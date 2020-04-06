Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ, NYSE:STZ.B) produces, imports and markets beer, wine and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. It provides beer under the Corona, Modelo, Pacifico and Victoria brands, as well as the Funky Buddha and Four Corners craft names. During early 2020, the company offered beer, wine and spirits under roughly 100 brand names. Constellation employs roughly 10,000 individuals and sells to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, plus state alcohol agencies. It is also one of the largest shareholders in Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), the leading Canadian cannabis grower and seller.

Moving Parts Review

Constellation is in the process of selling many of its low-price wine and spirits brands. Below is the company's release of expectations and targets for the liquor and beer business in 2021, after the beverage brand shuffle but before the coronavirus situation appeared.

Constellation also owns 35% of Canopy Growth, with warrants to increase its stake. You can review here all the interesting and innovative products being released by the leading cannabis company in Canada, quickly expanding operations internationally. With about $500 million in estimated calendar 2020 sales, the company is going through a major restructuring to better fit production levels with sales. As a result, Constellation has been writing down the value of its investment made in Canopy several years ago. From the fourth-quarter earnings release last week regarding the write-offs:

Canopy Growth equity earnings and related activities for the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 totaled a loss of $31.7 million on a reported basis and $41.5 million on a comparable basis, and fiscal 2020 totaled a loss of $575.9 million on a reported basis and $221.7 million on a comparable basis. Constellation has recognized a $309 million unrealized net gain in reported basis results since the initial Canopy investment in November 2017; $75 million and $(2.1) billion increase (decrease) in the fair value of Canopy investments was recognized for fourth quarter fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2020, respectively. In March 2020, Canopy expects to record an estimated pre-tax loss of approximately C$700 million to C$800 million in their fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results from Canadian greenhouse facilities closures as well as other changes related to its organizational and strategic review. Constellation will record its proportional share of the estimated pre-tax loss of approximately C$245 million to C$280 million, in first quarter fiscal 2021 results.

The good news for Constellation investors is that the company's Canopy position is now being rightsized with reality on the ground. After the boom in cannabis market growth and ownership interest during 2016-18, future gains will likely continue from a base of lowered expectations.

A final point of interest, a significant portion of Constellation beers imported from Grupo Modelo will see a temporary dip in supply, as the government in Mexico has ordered the suspension of operations from coronavirus quarantines starting this week. However, at the end of February, Constellation held about two months of inventory. Management believes it can withstand a suspension of a month or two with limited negative effect on its overall U.S. business operations.

Management also suggested the mandated coronavirus pandemic closure of U.S. restaurant & bar sales will be largely offset by increased activity through grocery & liquor store channels. CEO Bill Newlands spoke on CNBC last week about the company’s March business position. In essence, alcohol sales are more recession-proof than the majority of S&P 500 business models.

Fundamental Valuation

Constellation’s short-term issues and asset shuffling have led to subpar performance in the stock quote during the past year. Nevertheless, current valuation multiples are getting cheap. On the charts below, you can see the stock is trading at 6-year lows on price-to-trailing sales, cash flow, book value and earnings (normalized after accounting for the mostly non-cash write-downs of the asset shuffle). Using a decade-long window, Constellation is trading slightly below its average 10-year cycle adjusted metrics. On a relative basis, the S&P 500 remains quite overvalued against a similar 10-year comparison, even after a 25% price slide.

Not only are current share values arguing for accumulation in April, but the company was still able to outline better-than-industry-average returns for the past year and decade. Below, I am drawing 1-, 5- and 10-year price comparison charts versus large-cap peers and competitors Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Molson Coors (TAP), Diageo PLC (DEO) and Brown-Forman (BF.B). Including dividends, the overall total return picture would not be altered much, lifting the performance lines of the biggest losers most - Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors.

Constellation is highly profitable, generating $2.3 billion in cash flow on $8.3 billion in sales the last four quarters. It has steadily increased gross margins, plus cash flow and free cash flow-to-asset ratios, among other operating margin and return on capital metrics the last five years. Below, I have graphed the improving trends in profit creation alongside the now solid 7-8% “earnings yield” on your invested capital at $132 a share.

Some analysts gripe that Constellation carries excessive debt. Yet, $400 million in management-projected 2020-21 annual net interest expense compares quite favorably to $2.3 billion in cash flow and nearly $2 billion in adjusted earnings.

Even the dividend yield is getting attractive. Representing a payout of just 25% of cash flow generation last year and 30% of earnings, the current 2.3% rate is now the same as the typical S&P 500 business. In contrast, a few years ago, Constellation's dividend yield on new investment was half of the equivalent S&P 500 yield available.

Technical Trading Clues

The 2-year chart below highlights the 2020 sell-off with some of my favorite oversold indicators. I am also including a record of buying trends on falling volume days. During March, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached its lowest number since the December 2018 bear market bottom, circled in blue. The 14-day Average Directional Index (ADX) peaked at almost 50, circled in green. On a sell-off, this trend indicator is quite similar to the bottoming scenario of December 2018, again circled in green. The $104 intraday price bottom in March was the lowest since 2015. Searching for buying interest on the sell-off, the action of the Negative Volume Index (NVI) was quite positive in March. The strong NVI upmove, circled in red, signals a serious accumulation pattern was evident on falling volume days. Regular and significant accumulation during the downtrend is the “tell” from the NVI indicator. Just 5% of S&P 500 companies witnessed a similar spike in the same NVI creation during March.

Summary

Constellation holds the best long-term value for new investment in at least six years, especially when comparing this high-margin, almost recession-proof enterprise to a riskier investment proposition in the more cyclical S&P 500 index as a whole.

The steep oversold condition of early April presents a great area to buy shares for long-term portfolios. Other investors agree Constellation is worth a look, as buying on the dip has been real and is continuing. Acquiring a 2.3% dividend yield, bound to rise further when the economy stabilizes, makes better sense than holding cash yielding next to zero.

Investors can now gain access to a discounted base for growth in the Canopy cannabis space worldwide. Constellation is on track to receive nearly $1 billion in payments from divesting a number of wine brands to E. & J. Gallo Winery in the first half of the year. Plus, a streamlined set of brands and resumption of normal economic dynamics by the end of 2020 should translate into a nice recovery in the share quote.

Can the stock price break its March low first? Sure, but that would likely open an even smarter "buy" opportunity. With next to zero for online trading commissions today, you can buy a starter position in Constellation, if you prefer. Then, purchase additional shares on any decline into May. Thanks for reading.

