A Rare Gift: Crestwood Equity Partners' 22% Yield On Preferred Shares

The conversion option may have value if CEQP can get through the current crisis unscathed.

Introduction

I have written three long theses on midstream O&G companies since self-quarantine measures were implemented in Canada, which was really the start of the second wave of carnage on the markets where anything O&G related took a "double hit" due to the commodity supply wars that were going on in the background between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The articles were on the common shares of EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLC), Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) and Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP). Although my use of language may have suggested that those companies would definitely not cut their dividends, for that I issue a formal apology here to readers as two of the three have since cut their dividends, and I provide no assurance that CEQP will not cut its common dividend.

However, what must remembered is that dividend payments, debt repayments or share buybacks are discretionary capital allocation decisions that can only be made by the management of those respective companies. Where I was not wrong was with respect to the balance sheet "flexibility" of those companies, and neither of them cut their dividends due to being in a financially precarious position such as covenant breaches where they absolutely needed to free up the additional free cash flow, but rather for precautionary measures in an uncertain economic environment.

For example, ENBL was my favorite of the three in terms of its balance sheet leverage, and at the time of writing my most recent article on ENBL, it had Debt/EBITDA of only 3.83x and could self fund 95% of its growth CAPEX (assuming the higher end of CAPEX guidance) and dividend with 2019 YE DCF. Now that management has announced a reduction on the common dividend from $0.3305 to $0.16525 and cut 2020 total expansion capital expenditures by $115 million, ENBL should save at least $290MM in free cash flow and actually reduce leverage for 2020 YE setting it up better for when the economic outlook improves.

Now moving onto the purpose of this article, which is the juicy 22% yield on the Crestwood Equity Partners 9.25% Preferred Units (CEQP.PR) that pay an annual distribution of $0.84/share. The preferred issue became eligible to be registered and thus freely tradeable in June 2019 with a par value of $9.13/share and has since fallen to $3.90/share (almost a third of par value) which is somewhat surprising considering the lower market rates that are prevalent due to the Fed's QE measures.

This is why I believe that this makes a fantastic opportunity for income-oriented investors.

Investment Thesis

CEQP is well-diversified by commodity type and has positioned itself to obtain 83% of its FYE 2020 revenue from take-or-pay fixed fee contracts from investment-grade E&P companies. This enables CEQP to have a stable base of cash flow that is not impacted by unfriendly movements in commodity prices like we are experiencing now.

CEQP is geographically diverse, with infrastructure holdings in the Bakken, Delaware, Marcellus and Powder River basins. Over 60% of U.S. onshore rigs are operating in Crestwood’s top-3 core growth areas.

CEQP reports a coverage ratio of 1.80x on the common distributions and 1.52x coverage ($396MM/$260MM) on common plus preferred distributions which is strong but somewhat misleading. As it does not consider growth CAPEX which will unlikely be cut just to service dividends.

Recall from my recent article Crestwood Equity Partners: Another Safe 50+% Yield that with 2019 YE DCF, it could self-fund ~78% of its growth CAPEX (assuming the upper end of guidance) and common distributions with DCF, albeit with $661.3MM in available capacity under the revolving credit facility and no near-term debt maturities.

2019 YE DCF $305MM Growth CAPEX ($200MM) 2019 Common Distributions ($192MM) Surplus/(Shortfall) ($87MM)

The most restrictive covenant on the revolver is the net debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio of not more than 5.50:1.0. With net debt at about $2,600MM and 2019 YE adj. EBITDA at $527M (not including unconsolidated affiliates), CEQP could stomach a ~10% drop in EBITDA before CAPEX or common dividends would need to be cut to pay down debt.

When you consider that 17% of EBITDA comes from variable-rate contracts that are exposed to the currently low commodity prices and become non-viable cash flow positive producing sources that will trip the leverage covenant and force a distribution/growth CAPEX cut. In addition, although most take-or-pay contracts are with investment-grade counter-parties, bankruptcy risk is a concern. Crestwood has a large portion of this revenue source from Chesapeake (CHK) and is a major customer in the Powder River Basin. CHK has announced that continued low commodity prices could negatively impact its cash flows and financial condition and has raised substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern given the financial covenants contained in its debt agreements.

This is not to say a dividend cut is inevitable as Marcellus (one of the most prolific US dry gas basins) expects to generate an additional ~$125MM in adjusted EBITDA in 2020 as the basin has a 20-year, fixed-fee gathering and compression services contract with Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). But ENBL had an even healthier balance sheet and still found it necessary to cut its dividend in half for the foreseeable future.

The preferred shares offer a better risk-reward ratio as the yield spread is currently an astonishing 2,026 bps over the 30 Yr Treasury bill, at least in the near term during this uncertain economic climate.

Preferred shareholders receive a cumulative distribution and cannot be cut without cutting the full amount of common distributions and the outstanding preferred shares are not included in the leverage calculation in the credit agreement. Things would really have to go off the rails for CEQP to have to cut $192MM in common distributions (which would be used to pay down debt) just to stay within the leverage covenant, and variable-rate contracts only accounted for ~$90MM in EBITDA at 2019 YE.

If that is not compelling enough, according to the S-3:

If we fail to pay in full any Preferred Distribution, the amount of such unpaid distribution will accrue and accumulate from the last day of the quarter for which such distribution is due until paid in full. Any accrued and unpaid distributions will increase at a rate of 2.8125% per quarter.”

This would increase the coupon rate from 9.25% to 11.25% annually. Although this does provide strong assurance, the likelihood that CEQP would cut growth CAPEX to meet these distributions is unlikely given the sub-5x build-multiples over the last three years to expand its Bakken footprint to fully support strong producer development, but the odds of the financial situation becoming this dire to be faced with this choice is highly unlikely.

According to the S-3:

The holders of the preferred units will have the right to convert preferred units into common units on a 1-for-10 basis, or a number of common units determined pursuant to a conversion ratio set forth in Crestwood Equity’s partnership agreement upon the occurrence of certain events, such as a change in control.

Although the conversion option can be a sweetener, this issue is a "busted convertible" as the conversion ratio is 1:10 or 0.1x and therefore the common unit (which is currently trading at ~$4.50/share) would need to trade at more than $30/share for the conversion option to be profitable.

The preferred shares do not have a typical "call date" like most issuances do and no maturity. However, as per exhibit 4.16 of the 2019 YEFS:

At any time, subject to certain liquidity requirements set forth in the Partnership Agreement Amendment, if the volume-weighted average trading price of the common units on the national securities exchange on which the common units are then listed (the “VWAP Price”) for 20 trading days over the 30-trading day period ending on the close of trading on the day immediately preceding the date notice is given by us of election of our conversion right is greater than the quotient of (I) $13.69095 divided by (II) the then applicable Conversion Ratio, our general partner, in its sole discretion, may convert all or a portion of the outstanding preferred units into common units, at the then applicable Conversion Ratio, subject to the payment of any accrued but unpaid distributions to the date of conversion. Also, subject to certain liquidity requirements set forth in the Partnership Agreement Amendment, if the VWAP Price of the common units for 20 trading days over the 30-trading day period ending on the close of trading on the day immediately preceding the date notice is given by us of the exercise of our conversion right is greater than the quotient of (I) $9.1273 divided by (II) the then applicable Conversion Ratio, our general partner, in its sole discretion, may convert all, but not less than all, of the outstanding preferred units into a number of common units equal to the Adjusted Conversion Amount.

As of this writing, the VWAP for the common units over the last 30 days is $6.04/share, not even close to high enough to trigger the common share conversion provisions and unlikely for the near future in the uncertain economic climate.

Additionally, in a change of control event, the preferred holders are given the option of whether they want to convert to common units, continue to hold preferred units, or require redemption at $9.218573 per share.

Conclusion

It is highly unusual to find even a common issue that has a +20% dividend yield that can be sustained long-term. However these are not usual times, and as I have described above this preferred issue has a +20% dividend yield that is nowhere close to having to suspend the distribution and would severely affect its cost of capital if it did, which is why it is highly unlikely that it won't. What is more is that CEQP.PR comes with essentially no call risk.

If it were not for the conversion option, I would likely advise total return investors to go buy the common shares and ride out the current storm. However, given that CEQP common shares have traded upwards of $30/share in non-recessionary times, the conversion option may yet have value.

Note that Crestwood is a partnership and issues a K-1 for CEQP and CEQP.PR, which means non-U.S. investors won't likely realize the full 22% yield. That being said, even assuming a tax rate of 37%, the after-tax yield will still be ~14%, which is still a good deal given the negligible risk of a preferred dividend cut that should also have some upside potential in this low interest rate environment as the price should get closer to par value.

In conclusion, this investment shows a very strong risk-reward trade-off, which is very rare and should be grabbed onto with both hands.

