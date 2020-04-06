Now Is A Great Time To Start That Dividend Portfolio

The key to starting or maintaining a dividend portfolio is to develop a strategy which can be revisited during times like this.

With the market as whole falling 30+% over the course of the past month, there are many high-quality names trading at significant discounts.

The recent market-wide sell-off that has seen investors experience the fastest 30% sell-off in history, which has dealt a big blow to almost all portfolios. Hopefully you are all keeping safe during these uncertain times.

The market is not a fan of uncertainty, and that is what we are currently living through right now with the COVID-19 crisis. We are unsure of the full impact that it will have on the economy as a whole, but looking back at the solid footing we were on in terms of economic strength, I believe we will look back at these times from an investor point of view, and see it as a great opportunity to build, grow, or re-position your dividend growth portfolio.

Today I am going to walk you through the steps to getting your dividend portfolio off and running, and provide you with a few stocks to help you get started.

Putting Together A Strategy

Making the decision to begin putting your money to work in stocks could be one of the single most important financial decisions you make over the course of your life. Some may disagree if they started their portfolio in mid-February this year and saw 30+% of their portfolio be wiped away in a matter of weeks, but the majority will agree.

Once you get that brokerage account setup, let's start planning out a strategy for this portfolio. A strategy is important because everyone has different goals in life and are at different times in their life in terms of working/not working, college/retired, etc. The important thing is that once you put a strategy together, when pandemics hit like we are in now you can re-assess your portfolio to determine if certain stocks still fit your strategy rather than going through panic selling like we have seen.

I have had numerous readers and friends over the years express their interest in investing, and they all have the same initial question, "Should I invest in Stocks or ETFs, and how do I know which ones?" Personally, I invest in a mix of individual stocks and ETFs alike. Being that I am in my mid-30s, I still look to have a good amount of risk exposure than if I were retired in my 70s.

Individual stocks obviously bring on more risk and are much more time consuming. If you are not looking for the risk and/or do not have the time to keep up with the quarterly earnings, individual stocks may not suit your strategy, and that is fine. Another knock on individual investors looking at individual stocks is unless you are well versed on what is going on in the economy and the company, it can be difficult to beat the market.

You will see many financial advisors these days advise their clients or future investors on ETFs or Mutual Funds. ETF investing, which is a fund made up of numerous individual stocks, may suit your investing style more, as it is safe (more diversified) and takes less work (if you are short on time). My answer to you is, it all depends on the risks you are willing to take, how much time you have, and at what point in life you are at.

Now that you have determined your direction, it is time to figure out the types of stocks to invest in. My general answer when readers ask which stock to invest in is generally always the same, "Invest in quality companies with a strong historical track record that are still relevant today." This is my answer whether it is your first stock or 100th stock buy. You tend to know what to expect with these types of companies, thus offering fewer surprises along the way.

I personally tend to lean toward sound companies with strong dividend track records. Some would say I could be too conservative with my approach to dividend companies in my mid-30s, but I would much rather be conservative than expose myself to too much risk. After all, I am an accountant.

The great Warren Buffet describes a key to investing as follows:

The key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage." - Warren Buffett

Narrowing Down My Selections

Looking to add proven dividend paying stocks start by taking a look at the Dividend Aristocrats list. In order to be included in this prestigious club, a company should:

Be included in the S&P 500

Increase dividends 25+ consecutive years

Maintain a minimum market cap rate of $3 Billion

As of today, the Dividend Aristocrat list included 57 different companies, but we will have to see if that number changes at all due to this pandemic we are experiencing. Many companies have already either cut or put a freeze on their dividends in order to preserve cash.

The key to dividend investing is to feel confident in a company's ability to pay a dividend in the years to come and to beware of unstable yields that appear to be sucker yields, which are high yields that a company will not be able to pay going forward, which are all over the place right now due to the big drop in securities.

There are plenty of solid names outside of this prestigious list, but I always inform investors that it is a great place to start. Another way to narrow down your selection is to learn the art of value investing. There are many great books on this topic out there from years past, but it essentially involves comparing a company's valuation metrics of today to their past.

When browsing stocks at a high level, I tend to compare a company's Price-To-Earnings ratio of today to that of their 5-year average. I do the same with their dividend yield and Price-To-Cash flow as well, if relevant. If you are looking at REITs, which is a big favorite of mine, you would look at Price-To-FFO and AFFO rather than Price-To-Earnings.

3 Stocks To Build Your Dividend Portfolio Around

Now what you all have been waiting for, some stock ideas to start or add to your dividend portfolio. I like to refer to these stocks as building blocks or foundation stocks. All stock investments are important, but if you are just getting started, you want those first investment to be of the highest quality, as you do not want to fail right out of the gate, which could happen with anyone.

Here are a couple of stocks I would start or add to my dividend portfolio, along with a short explanation why. The stocks are not listed in any particular order.

Symbol Company Industry Current Yield (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 2.85% (AAPL) Apple Consumer Electronics 1.26% (O) Realty Income REIT 6.13%

Johnson & Johnson: The company has paid and raised their dividend now for 58 years making them a dividend staple that should have a position in almost every portfolio. JNJ is a mature company, but still offers areas for growth within their diverse portfolio in the healthcare industry.

Healthcare is really one of the few industries that are not as affected, but literally almost every other industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 virus. New products from their loaded pharmaceutical pipeline always provides opportunity for growth. In fact, the company is working on a lead COVID-19 vaccine as we speak that has showed promise in pre-clinical trials already.

One could find a JNJ product in almost every household. The company is stable with a dependable dividend with the trailing 12 months (TTM) payout ratio only being 67%. The payout ratio measures the amount of earnings the company uses to pay the dividend. A low payout ratio combined with strong cash flows usually gives investors a sense of satisfaction that the dividend should continue to rise going forward.

Apple: Apple has long been one of the most valuable companies in the world, and the first American company to hit a market cap of $1 trillion. Prior to the pandemic, the company was firing on all cylinders as they were seeing great response to their latest iPhone upgrade and they have dominated the wearables space.

However, the biggest bright spot for the company the past few years has been the growth in their services segment. Service revenue continues to grow at a strong clip as the company continues its transformation to more of a software company with smartphone sales at or near a peak in many countries around the world.

Apple is a company with loads of cash at their disposal, which gives me as an investor plenty of confidence that they will be able to successfully maneuver through this pandemic. On the horizon the company is gearing up to release their first 5G compatible iPhone, which may get delayed due to the virus, but nonetheless will be a bright spot for the company moving forward.

Realty Income: Realty Income is one of if not, the most popular publicly traded REITs on the market today. The company trademarked the phrase "The Monthly Dividend Company", which relates to the monthly dividend they pay to investors. The company is one of the most well-run REITs on the market today and maintains a strong portfolio of properties with a strong tenant base.

The company is a member of the S&P 500 as well as the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index for having increased dividends every year for over 20 years. In fact, the company has increased their dividend for 89 consecutive quarters.

Realty Income owns real estate with tenants that operate in very defensive sectors, but as we have seen with this pandemic, no industry has been spared outside of healthcare. However, Realty Income has a large array of investment grade tenants that should be able to weather the storm. The pandemic is terrible in nature, but in terms of investing, I believe the recovery will be strong in the economy based on the solid footing we were on prior.

Using a long-term viewpoint, there are not much better investments over the years than that of Realty Income. Assuming the REIT will lose some tenants is without saying, and investors will see weak quarterly results during the year, but the company has a proven track record to quickly get things back on track.

Trading at levels last seen in 2015 and with a dividend yield above 6%, I am looking to add shares of this name for the long-term.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, I hope you found this article to be helpful in starting your investment journey. The current economic environment is like anything we have experienced in the past, which has caused a higher level of uncertainty. This uncertainty has led to a market-wide sell-off as much of the US economy is on hold for the foreseeable future. This has brought down valuations down to levels that are once in a lifetime or not seen for a number of years now making for great entry points for new investors or investors looking to add to their dividend portfolio.

I provided you with a few foundational stocks to begin your portfolio with. As we also discussed, it is imperative you come up with a strategy for your portfolio, so that when times get tough you revisit your strategy before making panic decisions rather than sound decisions that are well thought out. The best investors take advantage of times like this.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

