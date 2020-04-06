United Airlines: Plenty Of Aid

Even under a dire situation, analysts forecast 2021 EPS estimates of $9.50 while the stock only trades for $20.

The market remains far too pessimistic on travel demand and the need for airlines to take onerous government loans.

My previous research on United Airlines Holdings (UAL) highlighted how the market was too focused on negatives in the industry. In the meantime, the economic lockdowns crushed the sector beyond any reasonable exception due to the near forced government shutdown of air travel. At this point, investors need to not lose visibility on how strong the airline operations were when the initial cut in Asian traffic still left United Airlines on a path to meet the original 2020 EPS guidance of $12. The airline will easily survive and thrive with government aide.

Source: United Airlines website

Surviving Capacity Cuts

In the blink of an eye, the market was roiled with fears of the Covid-19 spread causing a dramatic dip in passengers flying and the U.S. blocking air travel to most international destinations. The stock has collapsed to the low $20s in the process despite plenty of evidence that United Airlines will prosper in the future.

The airline has now cut capacity in April by 80% and plans deeper cuts in May and June with load factors of the remaining flights down substantially. For now though, United Airlines updated current guidance as follows:

Cut 80% of capacity in April with larger cuts in May 2020.

Passenger load factors in the teens or single digits.

Revenue loss of $100 million per day in March 2020.

Q4 revenue forecasted loss of 30% compared to 2019.

These numbers appear very scary for the airline stocks. The good news is that the government has agreed to compensate the airlines via the $25 billion worth of grants in the CARES Act. These worker-protection grants are a game changer for the industry.

The market already knows that American Airlines Group (AAL) expects to apply for $6 billion in grants and United Airlines should be close behind. In Q2 last year, United had employee costs in the $3 billion range.

Source: United Airlines Q2'19 10-Q

Similar to American Airlines, United Airlines should be able to cut employee hours and use unpaid leave leading to a reduction in employee expenses to match the government grant for the period from April 1 to September 30. Oddly though, the CEO decided to flame the fears by suggesting air travel wouldn't return to normal levels by October 1 requiring the airline to eventually need to take actions due to the government aide not providing a cure to the problem.

Based on how doctors expect the virus to spread and how economists expect the global economy to react, we expect demand to remain suppressed for months after that, possibly into next year. That means being honest, fair and upfront with you: if the recovery is as slow as we fear, it means our airline and our workforce will have to be smaller than it is today.

While cautious messages are prudent, the market has taken these type of messages as if the airlines will need to shrink in order to survive. The reality is that United Airlines can cut expenses so that a return to 70% of previous passengers leaves the airline profitable.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported the airline is burning cash at a rate of $60 million per day. A $3 billion worker-protection grant per quarter effectively cuts over $30 million of this cash burn per day out of the equation.

The situation still isn't sustainable, but investors have to expect the passenger traffic demand to return when even the Hubei Province in China has already started reopening airports.

A prime example of the irrational fear in the market is this poll in Aviation Week with nearly 90% of the voters suggesting airlines will take government loan guarantees despite these coming with potential major strings. The government will likely request equity stakes and will restrict stock buybacks and executive pay for a year after the airlines repays these loans.

This negative view is a positive sign for the stocks. Investors are expecting dire outcomes that aren't even logical considering Carnival Corporation (CCL) was able to raise $4 billion in debt (though the interest rate was a sky-high 11.5%). The cruise lines won't even obtain the grants to cover employee wages over the next six months.

Strong Liquidity

United Airlines was already able to borrow $2.5 billion in March. The airline was smart to get out in front of the storm here and improve their liquidity in March until Congress came through with aide.

The airline ended 2019 with $5.0 billion in cash and a debt load of $14.5 billion. At this point, the key is the combined liquidity of $7.5 billion and a mixed picture during Q1 as the first two months were solid while March was a disaster.

Along with the potential loan guarantees, United Airlines has plenty of cash to survive a period where the company is burning no more than $1-2 billion per quarter with limited passengers flying.

Investors can decide how much to discount 2021 earnings whether to use previous company estimates of $18 per share or new consensus estimates near $9.50. Either way, the airline has plenty of liquidity and access to cash to survive the global economic shutdown. The stock only trades at 2x updated estimates.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors don't even have to expect the air travel industry to return to previous levels to see United Airlines as a huge bargain. The airline has plenty of liquidity to survive the current economic lockdown.

With limited indications that the government will make the grants onerous, the airline should survive with limited damage and ultimately return to previous earnings expectations while only trading for $20 now when the previous high was nearly $100. The airlines remain risky plays, but a lot of numbers support the value in buying United Airlines here.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.









Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL, AAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.