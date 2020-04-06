UTF: Volatility Continuing To Create Opportunity

Several of their top holdings we see in other CEFs, but they are some of the top ones for a mixture of dividends and growth.

UTF has been a solid performer and is being sold off along with the rest of the market.

The continued market volatility in the market is doing what it does best; that is to provide many opportunities to pick up quality closed-end funds. Last year it seemed like nothing would stop the overall market from running higher and higher. This, in turn, led to CEF discounts to just keet getting tighter and tighter - with many of them reaching premium levels that they haven't been trading at in years.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) is one of those that comes to mind. The fund was flirting with premium levels throughout the second half of the year, but this has changed now with the fund showing a discount. This is definitely one name that I have on my watchlist throughout this volatility.

UTF is quite a large CEF too, with $3.2 billion in total managed assets. This was increased several months ago when they completed the reorganization of Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Fund (INB) into UTF. This was completed on December 20th, 2019. INB had been a much smaller fund and they stated that this "increased the Fund's assets by more than $226 million." They mentioned one of the benefits of the merger was to provide for more potential liquidity through higher trade volume. For the size of the fund though, it wasn't a problem for most retail investors anyway as they average over 360k shares traded per day.

The fund utilizes leverage at 26.49%. This leverage is made up of 85% fixed rate and 15% variable. They list that the variable rate averaged 2.6% for 2019, while the fixed-rate leverage cost them 3.4%.

The total expense ratio is 2.5%, but when excluding interest expense this drops to 1.36%. I believe this to be reasonable since the fund is invested in global assets. This is along with the fund having some exposure to bonds and preferred stock. The bulk of the fund is in equities though at this time.

The fund has a primary investment objective of "total return." They further state that "with an emphasis on income through investment in securities issued by infrastructure companies." These companies could include companies with a "physical framework that society requires to function on a daily basis and are defined as utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports and telecommunications companies."

As I'm an investor that tends to favor investing for income and compounding that income to create 'growth,' I generally lean towards exactly what UTF is investing in. These are strong cash flow and recession resilient companies that can continue to generate cash no matter where the global economy is at. With that being said, UTF does hold quite a large position in equities and a significant portion of its distribution is made up of capital appreciation. We will break this coverage down later on in this publication.

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory we hold UTF in our Income Generator portfolio. This is a less aggressive portfolio with names that we feel can produce attractive returns no matter the current economic environment over the long-term.

Performance

As we know, last year was a banner year for the overall market. It was no exception for UTF either. The fund posted a total NAV return of 34.95% and a total market return of 42.80% for the year.

Contrast that with what we have seen so far this year - UTF hasn't been spared from the latest blows to the market with coronavirus either. On a YTD basis, UTF is down with a total market return of -37.68%. NAV total return is showing us a YTD drop of 30.10%.

Data by YCharts

Shares last closed at $17.15 per share, with a NAV per share of $19.65. This is good for a discount of 12.72%. Over the last year, the fund has averaged a discount of 3.26%. However, throughout 2019 the fund had traded at premium levels on a few different occasions. The discount reappeared in connection with the fund's proposed (and ultimately closed) reorganization with INB. Though, I believe this was unwarranted based on the fact that they specified they were liquidating the portions of INB that didn't fit in with UTF's portfolio. The fund's mentioned that "in connection with the reorganization, approximately two-thirds of INB's portfolio is expected to be sold off."

Otherwise, INB had been an underperformer relative to UTF. In addition to that, INB was significantly smaller so even a small portion of the lagging assets brought on board by INB wasn't too much of a concern for me. I ultimately was picking up shares when the fund began hitting discount levels.

When we last covered UTF the discount had been 5.84%. This has only widened since the fund has sold off along with the rest of the market.

Data by YCharts

Distribution

UTF has a distribution rate of 10.85%, with a NAV rate of 9.47%. This is higher than when we previously covered the fund. Of course, this has to do with the little market selloff that we have been having throughout March.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The current rate per share is $0.155 and is paid monthly. This has been the rate maintained since early 2018, with the prior amount being paid at $0.1340. In addition to this, we can easily see that the fund wasn't spared some steep cuts in the GFC. This came in the form of changing the fund's monthly rate to a quarterly rate. It went from $0.2075 per month to a quarterly rate of $0.24. This was quite a drastic cut, but I am able to overlook such a scenario as this was a good move at the time. This helped preserve assets in order for the fund to bounce back from such lows. As of March 31st, 2020 they have just announced the same rate for the next three months.

(Source - Annual Report)

As mentioned previously, we can take a look at the distribution coverage for UTF. For the ending period of December 31st, 2019, we see NII coverage coming in at 30.6%. This isn't too much of a concern as equities make up about 85% of UTF's portfolio. The rest is spread in bonds and preferreds.

We can also see that UTF got the benefit a bit from their DRIP. It appears it was only in a very small manner with $1,186,428 or 44,191 shares being issued. We previously posted in-depth coverage on DRIPs and how they can be beneficial for a fund and the shareholders.

So, with only 30.6% coverage from NII, the remainder of the distribution must be made up of capital appreciation on the underlying assets. If capital appreciation is insufficient in a fund, then return of capital could be used as well. Luckily for us, UTF had been sitting on a significant amount of unrealized appreciation at the end of 2019. This has declined since then, of course, with everything going down since the year started.

(Source - Annual Report)

The fund was sitting on over $865 million in unrealized appreciation. UTF even has almost $61 million in undistributed long-term gains on the books. This will ultimately be paid out throughout the year as NII, as previously discussed, is not enough to fund the current rate.

Factoring out the NII generated on the underlying portfolio, we are left with a shortfall of about $110 million for the total paid out of ~$159 million paid out. Though, this is likely to be higher due to the reorganization taken right at the end of 2019.

However, we can still get a rough idea based on the last reported shares outstanding and assuming the $0.155 being maintained. When calculating that out we end up with roughly $174 million being paid out for a full year. Remember too, NII will be impacted as their assets have grown too. Factoring in the 30.6% NII coverage should put us around $53 million being generated. Ultimately leading the fund to a shortfall of around $121 million. Based on the size of the fund of around $2.687 billion, the fund needs to generate around a 4.5% return from appreciation. This does seem quite attainable to me going forward, especially if we can see prices rebound a bit from current levels.

Although, things can change going forward - in a rapid manner as we have seen - I'm quite confident the current rate can be maintained at these levels. Should we see prolonged lockdowns that impact the global economy for much longer than anticipated, then this will certainly have to be factored in.

For tax purposes, the fact that the fund pays out a large portion as long-term capital gains may be a benefit for those holding in a taxable account. This provides for a bit of a reduced tax obligation due to the lower tax rate for cap gains.

(Source - Annual Report)

Holdings

It's important to consider that UTF does have exposure to the energy sector. This is at about a 13% allocation between c-corp midstream companies and MLPs. In addition to this, the fund isn't 100% invested in the U.S. They very much have a lean towards global assets. That is quite alright with me, however, some others may be cautious based on these two factors alone.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

With that being said, some of the top ten holdings might look familiar. As we recently put out updated coverage on Cohen & Steers Quality Realty Income Fund (RQI), they overlap in the tower REIT space. Both CEFs include American Tower Corp. (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI).

(Source - Fund Website)

We previously had this to say about AMT and CCI;

Both of these companies have released earnings recently too. CCI reported a miss on February 26th, 2020. This was both an FFO and revenue miss. Although, with that being said, it wasn't the worst of it. They also reported that they will be restating some financials for the following couple of years. This will be something to watch going forward. AMT reported on February 25th, 2020, and beat on FFO and revenue was in-line with expectations. However, even with a decent earnings release, AMT wasn't spared from dropping this week. This might be rightfully so as both the tower REITs had exploded higher following the clearance of T-mobile (TMUS) and Sprint's (S) merger being approved from a federal court.

That publication was from March 1st and since then shares of both those companies have come back from their lower prices. This was even in a still quite shakey market throughout last week. We are still also waiting to see what the restatement of financials will mean for CCI.

Data by YCharts

Another company that pops up in a lot of CEFs, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) seems to be a popular one. I wouldn't argue it either as this is a strong dividend growth company that has been raising its dividend for 25 years now. In addition to this, the company's shares have risen quite drastically as they are a play on renewables.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

They state that they are the "world's largest producer of wind and solar energy." They also mention that "in 2018, nearly 100% of the power produced at our facilities was generated from a diverse mix of clean or renewable sources, including wind, solar, combined-cycle natural gas and nuclear." This is quite a feat for the world's largest utility company. This type of company plays right into the fact that most of the world would like to "go green" and embrace ESG type investing.

They did miss their Q4 EPS and revenue. However, revenue still grew 4.6% year over year. Which I believe is quite impressive considering the fact that it is a utility company. If that wasn't impressive enough, they were also able to grow EPS by 8.7% for the full year 2019.

Conclusion

With all the latest volatility in the market lately, I'm keeping an eye on UTF to add to my position. The fund is a high-quality global fund that focuses its portfolio on utility and infrastructure investments. These are companies that can continue to produce cash flow no matter the economic environment. With that being said, they do hold some of the more 'growth' oriented companies out there today. This can translate into more volatility as several of their top holdings have become quite richly valued based on future expectations out of them. With that being said, UTF isn't limited to holding just these names and they will adjust their portfolio as they deem necessary. That is one of the benefits of active management in the CEF space.

The fund's discount isn't as deep as we have seen just a couple of months ago or even years ago. However, I believe the overall market dip, in general, is a great opportunity to be looking for an entry into UTF. The current distribution rate of 10.85% has been maintained for the next 3 months. If a cut is necessary we would still be paid generously to wait for the eventual recovery. I'm also a fan of a fund adjusting distributions as needed to retain assets for taking advantage of future moves higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTF, RQI, NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.