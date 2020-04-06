Stay Away From Opera

All in all, I recommend you stay away from OPRA (long or short) due to the confluence of all these factors.

Finally, my valuation model based on the short thesis being correct suggests that the stock can still drop some more.

I believe the company has failed to address these serious allegations and simply rejects them without a solid rebuttal. I consider this is very concerning for investors.

I’ve previously covered Opera (OPRA) and was relatively bullish on the company due to its explosive growth potential. Still, I passed it up due to the company’s complicated corporate structure and Zhou (OPRA’s billionaire investor as a majority shareholder). I also detailed how OPRA’s dependency on Google (GOOG/GOOGL) was a tailwind, but also represented a severe risk over the long-term if policy changes occurred. Since then, it seems that all of these factors have played out negatively for OPRA. Now, the company’s severe risks and long-term survivability make it an unviable investment at its current price. Thus, I think it’s appropriate to avoid the stock altogether.

Overview

As you may know by now, OPRA has come under scrutiny in the past couple of months. This report, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in the shared plunging over 65% from its 2019 highs. Accordingly, I’ll use this opportunity to reassess my valuation on the company and its long-term outlook.

Therefore, I’ll begin addressing the short thesis. I consider it can be summed up in the following key points:

OPRA’s core browser business is in decline. OPRA’s growth engine is in jeopardy. OPRA’s management lacks transparency and may have severe conflicts of interest. OPRA’s financials might be unreliable.

The first point is valid to some extent. Indeed, OPRA’s market share has declined due to Google and Safari extending their dominance in Africa. However, OPRA’s products continue growing at a very healthy clip. This is in line with a niche product benefiting from secular tailwinds. For example, OPRA’s news MAUs have increased from 72 million in 2017, to 163 million in 2019. Or the fact that OPRA claims to be the most popular news app in the world.

And the bottom line figures themselves are also undeniable. You see, OPRA’s three segments (advertising, search, and lending) continue growing YoY. This is despite overall losing against Google and Safari. So, while it’s true that OPRA’s market share has declined, it’s also correct that OPRA’s segments continue expanding.

OPRA’s real dangers

Unfortunately, I believe that the rest of the short thesis does hold water. OPRA’s pivot towards fintech has paid off very nicely for shareholders. If you look at OPRA’s reported figures, you’ll notice outstanding growth from its Fintech segment. These revenues have a substantial 30% contribution margin, and now represent 55% of OPRA’s total revenues (annualizing the latest quarterly figures). This means that OPRA is currently far more of a Fintech company than a browser focused operation.

The problem with this is that most of these revenues depend entirely on Google’s policies. You see, part of the short thesis is that Google’s current policies on predatory lending practices state that apps cannot offer loans of 60 days or less in duration. Google also caps the maximum APR of any credits to 36%. Now, as far as I can tell, OPRA’s OKash (its main lending app) doesn’t seem to charge over 36% APR according to user reviews. However, it does seem to offer loans of 30 days or less in duration.

As you can see above, as of March 2020, reviewers continue posting about loans being too short in duration. Remember, Google explicitly states that it doesn’t allow apps to offer loans maturing in 60 days or less. Therefore, if these posts are accurate, OPRA is undeniably in violation of Google’s policies. Consequently, this would jeopardize 55% of OPRA’s revenues. After all, Google could quickly shut down OPRA’s apps any time now. For more details, I highly recommend you read the short seller’s report.

Questionable management practices

Finally, the last couple of items in the short thesis are challenging to verify from my standpoint. Honestly, only the auditing firms and employees can probably attest to them. However, I’ll offer my two cents on the matter. For this, I’ll quote the management’s response to these serious allegations.

In my view, the problem is that this response completely fails to address the allegations. This is precisely the type of response that I’d expect from a company that’s hiding something. We’re talking about claims that can be easily debunked. Yet, management doesn’t address a single point from the report. I suppose we could also chuck it up to lousy PR management. But, either way, OPRA’s statement doesn’t feel right to me.

You see, OPRA can surely publish its loan portfolio (absent private information) and ask Google to review it publicly so they can clear up this issue. That alone could give a sign of confidence to investors. Furthermore, OPRA should explain in detail whether or not it made investments in companies that are allegedly owned by OPRA’s majority shareholder and CEO (1, 2, and 3). And if so, explain the rationale behind those investments, which at a glance have considerable conflicts of interest. And finally, it’d also be nice if the CEO addressed its past involvement on any other predatory Fintech companies, as the report claims.

Candidly, I think management’s handled of this issue has been terrible. Whether or not the allegations hold water is beside the point by now. I believe OPRA could quickly clear up these issues if they wanted to do so. Yet, they seem to dismiss these claims without addressing them at all. This could very well be just a severe misjudgment. But, as a worst-case scenario, it could also be a poorly executed cover-up attempt. Once again, it doesn’t feel right either way.

Pandemic implications

Finally, as a side note, it’s essential to realize that OPRA’s fintech segment looks extremely risky. This is easily verifiable if we look at OPRA’s provisions for bad debts in proportion to total Fintech revenues. For context, as of 2019, such provisions represented over 42% of total fintech revenues!

I mention this for two reasons. First, such extreme provision is likely due to a high risk of default. This makes sense because OPRA makes small loans to low-income people. Secondly, the ongoing pandemic will likely have a meaningful impact on the default rate for these types of loans. After all, low-income people typically suffer the most during recessions, let alone a worldwide economic shutdown.

Therefore, OPRA’s Fintech business will likely suffer significantly in 2020. This is regardless of whether or not the company is in full compliance with Google’s policies. Naturally, lending money is easy. The hard part is collecting it back in full. And this is especially true for risky loans during economic downturns. This is why OPRA’s lending losses can escalate very quickly if the ongoing pandemic disrupts the world economy for too long.

Valuation

In light of the harsh allegations made against OPRA, management’s lack of answers, and the ongoing pandemic, I feel appropriate to update my valuation. For this, I’ll value OPRA’s assets assuming the short thesis plays out. In my view, it’s no longer justifiable to be optimistic about the stock after such a slew of negative factors. And, if the short theory is proven correct, the majority of OPRA’s revenues (Fintech, Search, and Advertising) can quickly disappear or substantially decrease.

As you can see, it’s evident that most of the short thesis has already been factored in OPRA’s valuation. Still, my valuation model suggests that the stock does have some more room to fall. However, notice I assumed extremely punishing inputs, which I think are granted given the circumstances. It’s also worth mentioning that if OPRA clears up the air and there’s nothing sinister at play, the stock would have explosive upside potential. Yet, I presume the latter is highly unlikely at this point.

Conclusion

All in all, I don’t think it’s worth investing in OPRA. On the one hand, you have allegations against the company and the CEO, which are damming. And on the other, it seems to me that OPRA’s valuation remains a bit too optimistic in light of the massive uncertainties surrounding the company. Also, it’s worth mentioning that most of the short thesis’ downside has already been realized. Hence, shorting the stock doesn’t appear compelling either. Consequently, I recommend the reader to stay away from the shares for the time being.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

