Battalion Oil: Significant Improvements With Its New Management Team

Battalion had a challenging past history as Halcon Resources, but new management may allow it to have a better outcome this time.

Sour gas treatment costs and its prior sale of its water infrastructure assets prevent it from getting its breakeven point down to $40 to $45 WTI oil though.

Battalion also has oil hedges over the next few years that could let it do okay at lower oil prices.

This appears to have pushed Battalion's unhedged breakeven point down to high-$40s oil from high-$50s oil before.

Battalion Oil has made substantial improvements to its cost structure and capital efficiency with its new executive team (from Ajax Resources).

Halcon Resources rebranded itself as Battalion Oil (BATL) in an attempt to distance itself from its past history after its second restructuring in three years. Battalion's executive management team is new, having joined the company in mid-2019 after previously being at Ajax Resources (acquired by Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in 2018).

Battalion has made substantial progress since restructuring, bringing down its well costs, G&A and lease operating expenses by a considerable amount. However, it is still hampered a bit by some legacy issues such as the sale of its water infrastructure assets in 2018 (which elevated its lease operating expenses) and sour gas treatment costs (although that has come down substantially too).

With its cost improvements, Battalion should do okay now at $50 WTI oil without hedges. It also has a fair amount of hedges over the next three years, so $45 WTI oil would be okay for it in 2021.

New Management Team

Battalion's new executive management team was previously at Ajax Resources, which was sold to Diamondback Energy for $1.25 billion. Battalion notes that this team has a track record of driving down costs and improving returns in the past.

Source: Battalion Oil

So far the early results at Battalion have been pretty good. Battalion's D&C cost per lateral foot was reduced by 32% from Q1 2019 to Q4 2019, while its lease operating expense was reduced by 26% over the same period. Battalion's 2019 well oil productivity has been on par with its wells from prior years, and it will be interesting to see if Battalion can make any improvement there as well.

Source: Battalion Oil

Battalion has also made substantial recent progress with its H2S treating capacity and its treatment costs as well, and has received approval to construct an acid gas injection facility, which should help reduce costs further.

2020 Outlook

Battalion is guiding for around 18,000 BOEPD (59% oil) production in 2020 with its reduced $65 million capex budget. This would result in it generating approximately $201 million in revenue after hedges at current strip prices ($33 WTI oil). Battalion has 7,000 barrels per day of oil hedges (in the mid-$50s) for the rest of 2020, so it is pretty well hedged.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 3,850,750 $29.50 $119 NGLs 1,196,470 $12.00 $14 Gas 9,136,680 $0.50 $5 Hedge Value $63 Total $201

Battalion is forecasting lease operating expenses to average around $6.75 per BOE in 2020, which is a significant improvement from its $7.98 per BOE average in 2019.

Battalion is also making progress reducing its gathering and other costs, and I estimate that to be around $5.50 per BOE in 2020.

This resulting in a projection that Battalion will end up with around $19 million in positive cash flow in 2020. This is achieved via a combination of hedges and a below maintenance capex budget.

$ Million Lease Operating and Workover $48 Production Taxes $8 G&A $20 Gathering and Other $36 Cash Interest $5 Capital Expenditures $65 Total $182

2021 Outlook

If we assume that Battalion goes with a maintenance capex budget for 2021 and keeps production the same as 2020, it would end up with $208 million in revenue after hedges at $45 WTI oil. Battalion has around 45% of its 2021 oil production hedged in this scenario.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 3,850,750 $43.00 $166 NGLs 1,196,470 $15.00 $18 Gas 9,136,680 $1.00 $9 Hedge Value $15 Total $208

I estimate that Battalion's maintenance capex (to maintain 18,000 BOEPD) is around $85 million now with the improvements it has made in terms of capital efficiency. If it can also reduce gathering and other costs to $5 per BOE in 2021, that would result in it having $202 million in cash expenditures. Thus it could deliver $6 million in positive cash flow in this scenario.

$ Million Lease Operating and Workover $48 Production Taxes $11 G&A $20 Gathering and Other $33 Cash Interest $5 Capital Expenditures $85 Total $202

With its reduced cost structure and improved capital efficiency, Battalion's unhedged oil breakeven point appears to be around $48 WTI oil now. This is a substantial improvement from the estimated high-$50s breakeven point it had based on its Q3 2019 results.

Debt And Valuation

Battalion appears to be in decent shape if oil eventually returns to $50 WTI. Battalion's debt would be around 1.2x unhedged EBITDAX at that oil price (assuming the amount of debt paydown outlined in the above 2020 and 2021 scenarios).

A 3.0x unhedged EBITDAX valuation at $50 WTI oil (and 18,000 BOEPD in production) would make its shares worth over $11. Battalion may be able to realize that value if oil rebounds to $50 within a few years.

Conclusion

Battalion's new executive management team has done a strong job in improving Battalion's cost structure and its capital efficiency. It now appears to be a viable company in a $50 WTI environment, and also has oil hedges that should allow it to be okay with lower prices than that over the next few years.

If the improvements made by Battalion's new management team hold, then Battalion may be worth over double its current price in a $50 WTI oil environment. It does have some issues with sour gas treatment costs and the increased lease operating expenses after its water infrastructure sale that prevent it from being competitive at $40 to $45 WTI oil without hedges though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.