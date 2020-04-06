Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - April 5, 2020

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin continued its volatile roller coaster ride this week. Following the previous period's 50%+ rebounded, last week the stock slipped back. Interestingly, many of the new reports surrounding the stock appeared to focus upon issues already discussed in this column. Topics such as activist holdings & agreements and the effect of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite the broader market slipping back we were initially surprised by the level of profit taking in RRGB forcing the stock lower. Especially, following on from what we considered good news in terms of management's relationship with Vintage Capital.

Data by YCharts

However, on closer inspection, the new shareholder base of RRGB provides ample explanation. As we highlighted before, although technically a takeover stock, the RRGB share price is now dominated by short term speculators. The potential demise of the entire firm provides ample opportunity for wild price swings. A situation we expect to continue for the foreseeable future. Despite a rally late on Friday afternoon, the stock closed at the end of the week down $2.90 at $7.37 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital. A drop of 28.24% that now leaves the simple spread at a whopping 442.74%. This is against the original bid from Vintage Capital for $40 per share.

Wright Medical (WMGI)

Wright Medical was also amongst the biggest losers this week. The stock had recovered from its mid-March lows to come within 5% of the offer price from Stryker. However, two weeks of poor performances have seen the stock fall away. There was no new deal news announced during the week and we were a little surprised to see the stock decline as much as it did. By Friday's close, the stock was down $3.68 at $26.32, a rise of 9.24% against an offer price of $30.75 from Stryker. This leaves the simple at 16.83%. A previously announced extraordinary shareholder meeting is scheduled to be held on April 24, 2020. To comply with ever evolving coronavirus guidelines, the company has indicated this maybe become a virtual special meeting if necessary. Therefore the meeting would reasonably be expected to take place. As things stand, we are yet to initiate a position, but have a strong inclination to do so in the coming week.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

As Governments around the world have implement stricter social distancing policies the effect of the global economy becomes more visible and not just statistical. Despite the unprecedented level of economic assistance to be offered, job losses around the would are yet to take their toll. The reduced spending power of the consumer, especially in the U.S. will leave the country facing challenges not seen for generations. With the expected peak still some time away, markets observers are scrambling to assess the long term effects to the economy and the markets. Domestically, the broader market in the U.S. initially performed well during the week but declined as economic data rose to the fore. By the close on Friday, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished 2.16%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA), mirrored the overall performance of the broader market for the week but by taking an alternative path. The MNA embarked upon a steady decline throughout the week although not comfortably above the lows seen recently. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, the MNA was showing a loss of 1.94%.

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw an almost even split this week as the losers triumphed 11 to 9 with 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com declined by 2.38% and the dispersion of returns was 6.78%. This number, despite being low by recent standards continues to be significantly above any levels ever experienced in this metric using both the 3-month medium-term and long-term look back periods. The negative performance of the portfolio was attributable to the loss in RRGB and accompanied by additional losses in BITA, WMGI, IOTS, & TGE.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 33.66%. This is higher than last week's figure of 24.81% and reverses the significant decline observed over the previous week. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash.

For additional merger arbitrage discussion be sure to catch our exclusive interview with Seeking Alpha "SA Interview: Merger Arbitrage Investing With Mal Spink, CFA".

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page and hitting the "Like" button below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.