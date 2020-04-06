Armageddon Bargain Hunting: Lundin Mining

It is important to note that the markets are very volatile and investors should be very cautious, even in a case when a company looks like a bargain.

As the stock markets enter panic mode, the furious sell-offs tend to impact the whole spectrum of companies, notwithstanding their market position, financial health or future growth prospects. As a result, the panic times can, besides huge losses, also lead to some extremely attractive long-term opportunities. As Baron Rothschild said: "Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own." And there is a lot of blood in the streets right now.

In this series of articles, I want to present several companies that experienced huge share price declines, although their longer-term prospects are very good. In other words, companies that represent a very attractive buying opportunity at their current prices. However, I must stress that the current market situation is very complicated, and there is no guarantee that the companies, although cheap, won't get even cheaper before they start to recover. A bargain today may become an even bigger bargain tomorrow. This is why investors should be very cautious, not bet all money on one card, and not bet them at once.

The previous articles of the "Armageddon bargain hunting" series were focused on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF), Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF), Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF), Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Ardea Resources (OTCPK:ARRRF) and Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF). This one is about a diversified metals producer named Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF).

Lundin Mining is a Canadian mining company focused on the production of copper, zinc and nickel. It produces also some other metals, including lead and gold. In 2019, Lundin Mining produced 519 million lb copper, 334 million lb zinc, 142,000 toz gold, 29.75 million lb nickel and 73 million lb lead. Copper makes up 66% of its sales, followed by zinc (13%). Lundin Mining's operations are located in the USA (Eagle), Sweden (Zinkgruvan), Portugal (Neves-Corvo), Chile (Candelaria) and Brazil (Chapada).

The Chilean Candelaria copper-gold mine is the company's cornerstone asset. It is 80% owned by Lundin Mining and 20% owned by Sumitomo Corp. (OTCPK:SSUMF). The mine has measured, indicated and inferred resources of 15.5 billion lb copper, 5.2 million toz gold and 70 million toz silver, including reserves of 7.9 billion lb copper, 2.7 million toz gold and 38 million toz silver (on a 100% basis). The expected 2020 production equals 364-386 million lb copper and 100,000-105,000 toz gold, at a cash cost of $1.45/lb copper. Less positive is the fact that sustaining CAPEX projected for 2020 equals $265 million, which means that the AISC should be around $2.15. However, the sum includes also expansion CAPEX that should help to lift Candelaria's average annual production volumes to more than 420 million lb copper and 110,000 toz gold per year over the 2021-2025 period. At this production rate, the reserves should be sufficient for another 10 years. However, a huge part of the resources hasn't been included in reserves yet. Moreover, the property still offers significant exploration potential. The 2020 exploration budget for Candelaria amounts to $20 million.

The Brazilian Chapada copper-gold mine is the company's latest acquisition. It was purchased from Yamana Gold (AUY) in July 2019. The resources contain 6.5 billion lb copper and 8.3 million toz gold, including reserves of 3.9 billion lb copper and 4.6 million toz gold. According to the 2020 guidance, Chapada should produce 112-123 million lb copper and 90,0000-95,000 toz gold, at a cash cost of $1.15/lb copper. The sustaining CAPEX was projected at $60 million, which leads to an expected AISC of approximately $1.66/lb. In 2021 and 2022, the copper production should remain flat, only the gold production should decline to the 70,000-80,000 toz range. Lundin Mining is considering expansion options for Chapada. At the current production levels, the reserves should be sufficient for more than 30 years. Moreover, there are sizeable resources that haven't been included in reserves yet, and Lundin intends to expend $10 million on exploration at Chapada in 2020. There is a high potential that the Chapada production rates will increase significantly in the not-so-distant future.

The Michigan, U.S.-located Eagle mine produces primarily nickel, with some copper credits. The resources contain 317 million lb nickel, 258 million lb copper and 1 million toz silver, including reserves of 238 million lb nickel, 201 million lb copper and 740,000 toz silver. The 2020 production is projected at 33-40 million lb nickel and 33-40 million lb copper, at a cash cost of only $1/lb nickel. As major investments were realized at Eagle in recent years, the 2020 sustaining CAPEX should be only $15 million, resulting in an AISC of $1.41/lb nickel. Similar production and cost levels are expected also over the coming years.

The Portugese Neves-Corvo polymetallic mine produces copper, zinc, lead and also silver. It contains resources of 4.7 billion lb copper, 12.8 billion lb zinc, 2.9 billion lb lead and 255 million toz silver. Out of this volume, 1.59 billion lb copper, 5.33 billion lb zinc, 1.34 billion lb lead and 90 million toz silver are included in reserves. It was originally expected that Neves-Corvo will produce 209-231 million lb zinc and 84-95 million lb copper, at a cash cost of $1.8/lb copper. The sustaining CAPEX was projected at $75 million. It means that the AISC was projected to be around $2.64/lb copper. Fortunately, the AISC should decline notably over the coming years, due to the higher production volumes that should increase to 90-101 million lb copper and 342-353 million lb zinc. The problem is that on March 15, Lundin Mining announced that the Neves-Corvo zinc expansion project has been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus. As a result, Neves-Corvo's production volumes and costs will be impacted, though it is not yet known how much exactly.

The Swedish Zinkgruvan mine has a very long history, as it has been producing zinc, lead, copper and silver since 1857. It contains resources of 247 million lb copper, 6.7 billion lb zinc, 2.9 billion lb lead and 109 million toz silver, including reserves of 121 million lb copper, 1.79 billion lb zinc, 818 million lb lead and 32 million toz silver. The 2020 production was projected at 170-181 million lb zinc and 6.6-8.8 million lb copper, at a cash cost of $0.55/lb zinc. At a sustaining CAPEX of $50 million, the AISC should be around $0.83/lb zinc. While the copper production should remain unchanged also in 2021 and 2022, the zinc production should experience a decline to 152-163 million lb. On the other hand, a big portion of resources still hasn't been included in reserves. Moreover, Lundin Mining budgeted a Zinkgruvan exploration CAPEX of $15 million, which means that the future production profile of the mine may improve.

To sum it up, the original guidance expected that Lundin Mining's 2020 production should equal 600-653 million lb copper, 379-412 million lb zinc, 33-40 million lb nickel and 190,000-200,000 toz gold. By 2022, the production should change to 644-697 million lb copper, 494-516 million lb zinc, 33-40 million lb nickel and 180,000-190,000 toz gold. This means that the copper and zinc production should increase by approximately 7% and 28% respectively. The gold production should decline by approximately 5%, while nickel production should remain unchanged.

As can be seen in the chart above, Lundin Mining shares experienced a significant decline over the recent weeks. The coronavirus had a strong impact on the stock market sentiment, as well as on the prices of the industrial metal. Especially, the low copper and zinc prices will have a strong negative impact on Lundin Mining's near-term financial results. However, the company is in good financial condition. According to the March 25 news release, Lundin Mining held cash of $390 million, and the net debt equaled $95 million. Moreover, $625 million of the $1 billion revolving credit facility (including a $200 million accordion option) remains undrawn. In other words, the company is in a good position to endure the current low copper and zinc prices.

Lundin Mining's market capitalization is $2.76 billion and its enterprise value is approximately $2.86 billion. That is not much for a company with very low indebtedness and good growth prospects that was able to generate operating cash flow of $565 million last year, despite the low zinc and lead prices. The biggest risk right now is the possibility that low industrial metals prices will prevail for a prolonged period of time. However, I believe that this development is improbable. The coronavirus will be weighing on the global economy for the next several months. However, it is expected that in the second half of this year, the global economy should start to recover. Governments around the world will try to kick-start economic growth through massive stimulation packages. It is possible to expect also huge infrastructure investments. After the 2008 global financial crisis, China invested hundreds of billions of dollars into infrastructure projects, which helped the industrial metals prices to recover pretty quickly. Right now, it seems like a U.S. infrastructure investment package worth as much as $2 trillion is on the table. There are some rumors that the European Union is preparing some significant infrastructure investments too. This should be very bullish, especially for copper prices, as the copper market was expected to enter a period of significant market deficits over the coming years due to the declining supply and growing demand, fueled by the green revolution in transportation and energetics. Simply put, the low industrial metals prices shouldn't be here for too long.

There is also the risk that Lundin Mining will be forced to temporarily suspend some of its mining operations due to the coronavirus. It has already suspended the Neves-Corvo zinc expansion project, and some disruptions at its other mines cannot be excluded. However, as I mentioned above, the company is in a comfortable financial position, and the management has announced that it is monitoring the situation and looking for ways of preserving cash, if needed. Lundin Mining should be able to survive even a very improbable scenario where it would have to suspend all of its operations for several months.

Conclusion

Lundin Mining is a diversified mining company with quality long-life assets, good growth prospects and low indebtedness. The reserves contain 12.14 billion lb copper, 7.12 billion lb zinc, 2.15 billion lb lead, 238 million lb nickel, 6.8 million toz gold and 152 million toz silver. Moreover, around 50% of resources still haven't been classified as reserves, and especially Candelaria and Chapada offer significant exploration potential. What is important right now is, the company has low debt, a lot of cash and a big available revolving credit facility, which means that it is well-positioned to endure the current crisis. Lundin Mining's current share price offers a good long-term buying opportunity. However, it is important to note that the financial markets are extremely volatile right now, and it is possible that the stock hasn't found its final bottom yet. The best strategy is to build a position only slowly, not by investing all of the dedicated sum of money at once.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARRRF, RNKLF, IVPAF, TPRFF, EXMGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.