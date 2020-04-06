RA: Cautiously Optimistic

I'm cautiously optimistic on the future of RA with its current discount, but it is about to be a bit riskier after this merger.

The fund pays out a whopping distribution rate of over 17% at these levels that was just maintained for another three months.

RA just recently closed on its merger with INF, which management believes will close the gap between what it is earning and what it is paying out.

Co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) currently has a distribution rate of 17.24%. It has had struggles actually covering this high of a distribution. To help close the gap from what the fund is earning compared to what it is paying out, they just recently closed on a reorganization of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF) into RA. The managers believe this merger will create potentially better coverage of the fund's distribution going forward by adding more equity exposure. The problem with this is that this equity exposure comes in the form of a greater allocation to the energy space. For this reason, I would only suggest those with a higher risk tolerance look for an entry into this fund. However, the fund's 18.29% discount is also sufficiently attractive to generate interest in the fund and using a dollar-cost averaging approach may be the best course of action if you are interested in this fund.

March 6th, 2020 was the expected closing date for the merger of INF into RA. These two funds had similar investment objectives and strategies. However, RA is more broadly exposed to a wider array of "real assets," where INF had more exposure to the energy sector. RA also had much higher exposure to fixed-income investments and held only around 23% of its portfolio in equity positions. Though INF did also include some utility names in its portfolio it wasn't enough to offset some poor performance. Over the last 10-year period INF had a total return price of 36.63% and total NAV returns coming in at 48.34%. Of course, their problems began with the collapse of oil prices in 2015 like so many other energy-focused funds.

Data by YCharts

I'm still cautiously optimistic about the energy space too, though recent events with the coronavirus have made me a bit more cautious. Those bullish in the energy space were also given bad news when OPEC had failed to agree on production cuts. This further put a damper on the optimism in the energy space, sending oil prices spiraling lower. This has since triggered a Russian- Saudi oil war that saw prices collapse briefly to below $20 per barrel. With these two forces working against these types of plays, this type of position would for more of an aggressive investor. An investor that has a long-term horizon to be able to withstand such volatility. So, going forward, while the managers are more optimistic about the coverage of the distribution with this move, it also dials the risk up significantly on this fund.

RA has an investment objective to "provide a high level of total return, primarily through high current income and secondarily, growth of capital." They certainly are targetting this approach with their 17.24% distribution rate at the moment. Of course, this was helped by the latest volatility in the market as well. Even at the start of this year, the fund was at an over 10% distribution rate. Further, they have maintained the current rate for at least another 3-month period.

They intend to invest in "securities and other instruments of real asset companies and issuers, including, but not limited to, real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resource securities."

The fund has total managed assets of $814 million. RA utilizes leverage of 21.16%. RA was the result of a merger between three funds, we covered this topic in our previous RA piece. When it comes to the expense ratio, I believe it is a reasonable 1.61%. This is reasonable because they delve into various fixed-income components on a broader basis than most other fixed-income CEFs. If we add in interest expenses the total expense ratio comes out to 2.54%.

RA is held in our Income Generator portfolio at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Performance

Shares of the fund last closed at $13.85, with a NAV of $16.95 per share. This gives us an attractive and whopping discount of 18.29%. The average discount for the fund is 5.89% over the last 1-year period. This is even slightly wider than the fund's 3-year average discount of 7.18%. Though it may be warranted if market participants are paying attention to the previously mentioned merger and are leery of the outlook for the fund going forward.

And for what it's worth, RA was holding up relatively well on a NAV basis for the year before March. This was primarily a factor of the fund's fixed-income exposure that is about to be diluted out a bit. When INF is fully transferred over it will be transferred over with all current holdings and liabilities worth about $265 million. This will be a roughly 32.5% increase in the funds total managed assets. Since this took place earlier in March the fund has collapsed along with the rest of the market. No solace was to be had even with their fixed-income exposure as market liquidity dried up.

Data by YCharts

On a 3-year basis, the fund has returned an annualized total return of 6.19%, with an annualized NAV total return coming in at 5.42%. This can be a bit of a red flag when it comes to a distribution rate that is over and above this amount.

Data by YCharts

Above are the total market and NAV returns on a YTD basis for INF, for comparison purposes before it had been merged into RA.

Overall, I would be cautious but don't believe that the fund is at a terrible valuation to be adding a bit here and there. This is especially true should we continue to navigate in a volatile environment.

Distribution

That attractive distribution rate of 17.24% has come at a bit of an expense to the fund's assets. However, just because this fund shows a return of capital in its distribution, doesn't mean it is all destructive ROC. This is because the fund does have exposure to some MLPs. So for this, we can take a look at the funds distributable net income or DNI. This is rather than NII as it is reported and the calculation we perform for non-MLP holding funds.

(Source - Annual Report)

For NDI, it is a simple calculation of total investment income + return of capital distributions - total expenses = $45,257,456.

We can then take a look at what the fund paid out for total distributions.

(Source - Annual Report)

What we are left with is DNI coverage just shy of 52%. If this was just an equity fund invested in REITs and infrastructure/utilities, this certainly wouldn't be a problem. However, as we mentioned above the fund is only invested in about 23% equities. Again, this is in process of increasing to about 35%, as this is the upper limit that RA has defined in its investment policy. Though I'm sure this could be a quick fix if needed to be by management to change the threshold.

To reference performance data from above, the 3-year total NAV return coming in at 5.42% indicates that it hasn't been able to produce the required returns to attain the distribution rate. We can also look at the simple fact that the fund's NAV at inception was $25 per share while the current NAV sits at $22.32. This certainly isn't terrible but indicates what management has already said - a gap in what they are earning to what they can reasonably payout.

For the tax characteristics, they are closely related to the numbers presented above. It is still important to check the official tax breakdown as it can be different from the above, sometimes vastly different.

(Source - Annual Report)

Further, the fund has capital loss carryforwards of over $86 million. Meaning that the fund will likely be able to continue producing a portion of ROC in its distribution even if the fund swings to gains.

Holdings

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund is broken up by several fixed-income investments, as well as the previously mentioned ~23% in equity positions. The equity portion is between real estate and infrastructure. The infrastructure positions are broken up amongst tower REITs, utilities, energy and the transport infrastructure plays. Further, the fund invests across the globe where they see fit.

The fixed-income portion of the portfolio is split across the same sectors of their equity plays - with the addition to exposure to RMBS and CMBS. These are simply residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Thus, they're comprised of various residential and commercial loans that all get lumped together (securitized). This wide diversification amongst various sectors is even further diversified across the credit spectrum. Though the majority is held within the BB-rated area. This is the first notch into junk territory.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

They list that the fund holds 321 holdings. However, within their MBS positions are also potentially hundreds of individual mortgages that are held.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

As we can see, the fund is top-loaded with a tilt towards residential MBSs as of 12/31/19. The risk here would be if a recession hits hard enough that individuals that are paying on these loans will have difficulty repaying their loans. Essentially, a recession would cause unemployment rates to go up and defaults to happen as individuals are laid off and without income. Though, people tend to try to do what they can to keep their houses.

Ultimately, this was a leading factor in the 2008-09 GFC. In 2009, the default rate for single-family residential mortgages had spiked. This was after individuals most likely did what they could to hang onto their homes. Should we see another deep recession like the last it could tick up the default rates on the underlying RMBS and CMBS in RA, too.

(Source - fred.stlouisfed.org)

Another risk is prepayment risk. This can happen when interest rates are declining. The Fed just cutting 50 basis points certainly can help expedite this. Individuals with loans can refinance at presumably lower rates the more the Fed cuts. This will also most likely put pressure on the underlying holdings of RA and can continue to do so if the Fed intends to cut further.

Conclusion

RA has a unique blend of positions that you don't see in most CEFs. I am a fan of Brookfield, in general, as well. They are quite solid management in their field. The 17.24% distribution rate is attractive, along with the funds discount of 18.29%. However, my main caution comes from investors that might not be aware that RA is about to become a much heavier holder of energy equities. While I remain cautiously optimistic, one has to ask themselves if they can handle adding more energy to their own portfolios. If the case is yes, then a dollar-cost averaging approach may be warranted to enter this position. This would allow the markets recent volatile swings to work in your favor as you accumulate shares at varying prices - some lower and some higher at times! Additionally, we will see where investors really value this fund with the added energy exposure going forward. I am not personally adding to pure energy plays at this time. Too much uncertainty in the oil patch going forward. Though the discount on RA combined with the fact that they are not a pure-play is enticing. Possibly an opportunity to lower an investor's cost basis.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long RA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on March 9th, 2020.