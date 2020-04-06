Market Fairly Evaluates Argenx's Efgartigimod (ARGX-113) In Myasthenia Gravis

Argenx is a biotech company based in the Netherlands focusing mainly on oncology and autoimmunity. In Dec 2018, it out-licensed its leading asset, Cusatuzumab (ARGX-110), to Janssen. This partnership offers argenx a one-time payment of over $500M in cash, triggering a shift of focus from oncology to immunology and enabling fast development of multiple autoimmunity pipelines of the company's second largest asset, efgartigimod.

Efgartigimod is a modified Fc region of the immunoglobulin G (IgG) molecule with higher affinity and reduced pH dependence to neonatal Fc receptors (FcRn). Its mechanism of action is straightforward (Fig. 1). Circulating IgG antibodies are constantly recycled in the lysosomes inside the cell through endocytosis. However, neonatal Fc receptors in the endosome bind to IgG and traffic it outward, rescuing them from salvaging in lysosomes. This process maintains the plasma concentration and extends the half-life of IgG, which includes most of the autoantibodies leading to various autoimmune diseases. When efgartigimod is introduced, it out-competes IgG in FcRn binding in the endosome. As a result, a higher portion of IgG is transported in the lysosome and degraded, resulting in a reduction of the overall plasma concentration of IgG, which includes the disease-causing autoantibodies. The reduction of autoantibodies may, in theory, alleviate the symptoms of various autoimmune diseases such as MG and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

Figure 1. The mechanism of action of efgartigimod. (Source: Internet)

Given efgartigimod's potential, argenx carefully screened through a list of autoimmune diseases to identify the most economically viable and clinically efficient indications. Currently, the most advanced pipelines are in MG (Fig. 2). In the rest of the article, we are going to mainly focus on this indication.

Figure 2. Argenx's current pipelines. (Source: Internet)

MG is a rare autoimmune disorder which leads to skeletal muscle weakness and fatigue. It has a prevalence around 150 per one million people. Around 80-90% of MG patients have autoantibody against the acetylcholine receptor (AChR). The antibody interferes with neuromuscular transmission via blockade of AChR and causes an increase in its turnover by endocytosis (from 5-6 days to 2.5 days), resulting in a loss of AChR density and impaired acetylcholine signaling. Loss of AChR is followed by focal lysis of the post-junctional membrane, further impacting the voluntary muscle contraction. Another 10% of MG patients who don't have anti-AChR autoantibodies are seropositive for antibodies against the muscle-specific receptor kinase (MuSK). MuSK mediates the clustering of AChRs during synapse formation and is essential for the neuromuscular junction (NMJ).

MG patients are classified into five subcategories based on different degrees of severity. Class I MG is characterized by weak ocular muscle or weakness of eye closure, but all other muscle strengths are normal. Class II and III involves mild and moderate weakness in oropharyngeal, respiratory muscles or limb, axial muscles. Class IV MG patients have severe weakness and class V patients may need mechanical ventilation or feeding tubes to maintain their survival. All class II-V patients are called generalized MG patients.

The current treatment options for MG include immunosuppressive medication, acute exacerbation rescue like plasma exchange or intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), and invasive operation like thymectomy. The selection for the proper methods for various patients follows a general guideline of practice (Fig. 3). Most of the mild patients, or patients with only ocular symptoms use the acetylcholinesterase inhibitor (AChEI) first. If ineffective, immunosuppressive drugs like corticosteroids are added, with gradual tapering. If still ineffective, or intolerable to steroids, steroid-sparing drugs or calcineurin inhibitors are considered. For early onset adult MG patients (first symptom before age of 50), thymectomy has also been proven to be highly beneficial. Severe acute exacerbation is treated by plasma exchange and IVIg, both of which are economically expensive.

Figure 3. Suggested treatment algorithm for MG. (Source: Internet)

Given so many treatment options, where does efgartigimod position itself in the MG therapeutic regime?

First, it is obvious from the trial design that efgartigimod is not proposed to treat minimal or end-stage symptoms, since both the phase II trial and phase III trial (ADAPT) exclude patients of class I and V. Further, if one examines the characteristics of enrolled patients closely, the phase II trial actually enrolled class II and class III patients with a 50/50 split and it only enrolled one class IV patient.

Second, although the phase III ADAPT trial doesn't exclude MG patients with seronegative AChR antibodies, its primary endpoint still focuses on patients with seropositive AChR antibodies (AChR-Ab). This is consistent with the phase II trial design. In fact, large portion of seronegative AChR-Ab patients are seropositive in MuSK-Ab, and the B cells (which produces IgG) targeting rituximab was found to be most beneficial in these MuSK-Ab positive patients. Given the relatively small size of the MuSK-Ab seropositive MG population (~10% of total MG population), it is reasonable for efgartigimod to avoid an intentional competition in such a tight space.

Third, efgartigimod is designed to seek synergic effect on most of the existing MG treatments including AChEI, immunosuppressant and thymectomy. Its phase II trial resulted in impressive treatment benefit over placebo, both combined with existing MG treatment. As we can see, various measures all showed that efgartigimod treated patients experienced obvious clinical benefits (Fig. 4). Such benefit manifested as early as a few days after the first IV application of efgartigimod. Although most of the data points are not statistically significant (P value > 0.05), we think this is not a big concern. We think if the trial were to be repeated in larger scale, it will lead to significant result. Let me explain this in detail.

The phase II trial only recruited 12 patients in each cohort. In Phase III, each cohort is around 80 people and the AChR-Ab seropositive patients should well exceed 60. If we assume the real effect for efgartigimod on MG-ADL at week 8 is -4, and placebo effect is -3 (more conservative than phase II result shown in Fig. 4) with both SD of 1.5, and type-I error of 0.05, we can find out that it only needs 56 patients in each cohort to get a 95% power. We think it is highly likely that phase III ADAPT trial will meet its primary endpoint.

Figure 4. The phase II MG trial outcome of efgartigimod. (Source: Internet)

So what is the best possible label for efgartigimod? According to a recent study involving over 1,000 MG patients in US, the average annual spending for a MG patients on disease management is around $15,000 (insurance payment). The majority of the spending goes to IVIg infusion, which takes a stunning 85% of the total cost. If efgartigimod can prove that its efficacy in acute myasthenic crisis is at least as good as IVIg, it can grab a decent market share. Getting this label is hard, but there do exist some hope. One research that studied the clinical benefits of IVIg in MG found out that it reduced the average QMG score by 4.5 points on day 14, which is actually similar to efgartigimod's day 15 read (Fig. 4). In addition, anecdotal consensus believes IVIg's efficacy does not last beyond 30 days, and efgartigimod's benefit clearly last beyond three months (Fig. 4). On the other hand, we do know the phase III ADAPT trial is not designed to verify efgartigimod's efficacy in the fast alleviation of acute exacerbation. It tries to enroll patients with more or less, mild to moderate symptoms with stable SOC. If argenx would like to target this label, a head-to-head comparison with IVIg in myasthenia crisis patients might be necessary.

The second-best label that efgartigimod probably will end up getting is the long-term maintenance use. This is argenx's intentional target. There are hurdles too. The first hurdle is its long-term safety. During its phase II study, efgartigimod appeared to be well-tolerated within the 80-day period. But we did find there are 15% patients (2/12) in the treatment group experienced reduction in total lymphocyte count. Given the fact that efgartigimod's IgG lowering effect persisted beyond 80 days (Fig. 5), it is reasonable to ask if efgartigimod causes AEs beyond the 80-day time frame. Further, the potential infection risk should also be considered. As more than half of the MG patients are already on immunosuppressants, their average baseline IgG would be lower than the normal physiological range. A further suppress in IgG by efgartigimod could lead to increased infection risk. Given that the ADAPT trial monitors patients for 26 weeks with optional one-year extension, we think we will have a better idea about efgartigimod's long term safety by then.

Figure 5. The treatment effect on AChR antibody. 75% patients (9/12) experienced a persistent reduction in AChR-Ab at day 80. (Source: Internet)

The second hurdle for long-term maintenance use is that regulators probably would like to know about the most appropriate frequency efgartigimod treatment should be applied. During Q4 2019 earnings call, COO Keith Woods did mentioned that "In the 26-week study patients can receive as many as three cycles (once every 8 weeks)," and "we will learn if patients who respond during the first eight weeks will respond again with retreatment and we will learn if patients who do not respond during the first eight weeks do respond after a second cycle." It appears that argenx is trying to promote a bi-monthly or quarterly dosage.

The base-case scenario though, based on the trial design, is that efgartigimod obtains a label for short-term induction therapy for refractory MG. This label would cap efgartigimod's market potential to minimal.

What is the valuation of efgartigimod's MG pipeline?

Before we answer this question, we should understand that most commercially available AChEI, corticosteroids and calcineurin inhibitors were discovered decades ago and are fairly cheap. We mentioned above that the average total annual cost for a MG patient on disease management is around $15,000. This means currently, the entire MG market in the US is merely $700M ($15,000 over 45,000 patients). AChEI, corticosteroids and non‐steroidal immunosuppressives account for 5.7%, 0.2% and 9.3% of the costs, respectively. The real economic impact on a two points reduction in MG-ADL score by efgartigimod need to be considered before setting up its retail price.

Let's first consider the base case scenario, which is the induction therapy for refractory MG. A small-scale study showed that a single administration of rituximab (600mg) can reduce patients' QMG and MG-ADL score by 3.75 and 4.25 at day 90, which is similar to efgartigimod's day 80 result (Fig. 4). We think if efgartigimod gets approved with this label, it probably will set a price tag a similar to Rituximab, which is $10,000 for one cycle. Currently there is lack of data for overall relapse rate per MG patient per year. Based on a recent study, the MG patients subgroup which is under long-term use of azathioprine has a 30% complete stable remission (CSR) within a 15-year period. If we assume the average number of relapses for non-CSR patients is five during these 15 years, we get an overall relapse rate of 26% per patient per year, resulting in about 12,000 relapse cases in US each year. Applying a 30% penetration, we get an $36M peak sale, resulting a valuation of about $100M (using a 2.5 multiple on peak sale to approximate).

Under the second-best and also the most likely scenario, FDA granted efgartigimod, a label for long-term use for mild and moderate MG patients. We know that class II and class III MG patients account for 60% of the entire MG population, which is about 27,000 patients in US. We assume 70% patients (mentioned above) who bare the risk of disease relapse require chronic treatment, which comes to 19,000 patients. Based on current data, we also know that efgartigimod's treatment efficacy sustains at the end of month 3. If we assume a quarterly IV injection, with $10,000 for each cycle, a 30% penetration rate, we get $230M peak sale, resulting in a $570M valuation (2.5 multiple on peak sale). Keep in mind that rituximab may join the competition. A small-scale, long-term study did find out that rituximab improves MG patients' muscle strength, reduced refractory and allows tapering of steroids in a median 29-month period.

Under the best-case scenario, if efgartigimod could somehow prove that it is able to reduce patients' dependency on IVIg significantly in its phase III trial, it would take a big portion (75%, based on the response rate of efgartigimod) of IVIg's market share in MG and would easily lead to $400M peak sale and a $1B valuation (2.5 multiple on peak sale). The probability of this outcome is relatively low though.

Outcomes Valuation ($M) Probability Prob.Adjust.Value ($M) Base case scenario 100 20% 20 Second best scenario 570 70% 400 Best scenario 1,000 5% 50 ADAPT trial failure 0 5% 0 Total 100% 470

Based on the above table summary, we get a current fair valuation of efgartigimod's MG pipeline to be around $470M. We may publish a second article evaluating the pipeline in ITP and pemphigus vulgaris (PV) later, but these two indications are all smaller than MG. We estimate that the entire efgartigimod asset could be valued at $1.3B-$1.5B. We think argenx's current market cap of $5.7B probably implies that the efgartigimod pipelines are fairly valued now. We did not see too much upside in this asset in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARGX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any information mentioned in this article was not verified, and should not be relied on as a formal investment justification. All recommendations and other statements, unless specified, are based on the author's personal understanding/judgment and may subject to future changes.