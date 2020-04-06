GLD And SLV: Gold And Silver Have Never Been Shinier As They Are Now

Gold for the short-run, silver for the longer-run, but more than anything we hope for the shiny precious metals to lead the way for us all to be back shiny happy people.

We expect precious metals to keep pushing higher. Over the longer run, silver may play a "catch-up" with gold, and history suggests that this might be a worthwhile ride.

We like them both, but the gold/silver ratio trading at an all-time high is suggesting that gold might continue to have the upper/shinier hand over the short-term.

Silver, on the other hand, is suffering from its dual-status. The industrial aspect of it is overshadowing the safe-haven aspect that if offers, just like gold.

The stars have aligned perfectly for precious metals. We don't recall a time were all drivers were (suppose to be) pushing gold prices up as it's now.

Summary

Precious Metals - e.g. Gold (GLD, PHYS, IAU, GLDM, SGOL, BAR), Silver (SLV, PSLV, SIVR), Platinum (PPLT) and Palladium (PALL) - are getting a lot of recent attention recently.

As a result of the corona virus outbreak, we are witnessing things that we haven't seen in years, or ever before.

On one hand, Wall Street just closed the first three months of the year down 20% - the biggest quarterly drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

Source: CNBC

On the other hand, the Fed (monetary policy) and the US administration (fiscal policy) are pouring many Trillions of US Dollars (UUP) into the systems.

These are unprecedented times, and this is exactly the setup that make precious metals an asset-class that many investors is interested at, mostly as a refuge; a place where they can park money, assuming/hoping that 1) it will be able to preserve its value (against inflation), and 2) won't be subject to the extreme volatility that stocks, and even bonds, are subject to during troubled times.

In this article we are focusing on Gold and Silver, looking not only at the difference in their performances, but also at the main drivers behind each one, while trying to understand if there's a preference for one over the other right now, as well as in the long run.

A preliminary observation that you may find valuable to know of is that over the past 18 months, or so, there was a clear shift towards preferring the "real thing", i.e. physical holdings of the underlying assets.

Generally speaking, over the long-run, investors would prefer holding the Physical ETFs over the "Virtual" ones. Putting it differently, the longer the period you look at - the more likely it is for ETFs that hold precious metals physically to outperform ETFs that (suppose to) have ownership rights, but not possession, over the amount of Gold and Silver they hold against their AuM.

As such, you may expect (over time) that Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) will outperform SPDR® Gold Shares (GLD), as well as for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) to outperform iShares Silver Trust (SLV).

Data by YCharts

Recent History of Precious Metals

As you can see below, while the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) tanked 20% during Q4/2018, until Christmas, precious metals had performed very well.

Although Aberdeen Standard Phys Platinum Shrs ETF (PPLT) and Aberdeen Standard Phys PalladiumShrs ETF (PALL) were both exceptions, to the downside and to the upside, respectively, gold and (to a lesser extent) silver were delivering positive results, during this period of "run to safety".

This is a classic example of the "safe-haven" status that they benefit from.

Nevertheless, even between 12/24/2018 to 2/19/2020, when the bull market was roaring higher, precious metals haven't lost their allure.

True, with the exception of PALL, they were all lagging behind the SPY's 44% (price only) return, however they still delivered a very consistent return, in the mid-high 20s%, across the board. Gold, Silver, Platinum, you name it.

As we all know, stock markets (SPY, QQQ, DIA, IWM) peaked on 2/19/2020, and have lost a lot of ground ever since (up to 35% at some point last week).

How did precious metals behaved during that tough period for stocks? Well, this is where things become quite interesting/unique.

While Gold is holding up fairly well - not climbing, but holding still - the rest of the precious metals pack is performing almost as bad as the market.

Moreover, as much as we already got used to see Platinum and Palladium deviating from the pack, the under-performance of silver compared to Gold is significant.

It may not be so unusual to see that happening principally, but the magnitude of the under-performance (SLV is 23% lower than GLD) and the pace (over a period of only six weeks) are rare.

Moreover, when one is looking at the long-term performance of gold and silver - the divergence is stunning.

Since 4/21/2006, SLV's inception date (GLD's inception date is 11/18/2004), gold has outperformed the stock market by a wide margin. Even before the recent collapse of stocks, gold has held up nicely while silver has lagged dramatically.

As you can see below, in late 2016-early 2016, the blue and red lines (representing GLD and SPY) almost touched each other. The same thing has happened in mid-late 2016 when the orange and red lines (representing SLV and SPY) almost "kissed". Nonetheless, while gold has managed to keep pace with stocks, silver has completely lost touch.

Why is the divergence so significant?

In order to better understand this, let's take a look at the main drivers that affect the prices of Gold and Silver.

Main Drivers Behind Gold and Silver

1. Interest Rates

Precious metals pay no interest, so holding those come with a cost that is equal to the risk-free rate one can get by putting the money in a short-term US government bond (BIL, SHV, SHY, VGSH, SCHO, STIP, GBIL) or a bank time deposit.

The lower rates/yields are - the lower the alternative/opportunity cost that purchasing precious metals (being a non-interest bearing assets) comes with.

Over the past year, that alternative cost has almost disappeared, making the decision to buy gold and silver much easier.

Data by YCharts

2. US Dollar

Most of precious metals trading volumes are in US Dollars (UUP).

Since gold is an asset that is held by many countries/central banks, as part of their reserves, the cheaper the price of gold in USD - the bigger the purchasing power of major players becomes.

As such, precious metals are negatively correlated with the greenback, i.e. a weaker USD supposes to boost precious metals prices, just as a stronger USD supposes to have the opposite impact.

Although over recent weeks the USD has been increasing considerably, in light of the USD liquidity stress/shortage, the DXY index hasn't moved much since the end of 2016.

3. Inflation Expectations

Widely considered to be a good-tangible hedge against inflation, prices of precious metals tend to move in-line with inflation expectations.

With the Fed's balance sheet exploding like nothing we've ever seen before, it's a near-certainty for inflationary pressures to pick up in the coming months.

Source: WSJ

As such, it's not a big surprise to see US inflation expectations already jumping from record-low levels of ~1.2% just few weeks ago to a ~2% level right now.

4. Geo-Political Tensions/Run to Safety

Precious metals, especially gold, are benefiting from a safe-haven status.

At time of increasing uncertainty levels - many investors are seeking the safety that (mostly) the yellow metal offers. Whenever geo-political tensions rise, or virus outbreaks spread for that matter, you can count on a "run to safety" that gold is likely to one of the main beneficiaries from.

Source

And when stocks are taking such a dive, and so quickly, it's only natural for people to run to safety, a trend that is expected to push precious metals prices higher.

5. Economic Growth

During an economic expansion, people tend to take more risks, spend more, and the need/demand for safe assets is declining.

During an economic contraction, people tend to take less risks, spend less, and the need/demand for safe assets is rising.

According to all forecasts, the US economy is already in deep recession, with GDP expected to post the deepest quarterly decline ever during Q2/2020.

Overall, the 2020 recession is going to be like nothing we've ever seen before.

Although the above-mentioned drivers affect both gold and silver, it's clear that there are other/additional factors that mostly affect silver, and are less relevant to gold.

Additional Drivers Mostly/Entirely Behind Silver

6. Supply and Demand

There's a good reason why this is only being mentioned here and not part of the main drivers that affect both gold and silver: Immunity.

Unlike silver, gold is not as affected by global supply and demand forces, mostly due to its dominant safe-haven status. Contrary to that, silver is being viewed/measured as an industrial metal, just as much (if not more) than its safe-haven status. As such, supply and demand forces are having much greater impact on silver than they have on gold.

However, this (industrial and precious) dual-perception might actually benefit silver soon, because the production is taking a hit due to COVID-19, and sooner rather than later a shortage of supply might being felt.

7. Reserve Currency

Unlike gold, silver is not being used as a reserved currency held by central banks around the world.

The ability of most central banks to print money, almost as much as they want, also means that they have the ability to keep buying gold, if they do wish for.

8. Gold Rush

Assets under management of gold ETFs are much bigger than those of silver ETFs. As more people are buying precious metals ETFs, there's a steadily-increasing demand for gold and silver, but mostly for the former.

Data by YCharts

This is also evident by the AuM increase over recent years.

While gold ETFs have increased substantially, the ones investing in silver are at bottom of the pack with a positive, but small, increase to their AuM over the past five years.

Putting it differently, the rush for gold is somewhat stopping a potential rush to silver.

Gold/Silver Ratio Reflects Extreme Risk Aversion

The dreadful macro economic environment has set the tone during the first quarter of 2020, turning risk aversion into the single most important factor determining the fate of all assets. Anything that is cyclical/aggressive in nature went down sharply, while non-cyclical/defensive assets have fared better, and sometimes even benefited from the run-to-safety.

While prices of commodities (PDBC, DBC, GSG), especially oil (OIL, USO), and stocks tanked, those of gold and US Treasury debts (TLT, SPTL, VGLT, IEF, IEI, SCHR, VGIT) rose.

The divergence between gold and silver is perhaps the most alarming among the closely-followed assets. An almost 30% difference in the performance of, two such relatively similar-in-nature types of assets is not something you see every quarter of every year.

While during "normal" circumstances, there can be all sorts of reasons behind such a divergence, in a quarter that was dominated by risk aversion it's hard to explain how/why silver under-performing to such a degree as it does.

On the other hand, it's important to remember that there's nothing new or surprising about this divergence, except for the magnitude.

Over the past decade, the gold/silver ratio has steadily and consistently moved higher. However, as you can see below, the last quarter has took this trend into a new-extreme level that we have never seen before.

Can this continues?

The short, simple, answer is yes. Not only that the gold/silver ratio can move higher mathematically and theoretically, but it's also being supported by technical and fundamental drivers.

Technically, the ratio has broken any resistance level/line that stood at its way, no matter what is the time-frame in the chart you're using.

Fundamentally, COVID-19 keeps shutting down the world's economy, and risk aversion continues to dominate investors' sentiment.

Therefore, it's hard not to see the gold rush accelerating further, with or without silver prices following through. Higher gold price is almost a given these days, something that can't be said about silver.

Nonetheless, if history is of value here - we wouldn't slam the door in the face of silver. While both gold and silver are likely going to see higher prices, silver might actually come on top over the coming months. Here's why:

History Suggests That Silver Might Come Ahead

In 2008, gold initially fell along stocks, losing as much as 30%, from its 2008 peak to its 2008 trough.

What happened then after?

A rise of 166% over the next three years.

Meanwhile, silver (like silver) has took things to the extreme, falling 58% (almost twice as much as gold did!) from its 2008 peak to its 2008 trough.

But just as the fall was brutal, so was the recovery that came right after.

Gold rose 166% in 3 years? Silver went up 2.7x as much over only 5/6 of the time.

What can we learn from this?

1) It takes a bit of times until the engines of precious metals warm up.

2) Silver is the wild-naughty brother of gold, with a tendency to make much more noise. That is true on both ways - down and up.

Bottom Line

The starts have never been aligned as positively/perfectly for precious metals as they are now. It's safe to say that there's not even one good reason to refrain from buying gold (mostly) and silver right now.

Low rates, low yields, monetary policy that pour trillions into the banking/financial systems, fiscal policy that pour trillions into the economy, investor sentiment, risk aversion, run to safety, inflationary pressures, disruptions to the supply chain - you name it.

At the moment, those are the safe-haven status, and the perceived hedge against the current turmoil, that are providing gold and silver tremendous support/boost.

However, even when the world overcome COVID-19 and things start to move back to normal, there's no reason to assume that gold and silver will lose their allure.

With administrations and central banks, around the world, currently competing in a "who pours the most money at the shortest time" type of race, this is only the beginning of a monetary and fiscal policies frenzy.

And if there's one thing we know for a certainty during this uncertain time, is that gold prices love QE.

They loved QE1, QE2, and QE3 - and all these three were limited in both time and size. Now we have a new QE4, which is neither limited in time nor in size. Shouldn't gold love it even more?

When uncertainty increases (check), investors become more risk averse (check) and demand higher risk premium (check).

This, in turn, is pushing more money into safe-haven investments, such as gold and (to a lesser extent) silver.

Like most commodities, supply and demand is important, but not as much, especially in the case of gold. Mining production has leveled off since 2016, but this is nowhere as important as "money production" that has been soaring since 2008.

We're expecting higher prices for gold in the near future, and we also expect silver to start playing a catch-up in the foreseeable future.

We see at least a 20% potential for the prices of both GLD and SLV from current levels and expect that to materialize through the course of 2020 and 2021.

Data by YCharts

We wish to finish this article with a prayer/hope that just as precious metals are constantly shining, we all be able to be shiny, happy, people again ASAP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGLD, GLD, PHYS, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: BUY GLD, PHYS, IAU, GLDM, SGOL, BAR UGLD, SLV, PSLV, SIVR, USLV