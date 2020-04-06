Occidental Petroleum: The Odds Are Stacked Against This One

Investing in the oil sector in the next six months is highly risky and is not recommended, and any uptick should be used to reduce your long position.

Oil prices are down, but they may fall even lower owing to a total demand destruction.

According to Murphy's law, Occidental Petroleum's troubles are not about to end next week, unfortunately.

Source: OXY

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was considered as a safe long-term domestic oil play until not so long ago. The company was commonly praised as one stable and secure investment by the market.

A so-called "dividend aristocrat" that should be held in any savvy investors' portfolio. A year has passed since Anadarko's saga, and this stability is now long gone and replaced by gloom.

The dividend has been recently cut by 86% on March 7, 2020, and said that it would be cutting its 2020 capital spending to between $3.5 billion and $3.7 billion, from $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis is now evident. Investing in the oil sector in the next six months is highly risky and is not recommended, and any uptick should be used to reduce your long position. The only possible alternative that could reward you is to trade short term the stock to take advantage of the extreme volatility. The mid-term outlook for oil is now very bearish due to a total standstill of the world economy and lack of demand.

Unfortunately, Occidental decided to expand by acquiring Anadarko Petroleum at a price of over $70 a share, to reinforce its supremacy in the Permian Basin further. However, the real motivation of this antagonistic move was seen by a few analysts and also a significant investor, Carl Icahn, as an attempt to fend off a potential hostile takeover of the company.

The billionaire, who owns 3% of Occidental, said in a letter to the company's shareholders Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub and Chairman Eugene Batchelder were trying to preserve their own jobs ahead of the interests of investors. Why did they decide to embark on this ill-advised bet that has already destroyed over $30 billion in stockholder value; and if oil continues its decline, we believe will jeopardize the dividend, leaving stockholders to suffer even more?"

However, in this race to beat Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), Occidental's CEO Vicki Hollub secured the Anadarko deal with a $10 billion preferred stock investment with Warren Buffett and a binding agreement to sell Anadarko's African assets to Total (NYSE:TOT) for $8.8 billion.

But, perhaps the most controversial issue of all is the manifest bypassing of shareholders' voice by evading an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM").

Because of Buffett's funding, Hollub and Oxy were able to exclude shareholder votes (as aforementioned). According to Icahn, this move was "disturbing" and "usurped the fundamental and critical role of the stockholders."

Source: Vicki Hollub, President and CEO, Occidental Petroleum Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images.

Bad timing

This ill-timed acquisition never passed the smell test. Most analysts rated the purchase overpriced even with oil prices at about $50ish a barrel. Evercore ISI analyst Doug Terreson said on August 19, 2019, that its primary concern at the time was that "the Anadarko deal may have come at too high a price for Occidental."

What happened since February transformed this bad and pricey deal into a life-threatening situation for Occidental Petroleum.

The world experienced a catastrophic downturn since the acquisition was completed. A once in a lifetime anthropogenic event called a Black Swan aggravated by Saudi Arabia's abrupt decision to change its accommodative strategy by stepping up the oil price war with a significant production increase.

The oil industry is suffering tremendously, and oil demand has collapsed.

Goldman Sachs said it expected March demand to be down 10.5 million BPD, followed by a further decline to 18.7 million BPD in April.

The main problem that continues to darken the near future for oil is that petroleum inventories surged by more than 20 million barrels the last week of March, as demand dropped as more states moved to shut down activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As billions of people around the world are still in lockdown, consumers are unable to react to falling prices like they usually do-by consuming more. So for as long as the pandemic lasts, boosts in demand that were seen during other oil shocks are "highly unlikely."

The unicity of this situation "is because one of the usual stabilization factors, consumers, is unable to do its part." Worse, as supply balloons, there are growing signs that the world is running out of places to store the glut.

The market is starting to signal that not only is there no demand for this crude, eventually, there could be nowhere for it to go,

Said Jeff Wyll, a senior energy analyst at Neuberger Berman.

This unprecedented oil glut is producing a situation where some secondary grades of oil already have fallen below zero (e.g., Wyoming crude grade received a bid of negative $0.19 a barrel recently, according to Bloomberg News.

The first crude stream to turn upside down was Wyoming Asphalt Sour, a dense oil used mostly to produce paving bitumen. Mercuria Energy Group Ltd., a trading house, bid negative 19 cents per barrel in mid-March for the crude, effectively asking producers to pay for the luxury of getting rid of their output.

The conclusion is easy to figure out. Oil prices are weak and may potentially get much more vulnerable. Occidental Petroleum is in a fragile financial situation with now a concerning debt level with net debt of over $35 billion. It was the primary reason why Occidental Petroleum was downgraded to junk by Fitch.

Attempt to quantify the loss attached to the Anadarko Petroleum acquisition.

One quick and reliable comparison that could shed some light is to compare EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) with Occidental Petroleum.

I believe EOG and OXY present the same profile and were very similar in their respective business model. Revenues were higher this quarter, but looking at the long term, they are not far apart.

The quarterly free cash flow was down for OXY this quarter, but we can see some similarities over the last three years.

And Oil and Gas production was similar and only increasing much faster for OXY after Anardako acquisition.

Let's compare Occidental Petroleum versus EOG Resources - 3-year chart.

Data by YCharts

If we look at the chart, it is evident that the Anadarko acquisition harmed OXY. We can see clearly that the tight correlation between OXY and EOR diverged suddenly by a negative 20% in April 2019. However, a large part of the drop in market value is more associated with the drop in oil prices. It would be wrong to associate the recent collapse exclusively to the acquisition.

Conclusion and technical analysis

If history repeats itself by some sort of magic, let's look at 2008. The current selloff in the energy sector will adversely impact the industry and the ones who are depending on it.

Of course, this situation will give some great opportunities for those who can take significant risks and know-how to time the market and be patient enough to pick the right moment to jump in and jump out.

However, it is also apparent that we are not at the end of this systematic demand destruction process but instead at its very beginning despite an already significant loss. In short, 'you ain't seen nothing yet.'

Yes, one of these days, this nightmare will vanish into thin air, and when it does, it will become apparent that some companies were significantly oversold on their way down.

However, logic should dictate your trading behavior here. Logic is telling you that oil prices are going down with a colossal over-production responding to a dismal demand. We can be confident that the collapse in oil prices will have an eroding long-term effect on companies in this sector, especially the ones with a massive debt load. Unfortunately, one of them is Occidental Petroleum, let's not forget about that.

Technical Analysis

OXY experienced a support breakout early March and dropped as low as $10, which is the new line support. The pattern is called a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at around $14.40 and line support at $10.20. The idea now is to trade the range of $10.20-14.40.

However, the new pattern is rapidly coming to its apex, and we should expect a decisive breakout soon.

If oil prices turn bearish from here, which is quite likely, I expect OXY to cross support at $10.20 and eventually trade as low as $5, which is the next lower support. Conversely, if oil prices turn bullish, the first line resistance at $14.40 can be retested successfully, and OXY could reach $18, at which point I recommend taking a substantial profit off the table.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term OXY occasionally.