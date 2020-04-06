Best And Worst Performing Small Cap Stocks In 1Q20

Taking a look at the best and worst performing stocks has become part of my quarterly process. I think looking at the tails of the return distribution can help elucidate portfolio return drivers. Historically, when I have published these articles, the ones covering the worst performers have had much more readership. In normal times, readers are looking to suss out bargains - finding the proverbial "baby being thrown out with the baby water". After a historically rocky first quarter, my article on the best performing S&P 500 (SPY) constituents has had nearly as many readers as the one recounting the worst performers. An article on the best performers during the Financial Crisis and the current stress period, published in the very early morning hours of a trading day during heightened volatility, was my most read article ever. Readers want to know what is working in the current market environment.

In this article, you are going to get a glimpse of what worked and what utterly failed. I have listed the top and bottom performing decile of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR). I have also looked at an industry-level breakdown of these leaders and laggards.

In the first quarter of 2020, the S&P SmallCap 600 shed 32.6%, its worst performance in a dataset stretching back to the mid-1990s and a full 7.5% greater than the loss generated during the Financial Crisis in the fourth quarter of 2008. The Russell 2000 (IWM) produced its worst quarterly return of -30.6% in a dataset stretching back to the late 1970s.

Below is a table of the 60 worst performing small cap stocks in the aforementioned index in the first quarter of 2020.

The 17 worst performers on the quarter were in the Energy space. Smaller independent exploration and production companies and the oilfield service companies that support their drilling efforts will see their futures largely determined by state actors. With smaller E&P's in the United States typically further up the global oil production cost curve, efforts by state actors to force supply cuts via financial stress of these higher cost players will be a key driver about whether these firms survive. Personally, I am highly skeptical that the Saudi gamble to bankrupt U.S. shale players and other higher marginal cost producers will work. (That does not mean they will not try). In a U.S. bankruptcy, lenders will take control of bankrupt assets. The way to bolster their recovery will be to generate cash flow by pumping on their newly lowered cost basis, and/or work to consolidate a fragmented industry. Over one-third of the underperformance of the the S&P 600 versus the Russell 2000 was due to the modestly higher average weight to Energy (3.13% for S&P 600 vs. 2.39% for Russell 2000) over the quarter. With the S&P 600 Energy weight ending the quarter at 1.9% of the total capitalization of the fund, Energy does not offer as much downside.

The other sector that was disproportionately impacted from this laggards list was the brick-and-mortar retailers that show up in Consumer Discretionary in the table below. Apparel retailers and restaurants were also heavily featured on this list.

On average, the worst performing decile of the S&P 600 shed three-quarters of its value in the first quarter. The best performing decile featured an average return of around 8%. Just 39 companies, a little over 6% of the index, generated positive returns as tabled below.

Unsurprisingly given the global health crisis, healthcare was the most well-represented sector on the Leaders list, representing 24% of the best performers. Owens and Minor (OMI), a distributor of medical and surgical supplies, was the best performer. Traditional defensive subsectors like Utilities and Consumer Staples were more than 2x over-represented on the Leaders list versus their weight in the broader

After the historically sharp first quarter drawdown, small cap stocks have now produced a slightly negative cumulative total return to investors over the past six years. This recent underperformance has quickly erased the performance advantage over large caps stretching back to the early 1990s. Smaller capitalization stocks tend to outperform in early recovery periods, and readers may look to the small cap equity class and these lists as potential screens for opportunities. I have added exposure to small cap stocks recently, and re-allocated some funds in a 401k to the beaten-down equity class. I have also added exposure to low volatility small cap stocks (XSLV), whose overweight to REITs and mortgage REITs, has weighed on that fund.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,SPY,XSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.