current market seems to be acting similarly, suggesting that, while we may see periodic bear market rallies, the bottom has yet to be seen.

Now let's look at the 20-day Put/Call ratio. Generally, this ratio is interpreted as showing excess bullishness when it is at the lower end of its range and excess bearishness when it is at its upper end.

One might be inclined to view the indicator as "high" right now, and therefore, flashing a contrarian bullish signal. "Too many" puts relative to calls theoretically indicates "too much" bearishness. But we should note that the indicator reached current levels in 2006-2007 as the market was topping and in the early to middle stages of the bear market. So, if one had turned bullish long term based on this indicator, one would have bought into the market before the post-Lehman collapse. Peaks in the indicator did mark nice bounces but not a real bottom. In fact, the indicator dropped quickly through the final stages of the bear market, as traders increasingly favored calls over puts. So, in the 2006-2009 period, this was not a contrarian indicator. It would have been "smart money" to favor puts over calls in 2006-2008, and also smart to favor calls over puts from late 2008 to 2009.

In 2010 and 2011, we could say this did turn into a "dumb money" indicator, as peaks in puts relative to calls did mark the 2010 and 2011 panic lows. And that continued to be the case during the bull market through 2019.

On the whole though, I think a sound argument can be made that we are no longer in bull market conditions, and so, we should expect this indicator to act under bear market rules as it did in 2007-2009. This aligns very well with the analysis we made above of VIX and SPX/VIX from 2007 to 2009.

Now let's take a look at some of the sentiment surveys. Again, the tendency is to look at these sets of data as "dumb money" indicators, with the anticipation that there will always be "too much bullishness" at tops and "too much bearishness" at bottoms.

The most widely followed survey is that of the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). Here we'll look at the ratio of Bulls to Bears of this very twitchy data set smoothed with moving averages.

AAII, 50-day EMA:

The first thing we'll notice is that at every significant bottom since 1998, this indicator has turned from below neutral (1:1) to bullish with market price. In our current case, the indicator is still falling, in spite of the big rally that we saw off the March low. We can't really say that this has been a contrarian indicator at bear market bottoms or even during bull market corrections.

Also, let's note that the indicator registered substantially lower values in 2010, 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2019 before rallies. So, one might say that there is not enough bearishness in this data set yet to put in a bottom.

We can see, however, that extreme bullish readings were present at the 2000 top. On the other hand, bullishness relative to bearishness declined consistently into the 2007 top, even reaching into deeply bearish readings right after the final high. But if one had interpreted that as a time to buy, one would have established a position leading into the Great Financial Crisis and recession.

During the post-2009 bull market period, peaks in the indicator did align with significant market tops in 2011, 2016 and 2018.

Overall, the picture we get here is similar to the last two indicators we studied: the closest comparison we have to the current market is with the 2007-2009 bear market. And the fact that the indicator has failed to turn as the market has rallied, as it has done at all previous bottoms, is not bullish.

Now let's take a look at this same ratio using other time frames and moving averages.

AAII Bulls/Bears, 20-week EMA:

Again, at each important low, the indicator has turned with market price, and this time it hasn't. Also let's note that the indicator has not even fallen below par yet, and registered substantially lower values in 2010, 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2019 before rallies. So, one might say that there is not enough bearishness in this data set yet to put in a bottom. In addition, bear divergences of the indicator with market price preceded tops in 2007, 2011, 2016 and through the 2018-2020 period.

Now let's smooth the data even more.

AAII Bulls/Bears, 50-week EMA:

Again, at significant lows, the indicator moved off its lows with the market, while in the current market, it has not even made a fresh low relative to recent action.

The National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) Exposure survey, 20-week EMA:

This confirms our observations about the AAII ratio. In particular we can see that the survey data has turned with significant market bottoms, and again, in our current market instance, it has not. In fact, the survey has turned before market price, registering some nice, tradeable bull divergences at the major market price lows.

Objectively, the overall picture presented by these commonly referenced sets of sentiment data tends to be one more closely aligned with the period immediately following the Lehman market collapse in 2008. And the failure of any of these indicators to respond to the recent big pop off the March low is anomalously concerning for market longs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.