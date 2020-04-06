Carrier: The Spin-Off That Is The Trade Of A Lifetime

Through Greenblatt’s Magic Formula and my interest in Otis (OTIS), I stumbled across Carrier Global (CARR), a company that has recently spun-off from United Technologies (UTX) or UTC, which is currently known as Raytheon Technologies (RTX). I won’t beat around the bush and go ahead to say that the opportunity presented by Carrier today is extraordinary. While the company is a market leader, it is extremely cheap compared to its competitors and the stock market is catching up as you are reading this.

In this article, I will compare valuations to the competition and provide further analysis that shows why Carrier’s discount is inconsistent with any idea of market efficiency.

Carrier crash course

The company manufactures and sells heating, ventilating and air-conditioning units (HVAC), refrigeration systems and fire and building security solutions. The US and Europe are the most important markets for the company.

For HVAC and Fire & Security, construction activity is an important driver. For Refrigeration, that is global fresh or frozen produce retail and trade.

The company has a leading position in several key markets of its main product lines and it takes pride in the fact that its founder invented the modern air-conditioning system in 1902. Due to its history and size, Carrier is the primary incumbent in the HVAC space.

The F10 filing, detailing a lot of information about Carrier can be found here.

Because the valuation is such an important part of the investment case, this will be the first topic to discuss.

Financials & valuation versus peers

The cheapness of Carrier is mind-blowing to anyone who can operate a calculator.

Let us start with the financials. The table below should give a feeling of the development of the business.

It is important to adjust the figures for the costs of being a public company and removing one-offs. Carrier has done most of that for us in the 'Pro Forma' column in the table above. These are the adjusted figures which I use, with the exception of operating profit, which I adjusted downward further. The last page of Carrier’s March 2020 investor presentation puts adjusted pro-forma operating profit at $2,639m and from that I subtract the $126m restructuring costs that Carrier adjusted for, which leaves us with an EBIT of $2,513m.

Major relevant peers of Carrier are Johnson Controls International (JCI), Daikin Industries (OTCPK:DKILF), Trane Technologies (TT), and Lennox International (LII). I selected these on size and comparability. I did not cherry-pick these competitors and I invite you to take a look at the section ‘Competition and Other Factors Affecting the Carrier Business’ in the 10F and check each mentioned competitor for sales mix and being public. If you do, you will find out that these four stocks are the best fit for Carrier.

The table below shows basic data of Carrier and peers as well as relevant valuation multiples. I stuck to GAAP figures when I could, and deviated only for the sake of consistency and comparability (e.g. excluded impairments).

Source: author’s own calculations; Daikin figures were mostly sourced from Seeking Alpha’s financial data page for the company. All financials are for the last full fiscal year or balance sheet date (in case of net debt). Adjusted free cash flow is operating cash flow minus dividends to noncontrolling interests, net CapEx and equity-based compensation. Net pension liabilities were added to net debt.

The numbers are clear: the major peers are uniformly valued at an EV/EBIT multiple of about 14, implying 77% upside for Carrier. Valuation methods that ignore net debt show even more upside. The top strength of Carrier is its free cash flow and its outstanding FCF yield. That is even after I have vigorously adjusted its cash flow downward for the added net debt and several other items. The difference to peers becomes truly mind-blowing if we add back working capital variations (i.e. working capital remains stable), in which case the 2019 FCF yield jumps to 12.8%.

The three-year average takes today's valuation and the average adjusted FCF for the past three years in an attempt to show FCF without great working capital fluctuations. This metric shows an even higher upside for Carrier.

I could go on and on about the difference in multiples but the question remains: why is Carrier so cheap? There must be something very seriously wrong with this stock to value it at half that of comparable companies. At least that is what I thought. Let me take you on my journey of the past two weeks towards the answer to this question.

Operating margins

It is possible that Carrier is simply a lower quality business than its peers and that it has a lower valuation for that reason. EBIT margins are an insight into this and it seems that Carrier is the superior operator here, as shown in the table below.

Source: author’s own calculations. TT figures are adjusted for spin-offs, in line with this 8-K. Carrier margins were adjusted for impairments and gains on divestments. Years referenced are company fiscal years.

The negative is maybe that Carrier’s EBIT margin went down in 2019, but that is mostly the result of costs of being a public company, separation costs, and other items that were accounted for in 2019, but are hard to adjust for between 2015 and 2018 without the pro-forma historical data. I therefore describe Carrier’s EBIT margin over the past 5 years as high and very stable.

This is not all there is, there is an additional sweetener. The company has a plan in place to save $600m on costs.

Source: Carrier investor presentation.

It is always questionable if corporate targets like these will be reached, but the plan is quite specific. If Carrier's plan works out, its EBIT margin could exceed 16%, a staggering figure compared to its peers.

Return on capital is also an important measure of the quality of a business. I calculated the return on capital for Carrier according to Greenblatt’s formula which is EBIT / (working capital + fixed assets). This works out to a whopping 44% for 2019 if I include cash as a part of working capital and 37% if intangible assets are included (which they should not). In others words: organic growth is cheap to finance for Carrier and this also explains the very high cash flows enjoyed by the company as it grows. By my calculation, Trane and Johnson Controls are in the 25%-35% range on the same return on capital formula.

Revenue growth

If there is anything wrong with Carrier that should warrant a valuation that is very much below that of peers, it should be its growth. This doesn’t seem to a major issue, however. The table below shows organic sales growth as far as companies report it.

Source: author’s own calculations. JCI uses Buildings Efficiency segment sales up to 2017 and Climate from 2018 onwards. Daikin does not disclose organic sales growth, completed acquisitions and has currency issues which affect comparability in a negative way. Years referenced are company fiscal years.

In 2019, only one competitor managed to beat Carrier and I must add that Carrier had the disadvantage of being big in Europe, which underperformed in 2019. All US peers that were active in Europe said that sales growth was poor in that region.

Source: author’s own calculations. *Geographic sales of Trane are unknown for the global product segment and this could include the USA. Therefore segment sales of other geographies were scaled to total 100%.

The USA was a strong market over the past few years and this should advantage Lennox and JCI in particular. The companies publish segment sales data from which we can deduce a lot. Carrier grew US revenue at a compounded annual rate of 5.1% from 2017 to 2019, JCI by 4.1%, Trane by 9.7% and Lennox by 2.8%. From that, I conclude that Trane is doing very well and that Carrier takes the middle ground.

Carrier also has a large share of Fire & Security in its sales mix, which typically grows slower than HVAC or Refrigeration during the peak of the business cycle. But bear in mind that Fire & Security sales and EBIT are not worth any less than that of other segments and therefore shouldn't warrant a lower valuation.

In conclusion, I would argue that Carrier does not at all underperform on sales. Most top-line underperformance can be reasonably explained by geographic presence and sales mix.

Cyclicality

There is a strong probability that the major markets where Carrier is active are heading towards a recession. Though I must admit that this shouldn’t matter for the relative valuation, it is still very important to have business cyclicality in scope.

To get an objective measure of the cyclical downside, we should look back at how the business performed during the great financial crisis of 2008. The UTC annual report of 2009 shows the segments that were merged into Carrier: UTC Fire & Security and Carrier. Over the years, there have been selective divestments, but overall, the business of then is representative of today’s.

Source: United Technologies 2009 10-K.

The relative strong performance of operating profits at Carrier from 2007 through 2009 are telling.

The Fire & Security business is remarkably stable with a 3% organic sales growth in 2008. In 2009, its worst year, organic sales declined by just 7%. But the non-cyclical nature of the business also means that sales growth rarely reaches the high single digits.

The core Carrier business of refrigeration and climate control did worse in 2008 with an organic sales decline of 1% and a further 16% drop in 2009. The figure below shows a table from UTC’ 2009 10-K that breaks down organic sales and operating profit growth.

Source: United Technologies 2009 10-K.

There is a difference between HVAC and Refrigeration, however. The company disclosed that the organic revenue of transport refrigeration declined by 37% in 2009.

In sum, the 20% of sales in the Refrigeration segment of 2019 is the most dicey in the next year or so. On the other hand, 29% of revenue should be quite safe as Fire and Security sales are not very cyclical.

The weighted total organic sales decline is 13.3% in 2009 and combined organic sales were flat in 2008.

Debt & liquidity

Carrier was nice enough to leave United Technologies with a parting gift worth billions of dollars. Effectively, Carrier took on $11.3bn interest-bearing debt. The net debt works out to $10.3bn, and this is 3.6 times EBITDA. Most of that debt was issued shortly before the spin-off, which is why the earliest maturity of long-term debt is in 2023. The prospect of no major refinancing over the next three years looks very comfortable now.

Apart from that, I would also like to stress again that Carrier is a highly productive cash cow and it has fulfilled that role to its parent in the past. This is the reason why it has the ability to take on so much debt. Below, I pasted the cash flow statement of Carrier. Please pay attention to the line ‘Net transfers to UTC’.

Source: 10F. Emphasis added by author.

United Technologies has been extracting a whopping $6.5bn from Carrier over the past three years. So paying an extra net $310m in interest or paying off some of the new debt shouldn’t be a big deal to Carrier.

To add to this, the company expects to spend $550m per year on its quarterly dividend. Assuming there are 860 million shares outstanding, that comes down to $0.64 per share per year, or $0.16 per quarter. That would mean a yield of 3.8% on a share price of $17.

Source: Carrier F10 filing.

It should be clear to the reader that nothing about Carrier is particularly alarming and that the discount versus peers is unwarranted.

Spin-off

There is one big reason, in my view, why Carrier is so cheap, which is that Carrier is a spin-off. Special thanks go to Joel Greenblatt’s book with the great title of ‘You can be a stock market genius’, which has an interesting chapter that explains how profitable spin-offs can be. If I had not read that book, I could have ignored this particular spin-off like most other people.

Last Friday, shareholders of United Technologies were given shares of Carrier that were seemingly a small part of the fair value of the company they once bought. Many investors logically sell these shares without paying a lot of attention to what they are selling as they once bought UTC for the exposure to its strong aviation business, not for air conditioning units or transport refrigeration exposure.

Another reason why the shares could have been so cheap is because the rights were useable in an arbitrage trade between Raytheon and United Technologies prior to their merger. From March 18 to April 2, investors could strip the rights to Otis and Carrier shares from UTX shares (all three traded on a when-issued basis) and sell these in the market. In the arbitrage trade, it was profitable to be long UTX and short RTN, but this was only a clean arbitrage if the rights of Otis and Carrier were sold directly, and this is probably what many sophisticated investors did.

An overview of the arbitrage trade that I used in an earlier article is shown below. Note that at the time Carrier rights were actually selling for about $13 rather than the $17.2 valuation shown, but that Otis' value was accurate ($42.5 per OTIS-WI). I picked $17 for Carrier purely to illustrate a conservative valuation to an arbitrageur.

Source: March 26 article, author’s own calculations.

It was telling to me that after the 'when-issued' ex-date, there quickly appeared a supply of Otis and Carrier rights, but it took several more days before UTX rights were available to buy. Logically, everyone who split their rights retained UTX-WI for the arbitrage trade. At the time, I believed that the arbitrage trade, including retention of the CARR rights at $12 or $13 was the trade of a lifetime. Unfortunately, retail brokers are not always that helpful with complicated corporate actions and I had to make peace with just buying Carrier rights.

A last piece of the puzzle of why almost nobody (except for me) was buying the CARR-WI units is because many institutional investors cannot buy that type of security. That greatly impairs the ability of the market to function efficiently, as we have seen. Maybe it is a coincidence, but Joel Greenblatt also wrote about special (merger) securities in his book that I mentioned earlier.

There is one more insight connected to the overview above, which is that UTC decided to issue twice as many Carrier shares versus Otis shares. As United Technologies thought that Carrier needed twice the share count of Otis, it also probably thought that Carrier would have the highest market cap of the two. However, we are now in the strange situation in which the opposite is true. Otis is valued at over $20bn by the market, while Carrier did not even cross $15bn after a strong first trading day. I do believe that a $20bn valuation for Otis is reasonable and I can imagine that executives at United Technologies felt the same.

So the one thing that doesn’t make sense here is the valuation of Carrier, which wasn’t designed to trade so close to single digits. Despite its more cyclical nature that works against Carrier in this market, I strongly believe that it is worth more than Otis.

The opportunity is now

The good news about this trade is that investors are catching-up and that buying these shares can get lucrative fast. This is also the bad news, however as it can get difficult to buy shares at a cheap price as the clock ticks. The chart below shows CARR last Friday and also its when-issued trading in the same week up to last Thursday. The stock returned 27% on Friday as the market absorbed 67 million shares sold by former UTC shareholders. That volume covers almost 8% of CARR shares issued.

Source: WSJ.com.

My main point has been that Carrier is cheap relative to peers, but I also believe it is cheap regardless of its peers. A free cash flow yield excluding working capital in excess of 10% is pure madness for a company like this.

The question that remains is up to which price Carrier remains attractive. In my opinion, this is $27 per share, which I base mostly on EV/EBIT. At an EV/EBIT of 13.4, Carrier is a bit cheaper than Trane, which is a strong performer.

I also added the other multiples so that investors can see for themselves that taking EBIT as the main valuation multiple is quite conservative.

Source: author’s own calculations. Remaining upside denotes equity upside if the stock were to be valued at the average multiple of its peers. 3-year average FCF yield does not indicate the yield over the past three years, but the average adjusted FCF over the past three years versus today's valuation.

The 'remaining upside' shown in the right column is the further upside from the level of $27 if Carrier would be valued at the average respective multiple of its peers. For example, the average 3-year average FCF yield of peers (on today's prices) is 3.6%, if Carrier jumps by 67.3% from its level of $27 (towards $45.2), its 3-year average FCF yield would equal 3.6%, in-line with peers.

Though P/E shows even more upside, I must say that it's doubtful whether the market will value Carrier on its P/E, as it does a high net debt level at 3.6x EBITDA. Lennox, Trane and JCI have net debt levels of 2.2x, 1.8x and 2.5x EBITDA, respectively. Daikin has a much lower ND/EBITDA ratio of 0.4 and is rewarded with the highest P/E ratio among the peer group.

Even after a hypothetical jump of $10 per share, Carrier looks cheap. I can imagine it trading at $30 in a few months. A price of $40 would be more reasonable in a more favourable economic environment. That $40 is probably also what executives at United Technologies imagines before the spin-off.

Conclusion

Carrier is a steadily growing high quality industrial that is trading in deep-value territory. To anyone who can operate a calculator, this should not look right. In my opinion, the discount is fully caused by a temporary market inefficiency, due to the spin-off. That’s why on its first day of trading, Carrier jumped a stunning 27%. Prospective buyers should be fast, as I expect this extraordinary opportunity to disappear quickly. This is one of those rare ‘buy while you still can’-situations.

