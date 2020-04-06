China Literature: Leading Online Literature Platform Operator

China Literature's intellectual property operations business was the key driver of the company's revenue growth last year, and the FY2020 outlook is promising with 8-10 television drama series in the pipeline.

China Literature's online paid reading business has received a short-term boost from the coronavirus outbreak, but it faces disruption threats from free reading applications in the medium term.

I like China Literature's intellectual property operations business and its growth prospects, but I am less positive on the company's online paid reading business due to potential disruption threats. As such, a "Neutral" rating for China Literature is fair, in my opinion.

China Literature trades at consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and enterprise value-to-revenue multiples of 20.8 times and 2.5 times, respectively.

Started in 2013 by the company's parent and major shareholder Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK] and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017, China Literature is China's leading online literature platform operator in terms of both users and content with its flagship product QQ Reading. The company had 219.7 million monthly active users in 2019, who are attracted to its 12.2 million online literary works contributed by 8.1 million writers as of December 31, 2019. China Literature derived 44% of its FY2019 revenue and 57% of its FY2019 gross profit from its online business segment, which comprises online paid reading, online advertising, and game publishing. I will be primarily focusing on the online paid reading sub-segment for the purpose of this article.

China Literature's Self‐Owned Platform Products And Self‐Operated Channels On Tencent Products For Its Online Reading Business

The company's other business segment, intellectual property operations and others, accounted for the other 56% of last year's top line and 43% of last year's gross profit. China Literature's intellectual property operations and others business segment is engaged in the licensing of copyrights, the licensing & distribution of film & television properties, and the sale of physical books. China Literature is also a market leader in China for this segment, with a 60% market share of the top 10 most popular intellectual property adapted television drama series and a 70% market share of the top 10 most popular intellectual adapted animation series last year.

Short-Term Boost For Online Paid Reading Business But Disruption Threats Loom In The Medium Term

The current coronavirus outbreak has been negative for most businesses in general, and China Literature's online paid reading business is one of the few exceptions and beneficiaries.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 17, 2020, China Literature disclosed that there was an increase in "both user time (spent) and the user consumption (numbers of chapters or books read)" for the online reading business's platforms during the current coronavirus outbreak, and the company has "launched promotional activities" during this period to drive new user acquisition growth.

This is unsurprising, given that people are cutting back on their outdoor activities and increasingly staying at home, which in turn increases demand on entertainment and content that can be consumed online. More importantly, the supply of content for the online reading business is also unaffected by the coronavirus, as writers continue to churn out new content at home.

In the medium term, China Literature's online paid reading business faces disruption threats from free reading applications. For example, one of Tencent's key competitors, by end-2019, China Literature's Feidu Xiaoshuo has reached approximately 5 million in daily active users.

Notably, China Literature's monthly paying users declined by -9.3% YoY from 10.8 million in FY2018 to 9.8 million in FY2019, which could be partly attributable to the launch of the company's free reading app Feidu Xiaoshuo. China Literature acknowledged at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 17, 2020, that the free-to-read model does attract readers who can "tolerate advertisement while reading." But the company also emphasized at the recent earnings call that "free reading is not proving to be a profitable business until now" and other free-to-read competitors "are still losing a lot of money."

It is probably still too early to judge if companies operating on the free-to-read model can be profitable by relying on advertising revenue, but China Literature's monthly paying users metric needs to be monitored closely to determine the negative impact of free reading apps (and piracy as well) on the company's online paid reading business.

Intellectual Property Operations Business Is Key Growth Driver

China Literature grew its top line by +65.7% YoY from RMB5,038 million in FY2018 to RMB8,348 million in FY2019, and the strong revenue growth was mainly driven by the company's intellectual property operations & others segment. China Literature's intellectual property operations & others segment saw revenue increase by +283% YoY to RMB4,637 million last year, while the company's online business segment registered a -3% decrease in segment revenue last year.

In the company's FY2019 results announcement, the strong performance of the intellectual property operations business was attributed to "increase in revenues from IP-related self-operated online games and co-invested drama series", and the full-year revenue contribution from New Classics Media, a television and movie production company, acquired in October 2018.

Looking ahead, the outlook for China Literature's intellectual property operations business in FY2020 is promising. New Classics Media has a robust pipeline of between eight and 10 television drama series in the pipeline, which are slated for release this year. The production activities for half of these dramas have been completed or are close to completion, while the other half either have or will commence production in 1H2020.

The coronavirus outbreak did not have a significant impact on the production activities for television drama series for New Classics Media. China Literature disclosed at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 17, 2020, that New Classics Media only had a single television drama's filming activities suspended because of the virus, but filming activities for that specific television drama already re-started on March 13, 2020.

Apart from television drama series, China Literature also has new revenue opportunities from intellectual property adaptation in other areas in the medium-to-long term such as online games. China Literature only started licensing its intellectual property for online games three years ago, with these games slated for launch in late-2020 and early-2021. As a result, the company could potentially see a significant boost to its intellectual property segment revenue from online games in FY2021.

China Literature's Intellectual Property Adaptation Business Model

Valuation

China Literature trades at 25.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 20.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$31.05 as of April 3, 2020.

China Literature is also valued by the market at 2.8 times trailing twelve months' enterprise value-to-revenue and 2.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' enterprise value-to-revenue.

China Literature's consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and enterprise value-to-revenue valuation multiples look reasonable, compared with its Chinese online literature peers.

Peer Comparison Of Chinese Online Literature Companies

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Trailing Twelve Months' Enterprise Value-To-Revenue Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' Enterprise Value-To-Revenue iReader Technology [603533:CH] 64.6 42.8 4.0 2.7 Hangzhou Anysoft Information [300571:CH] 22.6 21.8 3.6 2.7 COL Digital Publishing Group [300364:CH] Company was loss-making No sell-side analyst coverage 2.9 No sell-side analyst coverage

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Literature include a further decline in the number of monthly paying users and a failure to retain its top writers for its online reading business, and Chinese consumers losing interest in intellectual property adapted television dramas over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.