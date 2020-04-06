The Passive-Aggressive Investor For The Week Of 3/30-4/2

As I noted when I relaunched this series, active investment largely underperforms the market. As a result, a core portfolio of ETFs that provide a broad range of market coverage will suffice for some investors. The purpose of the Passive-Aggressive investor is to provide the reader with a series of core ETF portfolios whose market coverage is broad and whose portfolio composition is largely static. Think of them as "set it and forget it" portfolios, where the allocation will only change a few times during a market cycle. The reader can use these portfolios in their accounts or compare them with the overall performance of other investment vehicles (such as mutual funds).

Investment thesis: The SPY/TLT portfolio - especially the 50/50 allocation - continues to perform very well, all things considered. The broad international performance is a bit lower due to the underperformance of these markets relative to the US. Income portfolios are very volatile due to the current credit market tension.

The 50/50 SPY/TLT allocation remains a good choice as the core position in most accounts.

Let's start by looking at the performance of the ETFs that comprise the four core portfolios:

All of the equity markets were lower last week - the only difference was degree. The two ETFs used in the core portfolios, SPY and VEU, did reasonably well, only falling a little more than 2%. Indexes composed of smaller-cap issues IJH and IWM saw much larger losses. None of the charts are inspiring. All have bounced from bottoms but hit resistance at the 20-day EMA. While the length of the rebound argues against calling these a dead-cat bounce, they are only one step removed from that classification. The bond ETFs were also mostly lower last week. The TLT is the one exception - it gained .62%. But riskier debt - which is included in the higher-yielding income portfolio - was down. The charts above are similar to the equity indexes; they all show a rebound from a bottom. However, the bounce-back rally has stalled in some capacity.

Next, let's look at how the core portfolios performed:

Data from stockcharts.com; author's calculations. Green means an increase, while red means a decrease. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

This portfolio - whichever combination of SPY/TLT you choose - still holds up very well during this incredibly volatile time. The 50/50 portfolio was off modestly last week. Over the last month - when the market tanked - it's only down 4.46%. And it's still up for the last year. That's hard to beat during these times. The second core portfolio used the same concept as the SPY/TLT combination but with international exposure. This portfolio's performance is worse than the domestic core portfolio, which is due to the relative underperformance of international equities and bonds relative to domestic issues. Finally, here's the 25x4 portfolio, which is evenly divided between domestic and international equities and bonds. Relatively speaking, this portfolio's performance isn't that bad; it's only down 7.75% over the last month and 7.12% over the last quarter.

Let's take a look at a chart of the portfolios' performance: The first pair of columns (blue and orange) shows the 25/75 portfolio; the second pair (grey and yellow) shows the 50/50; the third pair (light blue and green) shows the 75/25. The last column of each series (the dark blue) is the 25x4 portfolio. The first column of each pair shows the SPY/TLT combination's performance; the second pair shows the VEU/BNDX combination's performance.

The blue line is the most conservative domestic portfolio; it has done remarkably well over all time frames. The gray bar is the 50/50 SPY/TLT; it's still up over the six- and 12-month time frames. Finally, the 25x4 portfolio (dark blue, far right) has also held up modestly well.

Next, let's look at the income portfolios: Here, we run into the inherent problem of a low-rate environment: To increase yield, we need to add higher-risk positions. This also increases volatility, which means none of these portfolios has provided the type of principal safety normally associated with a purely income-producing portfolio during an extremely volatile market. So, I'm going to add a third income portfolio: This portfolio's performance - which has more or less held its value for most of the time frames - acts more like an income portfolio.

Here are the yields of the three portfolios:

Income 1: 2.97%

Income 2: 3.80%

Income 3: 5.09%

Finally, here's a chart of the three portfolio's performance: This looks about how you would expect it to; the more aggressive the portfolios, the more volatile the return.

Finally, let's look at the performance of the sector ETFs, which we'll eventually use when the volatility ends: Last week, the overall performance was weak. Energy was the best-performing sector, but that was due to a special situation. The remaining two gainers were defensive areas: consumer staples and healthcare. All other sectors were down. Real estate continued to perform poorly, as the slowdown will undoubtedly hurt rental receipts across all sectors (residential, industrial, commercial, and retail).

Here are the charts, starting with the defensive sectors: All have the same pattern: a move higher from the recent bottom, but a stalled rally at or around the 20-day EMA. We see the same pattern... ...with the aggressive sectors.

That's it for this week. Stay safe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.