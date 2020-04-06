CoreLogic: The Bullish Case Holds On Mortgage Business, Low Rates

We are taking down our target price from $56 to $43 and believe that solid data and mortgage businesses should support the BUY thesis.

The very last Article we published in 2019 (on December 31st) was on CoreLogic (CLGX), a provider of property information and analytics in the United States and Australia, with data and mortgage origination technology representing the company's core businesses. The company is a leading residential property information provider, as it aggregates proprietary information on the vast majority of residential properties, providing vital data to lenders, insurers, and banks.

It was only fitting to end the year with CoreLogic, since the year 2019 was marked by three interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (a total of 75 bps), which foreshadowed a lot of new purchase and origination activity ahead of 2020. However, with the Federal Reserve taking bold rate-cutting action in March 2020, our thesis completely changed. The Federal Reserve, in two separate off-meeting steps, took the rates down another 150 bps, effectively to zero, which was to have twice the impact of the rate-cutting activity in 2019.

Valuation

We believe that CoreLogic's solid Data & Analytics growth and improvements in the mortgage originations, complemented by tailwinds from the recent acquisitions, support the multiple at the upper end of the spectrum for financial outsourcing companies. We, therefore, apply a EV/sales multiple of ~4.75x (down from 6.15x) on a revenue base of approximately $1.8 billion, which results in the target price of $43 (down from $56).

Key Catalysts

We see the following catalysts driving CoreLogic's story, particularly as we anticipate the company to report 1Q earnings and update 2020 guidance:

Mortgage volumes remain strong... for now: In terms of seasonality, first and especially fourth (holiday) quarters are inferior in volumes to the second and third quarter activity in new purchases and originations. Therefore, ordinarily we would not expect the volumes to be particularly strong during the first quarter. However, this was not an ordinary January-March period. January and February, in our opinion, fully benefited from the three rate cuts of 2019 (a total of 75 bps), particularly on the originations side. Then March came along, with the Federal Reserve taking the funds rate essentially to zero, thus prompting customers to accelerate the volume activity. Furthermore, we believe that when by early-mid March it became clear that as a result of coronavirus mobility may be hampered, some savvy prospective or current homeowners have accelerated new purchases or refinancing even further. That's why we see the company delivering a top-line of at least $70-90 MM in 1Q.

PIRM revenues to stay modest: During the first quarter, we believe PIRM generated approximately $198 MM in revenue, driven mainly by the insurance solutions. Any FX impact should be flat. Australia remains a solid market for PIRM, with low double digit revenue growth rate, which (we cautiously estimate) should not meaningfully change in the 2020 post-coronavirus world.

Modeling EBITDA margin at 29.9% for 2020: CoreLogic has increasingly become a bottom line story in recent quarters, with the 30% EBITDA margin target now accomplished. Coronavirus should only marginally reduce the bottom line for the company in 2020, resulting in about 12 cents impact, or about 30 bps in adjusted EBITDA margin (our previous estimate was 30.2%). While the second and third quarters will prove to be the toughest for the US economy, we should see some offsetting volumes due to historically low interest rates, not seen since 2008-2009. We also note that much of the second quarter activity will be based on the properties seen during the first quarter; hence, the true (and likely temporary) negative impact shall be evident mainly during the third quarter.

Update on Mortgage Bankers Association data: Ordinarily a reliable metric to use for predicting origination volumes, these numbers, alas, are no longer useful, since they have arguably been all over the place in recent weeks. We have temporarily suspended using mortgage applications data for our model, but hope to resume using them once markets stabilize.

Buybacks remain safe: We doubt that the company will be under pressure to withdraw buybacks since we don’t anticipate CLGX seeking bailout help. We expect as much as 1%-2% in share repurchases for 2020 as a whole. Buybacks are arguable one of the main support points for CLGX shares.

Expect an update on the strategic plan: Despite being relatively unharmed by the coronavirus, we believe that CoreLogic may shift the dates around its strategic plan. Recall that core deliverables are: 1) establishing strong client partnerships through unique data solutions; 2) driving operating leverage in core mortgage operations; 3) deriving 50%+ of total revenues from non-U.S. mortgage-driven sensitive solutions; 4) delivering 30%+ (adjusted) EBITDA margins; 5) making sure capital return remains robust in the form of share repurchases. We note that some deliverables are well under way and some may be coming at a later date, but we strongly doubt that the company will hold itself accountable to specific dates as long as coronavirus pressures unfold. It does not have to and investors do not have such expectations.

Business Risks

We see the following risks as potentially creating a negative impact on the company's top and bottom line:

Competitive risks: While CoreLogic has significant market share positions across its business segments, there are several other key players in the industry that have the potential of capturing some of CoreLogic's clients.

Operational risks: Potential systems interruptions may hinder timely delivery of CoreLogic's services and, potentially, result in client and revenue losses.

Regulatory risks: CoreLogic faces regulatory scrutiny from federal, state, and foreign agencies. For example, CFPB has authority to affect credit reporting agencies, in addition to examining the role of services providers to large financial institutions.

Indebtedness risk: CoreLogic's level of indebtedness may potentially affect the company's ability to comply with existing covenants and obligations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.