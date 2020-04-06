Air-France KLM: Cheap But Very Risky

In this write-up, I will explain why investors should not invest in Air-France KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) (OTCPK:AFLYY). Their future is extremely uncertain, and there are much better airlines up for grabs in the stock market.

Introduction

While Air-France KLM has been a struggling airline for years now, airlines on average experienced the best decade ever known in aviation. As you can see, the airlines index outperformed the normal Dow Jones by 135% until the corona crisis kicked off, and caused airline stocks to crash.

In 2019 old KLM CEO Hans Smits talked openly about the struggling relationship between Air-France and KLM. He talked about a lack of trust between the French and Dutch. Tensions escalated when the Dutch secretly bought a 14% stake in Air-France KLM, equaling the French stake of 14%. Now Air-France KLM is on the verge of bankruptcy and only the governments can save them.

As most of you know the corona crisis has had a major impact on air traffic. After Europe presumably became the epidemic centre of the coronavirus, most international flights from Europe were cancelled. Most domestic flights in Europe are permitted, but since most countries are in (semi-)lockdowns, these domestic flights are anything but profitable. KLM is only performing 10% of their normal flights.

Now, this is only going to reinforce the existing issues Air-France KLM has been facing. Currently both the French and Dutch government are planning to provide credit to Air-France KLM, but if the crisis goes on, this bail-out may become a nationalization.

Valuation

I’m going to perform a relative valuation on Air France-KLM in relation to other big European airlines. I have decided to limit this comparison to European airlines since they compete in the same market. I am not going to attempt to predict cash flows or profits, in my opinion, that is practically rolling a dice at the moment.

There are many uncertainties surrounding Air-France KLM's future. Firstly, the share count may increase, and so in consequence, dilute shareholder value. Secondly, the length of the corona crisis is anyone's guess.

Air-France KLM is selling at the lowest EV/EBITDA of all big European airlines. Most noticeably Ryanair (RYAAY) is selling at a much higher valuation. Ryanair is a well-managed airline with much broader margins. Ryanair had a profit margin of 13% and this was negatively impacted by the 737 Max crisis. Air-France KLM had a profit margin of 1.2% in 2019. Actually, Air-France KLM has been unable to consistently make profits for years now.

The last decade has been the best decade ever for airlines, airlines have never been as profitable. Before this decade Warren Buffett was opposed to buying airline stocks, they were too risky and unprofitable more often than not. Starting an airline was a way for billionaires to become millionaires. But over the last few years, he changed his mind and now he is actively buying airline stocks.

However, Air-France KLM has been struggling to make profits in the best decade ever for airlines. In comparison, Ryanair has had a much more consistent performance.

"Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." ~ Warren Buffett

And Air France-KLM has been swimming naked. Let me be straightforward here: Air France-KLM has a terrible balance sheet. Their financial debt is by far the worst of any of the European airline. Their quick ratio is 0.531, any number below 1 indicates the company may struggle to remain liquid. In corona time, that means the company is illiquid; the company will not have enough cash to cover its liabilities. In comparison, Ryanair has a quick ratio just above 1 and will be able to cover liabilities in the short term. And since they have a low debt to equity ratio it's much cheaper to take on extra credit.

‘It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’ ~ Warren Buffett

Over the last 3 months, Air-France KLM's stock decreased by 51.27% and Ryanair's stock by 42.28%. Ryanair is a company with a long track record of consistent profits, while Air-France KLM is simply put a mess.

Scenario 1: Summer return

This is the best-case scenario. A summer return would make the current stock valuation a buying opportunity. This way Air-France KLM will only require minor assistance from the Dutch and French government, like financial guarantees and a minor cash injection. This may possibly not even dilute shareholder value. A bigger bailout will very likely dilute shareholder value since an equity raise will be involved.

Scenario 2: Beyond the summer return

Any return beyond the summer is detrimental to Air-France KLM's shareholders. At this point major assistance from the French and Dutch government is required, otherwise, Air-France KLM will simply go bankrupt. The Dutch and French government will likely gain ownership in the airline - potentially even a nationalization, splitting KLM and Air-France apart.

Nationalization

There have been some rumours in the French press that Air-France KLM will be nationalized. But until now all of those rumours have been denied.

Even if a nationalization doesn't occur, both governments would become massive shareholders of Air-France KLM. Currently, the Dutch and French state both own roughly 14% of Air-France KLM each.

It is possible that both governments together will have a majority of the outstanding shares after the corona crisis has passed. Airline economist Eric Pels discussed this in the Dutch Financial Times. After a government bail-out, he believes Air-France KLM will need to continue unprofitable flights to 'massive and important' destinations. Air-France KLM would be serving countries first, profits second.

Any investor hearing that will raise their eyebrows. Air-France KLM may after the crisis be a publicly traded company that is not necessarily trying to maximize profit.

What does this imply?

Air-France KLM is probably going to survive the corona crisis. Currently, it seems like they will remain in the stock market as well. But they could become a government-run airline. This would mean that the consolidation of Air-France and KLM will struggle. For Air-France KLM to succeed both airlines need to put their troubles aside and merge each other's strength. However, it has been an unhappy marriage from the start. Two governments as major shareholders can only make that worse.

Consolidating their operations would lower costs and higher margins. But with two states as big shareholders, it is likely that will not happen. Since both governments want to keep the operations, consequently jobs, in their own countries. This is problematic for the long-term success of the Air-France KLM company.

Analysts

Most analysts that were bullish on the stock at the beginning of March have changed their viewpoint. For instance, Citigroup Smith Barney issued a buy recommendation on the 10th of March for €6.70. Then made a 90 degrees turn on the 25th of March when they issued a sell recommendation with a price target of €1.

Credit Suisse did a comparable 90 degrees turn. On the 25th of March they announced a price target of €8.90, but on April 2th issued a new price target of €3.76.

Alpha Value's Jie Zang made an even more pessimistic price target. He issued a price target of €0.

Shorts

Another indicator for a potential long opportunity is considering the short float. Air-France KLM has been a popular short for years among hedge funds. If the short float is historically low it may indicate an adequate risk/reward. The present short float of Air-France KLM is 6.94%. Historically speaking this is a relatively high short float, so does not indicate an opportunity.

Conclusion

The future of Air-France KLM is uncertain. Buying their stock is a speculative move, which may or may not pay off. I believe Air-France KLM is going to put shareholders second and governments first. Air-France KLM is a fair company at most, while Ryanair, who has seen a similar decline, is a wonderful company. In my opinion, the risk-reward ratio of Air-France KLM is not worthy of any investor's money; there are much better airlines available.

