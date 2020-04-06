The previous EQT (NYSE:EQT) management is about to discover exactly why good enough can have real consequences in a commodity industry. A hard driving "take no prisoners" approach is often called for in order for natural gas companies to survive industry downturns.

The latest coronavirus challenges will demonstrate how lean, mean, and agile confer some basic competitive advantages in a very volatile industry. Oil prices dropped even as more and more drilling rigs are idled. But that probably means the next rally may well go a little higher than expected to balance long-term demand and supply. In the meantime, natural gas appears to be the first to benefit from the lower drilling activity.

No one ever knows the depth and duration of the next downcycle. Therefore conservative balance sheet management is always necessary and the lowest possible operating costs are mandatory. Previous management operated as though such contingencies were not necessary. That laxity nearly made the current downturn far harder to manage than was necessary. Shareholders were clearly right to change managers before the warm winter completely exposed the weaknesses of the previous management's operating strategy.

Cash flow preservation is the paramount objective during any downturn. Any management wants to see banking covenants met at the worst possible time. Previous management had decent covenant ratios with insufficient room for expansion during the downturn. Worse, the previous management was not dealing with the long-term debt due in a timely fashion. Things can get financially ugly very quickly in a commodity industry. Fortunately shareholders figured that one out ahead of time.

The warm winter appears to be making many of the measures taken necessary and needed. The latest part of the industry downturn is far worse than many would have predicted six months ago. That is why any management needs to run a lean low cost organization. Then there is room for worse than expected downturns and other unpleasant surprises.

Management Actions

The new management hit the ground running with an initial 100 day plan. The results of this plan and other initiatives are shown in the report to shareholders below:

Management quickly began the task of reordering the debt before the debt offerings became prohibitively expensive. Management had considerable operations accomplishments to use as a selling tool if needed.

"On January 15, EQT issued $1.75 billion in senior notes to address certain near-term maturities. Subsequently, EQT has paid down the $0.3 billion balance on its revolving credit facility, retired $1.0 billion of senior notes due 2020, repurchased $0.5 billion of senior notes due 2021, and reduced its 2021 term loan balance by $0.2 billion." Source: EQT Management Update March 16, 2020

Still the debt markets have probably become too expensive for many companies to refinance because commodity prices have fallen to the point that many companies will report first quarter results that would not meet current lending guidelines. This new management has done what it can to make the debt maturity schedule more manageable.

The economy was in decent shape. But the coronavirus challenges and strategic response is quickly changing that. Therefore the stimulation package should determine the pace of the recovery. The current fears about any weakness should fade within a few months to allow more reasonable responses from the debt market in the future as long as the recovery does not take a while. In the meantime, the bank line appears to be able to handle any immediate maturities that may need to be paid off.

Current gas pricing has dropped so much that the effects of any efficiency increasing plan may not be evident to shareholders for some months. About the only way to describe the improvement would be an improved corporate breakeven analysis. Even then, the difference in new well breakeven costs may not be evident until enough low cost wells are drilled to materially affect reported results.

However, once the current pricing downturn ends, the return to profitability should be faster due to the lower cost structure.

Not all of the savings are permanent. Land costs, for example could well "bounce back" once an industry recovery gets underway. Typically service costs also firm once industry activity begins to increase. Currently, the permanent savings appear to be in drilling costs (due to faster drilling) and better completion techniques.

The current operational improvements appear to be continuing at a pace to offset any increase in future service costs should the industry begin to recover.

Transportation

The Marcellus is at a transportation disadvantage currently. A fair amount of produced gas ends up transported South for exporting purposes. Politics are such that takeaway capacity to such favorable markets as New England and New York are not nearly as good as one would expect. The result is some of those markets pay hefty prices for a natural gas supply shortage that really does not need to happen.

Boston, in particular can have some sky high pricing in the winter. A few pipelines from the Marcellus would resolve that issue permanently. But the political will for such a solution does not appear to be available.

One possibility for better prices would be the evolution of more export capacity from the Philadelphia area. Increasing the export capacity of the Middle Atlantic and Northeast would lower transportation costs considerably. Currently most exports appear to exit from the Texas area of the Gulf Coast. That would imply a lot of traveling to sell gas.

Solutions to some of these problems appear to be in various stages of development. Time will tell how well the Northeast deals with its gas pricing and the necessity of exporting natural gas and associated products.

Source: EQT Management Update March 16, 2020

The company has acted to further reduce transportation costs as the coronavirus leads to previously unforeseen challenges. Expect this management to produce more cost savings as the fiscal year unfolds.

The Future

Current management has been aggressively cutting costs. The current atmosphere pressuring prices makes this attitude a necessity. What now appears to be different is the new management attitude that low costs will rule from now on. The "good enough" attitude appears to be permanently banished from the corporate mindset.

Management has begun to deal with the near term maturities. Clearly a little bit more work needs to be done. But at least for 2020, there is a minimal amount of debt due. That should be long enough to ride out the current natural gas pricing downturn.

Since February 27, the bank line has been paid and short-term maturities have been significantly reduced. Remaining balances can be handled by the bank line if needed. Management pushed the earliest due date back into 2021 and completely opened the credit line for contingencies.

The result of the cost cutting initiatives is shown above. Cash flow really did not deteriorate as much as was the case with many competitors. Normally natural gas producers obtain more than half of their income during the heating season. This year, many have struggled to avoid cash flow declines of up to 50% compared to the previous fiscal year as an abnormally warm winter has disrupted many profit plans.

More importantly, the costs shown above for the quarter are below the average costs for the fiscal year. There should be lower costs ahead as management pursues more low cost objectives.

Management has now suspended payment of the dividend. That action adds about another $30 million per fiscal year to cash flow at a time when cash flow is very much needed.

This management appears to be able to handle the downturn far more effectively than the previous management. Should this management succeed in significantly lowering operating costs, then the profitability during the next few years should expand considerably. The long-term survivors in any commodity business are generally the lowest cost. New management appears to understand that.