My Investing Results For The First Quarter Of 2020: Not A Story To Repeat

Introduction

The first quarter of 2020 probably presented new investors with their first experience of a major down market and would they panic out. I've been investing on my own since 1981 and thus this wasn't new to me, but that does not mean I kept totally calm. This article will review my trades, performance, top-level portfolio review and current thinking as we enter the second quarter, which is starting off where the first one ended - going down!

The Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens is set during the Reign of Terror days of the French Revolution. All of France was turned upside down and the falling knife the aristocrats were catching was the blade of the guillotine! Nothing would be same the again and soon after, Napoleon was crowned Emperor.

The first half of the quarter was the "best of times", with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high of 29,551 on February 12th. COVID-19 had barely spread beyond China, infecting several cruises and appearing in Italy and Washington state by the end of January. Feelings amongst most investors appeared to be, "Just another SARS, it will pass and be over soon."

Suddenly, in late February, it became the "worst of times". Numerous daily record point drops occurred, with the two largest percent drops ever, eclipsed only by the October 1987 crash record. The most unwanted investments were those tied to junk bonds and the travel industry, with BDCs, REITs, airlines, and hotels experiencing 50-70% prices drops. It was like the economy was going out of business, and by the end of March, government-imposed restrictions made that almost a reality for some industries and for many small businesses.

In mid-March, we experienced the fastest move from a record high to the start of a Bear market. It took just 20 trading days for the Dow Jones Industrial Average to make history. Not to be outdone, late March then experienced the the best three-day period since 1938. Both the DJIA and S&P 500 rose 20% off the intradays' low to the intraday high!, leaving investors to ponder if we just experienced the shortest Bear market in history or just a 'dead cat bounce'. The bear market rallies of 2000 and 2007 both made the same gains before the next down leg started. Over the last three trading days of the month, the DJIA retreated 7% and early April was just as bad! Many pundits believe we need to retest the March low before a true up market starts and that could occur before this article appears on SA.

Measuring Performance

My regular readers will recall my article on the benchmark I developed to use in 2020 (2020 Benchmark). Its purpose is to give me a reading on how I would have done using 100% passive investments.

This is what my Fund-based benchmark looks like for 2020.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

This benchmark returned -14.04% in the first quarter. My weighted performance was -11.04%, 300 bps over the benchmark and 900 bps better than if I was 100% in the Total US Equity market. Now before I pat myself on the back, my 2020 over performance only recovered 66% of my 2019 under performance, but that would be expected having had a large cash position during those 15 months.

This is how my accounts are currently allocated and their performance during the first quarter.

First Quarter trades and commentary

The total net value of all these trades was 2.35% of my investing worth. The absolute value was about 16% of my investing worth.

Action Trade Date Ticker Name Price Price@3/31 Change Buy 01/02/20 DWSH Advisors Short ETF $22.92 $35.57 55.19% Buy 01/03/20 DWSH Advisors Short ETF $22.84 $35.57 55.74% Buy 01/14/20 FFRHX Fidelity Floating Rate $9.53 $8.15 -14.48% Buy 01/16/20 DWSH Advisors Short ETF $22.75 $35.57 56.35% Buy 01/21/20 DWSH Advisors Short ETF $22.59 $35.57 57.46% Assigned 01/22/20 WBA Walgreens Boots $57.76 $45.75 -20.79% Buy 01/23/20 MERFX Merger Fund $17.24 $17.86 3.60% Buy 01/24/20 IHDG WisdomTree Intl Hedged $37.34 $30.27 -18.93% Buy 02/07/20 CSWC Capital Southwest BDC $20.89 $11.42 -45.33% Buy 03/04/20 RNP C&S REITS/PFD CEF $22.35 $16.12 -27.87% Buy 03/06/20 PRIF.PF Priority Fund Pfd F $24.35 $19.94 -18.11% Sell 03/06/20 CWB SPDR Convertible ETF $54.26 $47.86 11.80% Buy 03/10/20 PRIF.PF Priority Fund Pfd F $23.30 $19.94 -14.42% Sell 03/10/20 ITOT iShares Total US Equity $65.33 $57.21 12.43% Sell 03/10/20 VTI Vanguard Total US Equity $147.92 $128.91 12.85% Buy 03/13/20 EHT Eaton Vance HY Term $9.12 $8.81 -3.40% Sell 03/18/20 AFK Vaneck Africa ETF $12.31 $12.64 -2.68% Buy 03/19/20 CSWC Capital Southwest BDC $8.92 $11.42 28.03% Buy 03/19/20 HTGC Hercules Cap BDC $5.83 $7.64 31.05% Buy 03/19/20 NETL NetLease ETF $15.85 $18.80 18.61% Buy 03/19/20 PMT Pennymac mREIT $5.35 $10.62 98.50% Buy 03/20/20 HYD Vaneck HY Muni ETF $46.15 $52.26 13.24% Buy 03/20/20 RNP C&S REITS/PFD CEF $12.98 $16.12 24.19% Assigned 03/21/20 FM iShares Frontier ETF $28.65 $21.35 -25.48% Assigned 03/21/20 WCC Wesco $48.86 $22.85 -53.23% Assigned 03/24/20 HBAN Huntington Bank $12.77 $8.21 -35.71% Buy 03/24/20 MERFX Merger Fund $16.42 $17.86 8.77% Buy 03/26/20 SRET Global Super Div REIT ETF $7.75 $6.57 -15.23% Buy 03/26/20 IHDG WisdomTree Intl Hedged ETF $30.25 $30.27 0.07% Buy 03/26/20 SLYV SPDR SC Value ETF $41.39 $40.86 -1.28% Buy 03/26/20 HOMZ HOYA Cap Housing ETF $19.60 $19.00 -3.06% Buy 03/26/20 ANGL Vaneck HY Angel ETF $24.45 $25.30 3.48% Buy 03/26/20 FFRHX Fidelity Floating Rate $7.89 $8.15 3.30% Buy 03/26/20 VTI Vanguard Total US Equity ETF $128.35 $128.91 0.44% Sell 03/26/20 DWSH Advisors Short ETF $33.10 $35.57 -7.46%

Sell 03/11/20 Fidelity Gift Trust-Intl $9.61 $9.02 6.14% Sell 03/11/20 Fidelity Gift Trust-US $12.17 $11.51 5.42% Sell 03/06/20 Small Cap – 401k $24.27 $20.69 14.75% Sell 03/11/20 Intl Active – 401k $12.61 $11.71 7.14% Sell 03/18/20 MC Index – 401k $18.40 $21.14 -14.89% Sell 03/18/20 LC Index – 401k $22.75 $24.54 -7.87% Sell 03/18/20 LC Active – 401k $21.79 $24.18 -10.97% Sell 03/18/20 Intl Active – 401k $10.34 $11.71 -13.25% Sell 03/18/20 REITS – 401k $15.99 $18.21 -13.88%

Source: Author's XLS

The Change% reflects whether the trade ended up being "profitable". Since most of these were done for Market Timing purposes, when I report my second quarter results, I will update how these trades are playing out at that time along with any new trades. As you can see, my March 18th trades are all underwater as of this writing. The net result of all these trades was it saved me just 1% of my Net Worth, but that add 125 bps to my quarterly performance.

Since I plan on using the Standard Deduction 2020, I made all my charitable gifts from my Fidelity Gift Trust. The SECURE Act will allow me to give $300 in cash and still deduct that, which is useful since the minimum from the Trust is a $50 gift. With many local charities cancelling fund-raising events, I plan on increasing my giving over 2019 to help them out.

I became aware of the DWSH ETF when mentioned by another SA Contributor last year but it was too new to have enough history to evaluate. In researching for my article on DWSH (article), it became apparent it leveled out portfolio movements with minimal performance loss, even in a Bull market. I added some to four of our accounts, representing a small percent, in early 2020, as the market had to correct soon. I did sell off 10% of my holdings in late March. DWSH is still my largest equity position and accounted for 25% of my first quarter over performance.

I added a Factor-based MF that executes arbitrage trades to three accounts as a means of generating high fixed-income type returns. MERFX has had positive annual returns 90% of the time. I am preparing an article to explain what the Fund does in more detail.

One trade, selling AFK, was done to capture the Short-Term loss the day before it went long. With the virus now in Africa, I don't believe this ETF will rally before the wash-sale window closes, at which time I might buy the shares back.

While I did buy some PMT near its March low, this trade highlights something I don't remember sometimes - make a trade that means something. In this case I bought only 200 shares for a value of $1100. To mean anything in that account, the trade should have been 10X in size.

At both the start and end of the quarter, I added to my higher-risk, higher-yielding asset classes, REITs and BDCs. In my 2019 Year-End review of my Income-generating assets (article), I said I wanted to increase my income stream so I could delay collecting my Social Security until mid-2021. One new asset used for this was the Priority Income 2027 Preferred which was just issued. Timing was terrible as it dropped 30% afterwards but has recovered some. YTM will be near 7%.

Account wise, I moved my Health Savings Account from Bank of America to Fidelity where all but one of our investment accounts reside. The three assets bought inside my HSA are either Target Term ETFs or Preferred assets with a maturity date. My expectation is I will not have to use this for medical expenses in the near term but also need some liquidity just in case. With this account being < 1% of my Net Worth, I currently do not plan on putting any equities into my HSA.

The other planned shift happened earlier than expected to take advantage of the market plunge. I converted $40k of my 401k into its Roth option resulting in a tax bite of 15k since I am only doing the After-Tax part of my 401k. With the bump in my income when the RMDs start, it makes sense to convert now with the value down and tax rates as lowest as I will ever see again.

My biggest holding is the Stable Value Fund in my 401k, about 30% of my Net Worth. Even as a SWAN asset, it is still earning 2.45% with very limited downside risk.

Portfolio Strategy from here

There are two driving forces in my asset allocation decisions. The first is the fact I retired last summer and enter the world of Medicare this May. Add to that that I am currently waiting for my FRA in 2021 to start collecting Social Security, I need to generate some investment income and for me, market rebound years are getting less (though statistically that is still over 20). Second, I have a nice sized nest egg, so I really don't need to take on much market risk and that is reflected in the composition of my benchmark. Of course, there are those who take the opposite approach of having a high equity ratio because they know selling in a Bear market won't be required.

As can be seen by my late March Buy trades, I have been increasing assets I felt were overly crushed in the correction. I also realized my selling earlier in the quarter pushed my equity ratio too low, everything considered. Again, as my regular readers know, I write Put options to generate income. I'm using Put options to also gain more equity exposure by writing ATM and ITM contracts, taking advantage of the extreme volatility that has pushed premiums up. As of quarter end, these Puts options give me $83,000 in potential equity exposure.

As PMT as already done, I do expect some of my higher yielding REITS and BDCs to reduce their dividend payouts with their next payments. Since most are down over 50%, even a large reduction should have me earning 7-12% on most of these assets I hold, hopefully enough to still generate the cashflow I need until my SS starts.

Based on some research I am doing for a pending article, I decided to greatly reduce my International Developed Equity holdings. The reason will be covered when I complete the article later this month.

Since no one knows how long COVID-19 will shutter businesses and what's next from Uncle Sam in terms of financial support, standing pat will be my main strategy for the next quarter. I am looking at several Put writing opportunities that would yield annual ROIs over 25% with strike prices 20-25% below current prices BUT only on stocks I believe will come out okay on the other side of COVID-19. I'm looking at converting between $20-40k more to my Roth 401k also. I know readers would like to hear what strategies you are employing.

For a summary of my First Quarter options trades, read this: Option trade summary.

Mr. Dickens ends his tale with this:

It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far far better rest that I go to than I have ever known. Source: Photo

It is up to all of us to know the risks we are taking with our investments so nothing happens we cannot live with. Hopefully we will all invest better than we have ever done and will rest the best for it. Profitable investing everyone!

