Tanger Factory Outlet Centers And Coronavirus - Use Protection

I revisit Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to see where I am with my position, and what my forward plans are for the stake.

I wrote an article about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) a little while ago, where I bought more and announced my stance for SKT to be a "BUY". The time has come to re-evaluate that stance on the company, given the situation we find the world in.

While many investors seem to be throwing out REITs with the bathwater, I've personally been loading up on some of my favorite names as part of my weekly buys. These names I've been buying, have not, however, included Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

There are a few reasons for that which I'll cover in this article.

An Introduction

First of all, it's entirely possible that due to my geographical location, I may be somewhat biased. Why?

Because I live in Sweden. What this means is that while we've seen our high schools and higher institutions of learnings close, and people are being recommended to work from home, there aren't any quarantines to speak of.

(Photo Source)

Our nation is open for business. This may change going forward, but I doubt it will change drastically. Sweden, as the sole nation I know of, has adopted somewhat of the herd immunity approach to Coronavirus. With our naturally isolated elderly/at-risk population, and overall inclination to trust government recommendations of social distancing overall, we've managed to keep the number of deaths, while above our Nordic neighbors, at relatively low levels given how long the virus has been active in our country.

We had our first cases back when the US was still more or less clean, and our mortality rates, despite comparing to nations instituting draconian measures, are still comparatively low. The same is true for infected cases, which are well below averages for Europe. This is especially considering the fact that we've had some snafus, such as widespread coronavirus problems in places where there really shouldn't be allowed to be, such as most of the elderly care homes in our capital. It's entirely possible we'll see a large spike of deaths and infected over the next few days. If we look at the current trend, the reason for the quick climb in the number of infected is actually just increased testing - up to 12,000 per week now.

Anyway - not an article about Coronavirus - just a quick explanation and a disclaimer why I may be a bit more laissez-faire than some contributors. I still go to work, and while I'm stringent about washing and not visiting my parents and things like that, I'm living my life as I normally would - as do many Swedes.

The Tanger situation - the situation with most retail mall operators, can be summed up fairly simply. The Coronavirus is quite obviously affecting sales, profits and the cash of many of the companies in the space.

As a result, the companies with strong balance sheets, good credit availability and capable tenants will survive.

The ones who lack this, likely won't.

This makes me happy that I never really put money in some of the names I view as a higher risk. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers can be said to be a higher-risk name next to operators like Simon Property Group (SPG) or Realty Income (O), but it's not on the same level as CBL (CBL) or Washington Prime Group (WPG).

What has Tanger Factory Outlet Centers done?

So, the company we're looking at has done a few things in response to COVID-19. It's drawn virtually all of its unsecured lines of credit, and it's withdrawing guidance due to upcoming uncertainty. I don't view either of these moves as strange or especially noteworthy - and I expected both.

I'd find a company in this space that didn't pull guidance following COVID-19 to be suspect, to say the least.

(Photo Source)

In my initial article, I went through the company's fortress-like record of occupancy and sales performance. I won't link these here - for the simple reason, they don't really matter at this time.

A company can't report sales performance when its stores or, in this case, outlets are closed.

So, simply put, the company has done what it could do at this time. It's pulled guidance and communicated safety regarding the dividend - at least insofar as 1Q20 goes. My interpretation of this is that they hope one of two things to happen in May/June.

The Coronavirus will peak and things will successively start opening back up, with customers returning, making this a serious dent in FY20 finances and the company's balance sheet.

The country will re-assess its coronavirus strategy and either adopt a more liberal policy or gradually re-open the nation, such as Denmark is doing, once the curve starts flattening.

The reason I'm saying this is while I don't know if draconian measures are the right thing to do, they've certainly shown an effect in some of the nations currently suffering the virus. Denmark started peaking somewhere in the first or second week of March, and active cases/infected have since that time started to flatten out. If the US measures have a similar effect, the US could start following a trend such as Denmark - or our neighbors, Norway, which have enacted similar measures.

(Source: Worldometers, Norway Daily cases, Coronavirus)

At the moment, the US isn't seeing the forest for the trees as cases are still climbing faster and faster. Eventually, however, this will level off. Maybe in a week, maybe 4 weeks. The question becomes at this point, how quickly do calls for re-opening the country come?

I'm not American, and I'm certainly no virology expert. I can't foresee that. But I'll tell you what I do know.

(Photo Source)

The United States of America is the most important economy on earth, bar none.

It stays shut down and closed as it currently is long-term only at its own peril. While the deaths of this virus and its effects are horrible, the actual deaths attributed to COVID-19 in nations where the disease has run its course for far longer than the US, usually don't reach the numbers seen from the seasonal Influenza cycle in that same nation.

Sweden has been on high alert for weeks now, and the number of cases in our nation's ICUs is still below your average flu season. Deaths are below the average flu season. I've no doubt they will exceed these eventually, but we're not talking a 10X or 30X multiple compared to the flu. Let's say, however, you don't like the numbers of small Scandinavian nations which can typically be said to be outliers - that's fine.

Let's look at Italy.

The nation with some of the highest coronavirus deaths worldwide also has staggeringly high mortality for the flu. Between 2013-2017, approximately an average of 17,000 deaths per year can be attributed to common influenza in the nation (Source). The reason the deaths are so high is thought to be similar to why Coronavirus-deaths are so high. An aging population in more at-risk and exposed situations.

17,000 influenza deaths also mean that the nations currently at ~15000 deaths (as of April 2nd) haven't yet approached a standard flu season cycle - and these numbers have leveled off somewhat. Again, we will see these numbers of deaths exceeding the flu - but that's not really the point.

The point is that in no nation on earth has the virus, as of yet, actually exceeded the average influenza season by the sort of multiple that some of the discussions on the media would indicate.

I'm not trying to equalize Coronavirus with the flu as they're clearly different, and the effects upon the economy are different. COVID-19 is a serious virus, and its effect upon the economy - those are in the multiples of thousands - likely hundreds of thousands - to your average flu season.

(Photo Source)

What I am saying is that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, in maintaining its dividend and pulling its guidance seems to be hoping for the company to start opening back up in late May/early to mid-June, and going by nations which have enacted similar measures to the US, it's not an illogical assumption to make that this might be the case at least in parts of the US.

How to view Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at this time

There have been multiple articles over the past few weeks, most of them with a somewhat bullish note pointing to distribution safety at least for the year. I don't necessarily view this as a selling point - but I respect the company's focus on its dividend stability even so, and I'm of course happy that I will receive a dividend from the company in the first quarter.

Some of the main appeals for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers which existed 8 weeks ago still exist today, despite Coronavirus. These attractive qualities are in no particular order:

No single tenant or property accounts for more than 10% of its rental revenues - the largest is actually around 5.5%.

The company already expected several tenants to shut down stores in 2020. This won't be an additional loss, but an accelerated one.

Tanger's balance sheet remains excellent, and even with its credit facility drawn - which I might add, it did exactly to the facility's purpose of liquidity shortfalls - the indebtedness consists of an appealing number of maturities which end in 2027 , with the $600M maturing October 2021 with a 12-month extension possibility.

, with the $600M maturing Tanger remains investment-grade rated, with a BBB-rating, despite a lowering from a BBB+ rating.

Conservative analytics of Tanger's NAV indicates a per share NAV of $15+/share - for this, I refer to the excellent analysis found in this article by Brad Thomas.

(Photo Source)

Let me also reiterate this quote by Steven B. Tanger to, as I see it, put things into a bit of perspective (emphasis mine):

"From a financial perspective, we entered 2020 with one of the strongest balance sheets in our peer group and no borrowings outstanding under our lines of credit. Liquidity and capital preservation are critical in times of uncertainty." (Source: Steven B. Tanger, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers)

The company also made the following things clear, however, which I view key to how we "see" the company at this time:

"Tanger intends to pay its first-quarter 2020 dividend, which was declared in January, as scheduled on May 15, 2020." Translation: We hope/believe this may be over going into 2Q20.

"The Board of Directors plans to evaluate the payment and rate of any subsequent dividends quarterly." Translation: If this persists into 2Q20, we'll cut the dividend.

Again, none of these announcements or plans are all that odd.

I wouldn't want Tanger to continue paying a dividend under these circumstances. In fact, I hope they do similar things to what we've seen in Europe, with rent cuts to tenants in order for tenants to survive until things calm down. A dividend cut from Tanger at this time wouldn't be unwelcome or irresponsible - quite the opposite.

That, however, is also the reason why we should be careful in how we currently view things for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

To buy or to not buy Tanger - Risks and Arguments

As I said earlier in the article - the companies who'll survive this downturn are the companies with strong credit rating, excellent liquidity and easy access to cash/lots of cash on hand.

I happen to believe that while Tanger is experiencing the downturn in full force, it's also prepared to handle the effects of a longer downturn even if they do have to cut the dividend, and even if certain tenants do go bankrupt purely as a result of the coronavirus.

(Photo Source)

The Bull case for Tanger at this time is based on this solid balance sheet, the excellent debt maturities and the potential further access to credit if required. With BBB credit and many A-list locations, Tanger could draw further cash if it needed to finance its costs, though it would at this stage certainly have cut the dividend. The bulls would argue that despite the upcoming risk of tenant bankruptcy and closures, unless we're talking a year-long closure of the economy, it's very unlikely that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as a company or brand, would suffer damage to the point where it encounters bankruptcy.

The Bear case, on the other hand, puts into question the fundamental survivability of companies like Tanger. The arguments here can be made that the retail apocalypse will likely be made even more extreme, and quicker, by Coronavirus. What previously might have become a slow death of certain brands now will become a very swift "picking off" when it comes to the "old, sickly and weak" of the REIT names. Only the best-brand REITs will survive and bears put into question whether Tanger is one of these companies. The dividend cut will only make it worse, the stock will go even further into single digits and might end up below $1-2/share. Permanently, potentially.

So where do we end up with this?

Where I stand - Thesis

What will happen to REITs like Tanger will depend a great deal on how long the closure is, as well as company credit accessibility, liquidity and the value of company assets. I'll go through my stance point by point here - but keep in mind that if any of these points change going forward, the thesis may change as well.

Tanger is undervalued. This point bears little explanation. Even at a conservative valuation of a NAV of $15/share, the market's argument today is that Coronavirus and closures have made Tanger's properties worth a third of the NAV that it was 8-10 weeks ago. Essentially, what they're saying is that most retailers will go bankrupt, Tanger will fail to re-negotiate contracts or find new tenants once this is done. They're saying that following Coronavirus, Tanger may as well be worthless because the concept of outlet stores/REITs will be dead and the customers who visited them 8 weeks ago will not come back. Ever. I view this as wrong. While it's impossible to know how long this will last, I see value in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, and I continue to see them as undervalued. The pictures I've used in these articles are all some of Tanger's best outlet stores. I want you to look at them - because bears are telling us that these properties essentially no longer have value worth holding.

This point bears little explanation. Even at a conservative valuation of a NAV of $15/share, the market's argument today is that Coronavirus and closures have made Tanger's properties worth of the NAV that it was 8-10 weeks ago. Essentially, what they're saying is that most retailers will go bankrupt, Tanger will fail to re-negotiate contracts or find new tenants once this is done. They're saying that following Coronavirus, Tanger may as well be worthless because the concept of outlet stores/REITs will be dead and the customers who visited them 8 weeks ago will not come back. I view this as While it's impossible to know how long this will last, I see value in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, and I continue to see them as undervalued. The pictures I've used in these articles are all some of Tanger's best outlet stores. I want you to look at them - because bears are telling us that these properties essentially The market underestimates company leadership/management. No management who's been in the game for decades are unprepared fools - and Steven B. Tanger is certainly no fool. While we're busily bashing away at articles and theories, management has likely drawn up A, B, and C-plans for the company, for individual properties and for cases that require the company to change. The market is treating Tanger as though it's an externally-managed company with vultures out to pick and clean the bones of what remains - as opposed to the apex of the life's work of a few people, which I view Tanger to be.

No management who's been in the game for decades are unprepared fools - and Steven B. Tanger is certainly no fool. While we're busily bashing away at articles and theories, management has likely drawn up A, B, and C-plans for the company, for individual properties and for cases that require the company to change. The market is treating Tanger as though it's an externally-managed company with vultures out to pick and clean the bones of what remains - as opposed to the apex of the life's work of a few people, which I view Tanger to be. The US market is expecting the worst-case Coronavirus lockdown. I don't agree or share this expectation. There are a number of reasons for this, but they can be boiled down to a) The western economy cannot be shut down for the time that certain people would want it to be. We have financial experts arguing and sparring with epidemiologists and the results at this time are chaos. b) Those arguing for the possibility of year-long shutdowns of the US seem to be ignoring the current factual developments from regions that have experienced the virus for far longer and that several nations in Europe are now planning re-openings of their economies.

I don't agree or share this expectation. There are a number of reasons for this, but they can be boiled down to a) The western economy be shut down for the time that certain people would want it to be. We have financial experts arguing and sparring with epidemiologists and the results at this time are chaos. b) Those arguing for the possibility of year-long shutdowns of the US seem to be ignoring the current factual developments from regions that have experienced the virus for far longer and that several nations in Europe are now planning re-openings of their economies. The market is expecting consumer behavior to radically change overnight. While I'm not averse to the potential of consumer behavior changing away from physical stores and outlets, the notion that Coronavirus would change consumer behavior at its core in as little as months to where Tanger could close down its business is laughable and not grounded in facts or how human behavior works. There is no doubt in my mind that Tanger is entering quarters fraught with turmoil - the company will have to armor up and go into battle. However, I expect most of the market, including spending in outlet stores, to return to normal levels once this is over.

While I'm not averse to the potential of consumer behavior changing away from physical stores and outlets, the notion that Coronavirus would change consumer behavior at its core in as little as months to where Tanger could close down its business is laughable and not grounded in facts or how human behavior works. There is no doubt in my mind that Tanger is entering quarters fraught with turmoil - the company will have to armor up and go into battle. However, I expect most of the market, including spending in outlet stores, to return to normal levels once this is over. Tanger will return. It may/will take years, but I don't see them falling. Really the core of why I'm holding onto my stake in Tanger. I don't see them fundamentally failing - and by that I mean to go bankrupt.

Really the core of why I'm holding onto my stake in Tanger. I don't see them fundamentally failing - and by that I mean to go bankrupt. Even if the Retail Apocalypse comes, Tanger isn't a mall operator. Tanger is an outlet operator. While Malls will no doubt suffer, and we may see a sort of apocalypse here, investors need remembering that there are crucial differences in the two, in terms of type of sales, price points, products and so forth. I believe that because of these differences, Tanger will navigate the Coronavirus and post-coronavirus retail environment better than will most traditional mall operators.

It's important to point out that I have an extremely low cost basis compared to most Tanger Investors. My stake is also comparatively small, below 1%. I know of investors holding stakes at a cost basis of $20-30/share, at portfolio stakes of 3-6%. I would never have done this, even pre-coronavirus. I didn't become interested in Tanger until it became a turnaround play at close to $11-12/share, and my cost basis is currently 9.16/share. Because of that, my loss is still not outside the realm of coronavirus-losses we've seen even in qualitative companies during this crisis, and this may very well influence my view.

I still view Tanger Factory Outlet Centers as a fundamentally and long-term acceptably safe investment and company, even if they need to cut the dividend. The expectations that they will indeed permanently fold simply as a result of Coronavirus is a notion I view as incorrect, and I continue to hold on to my shares.

That being said, my stance isn't to invest in the company at this time.

Why not invest then?

While all of the arguments above hold, I am making them more to investors considering selling their shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers than I am making them to potential investors. My view is that the bearishness on this company has become excessive, and people are ignoring fundamentals, management skill, and overestimating the long term (10-year) impact of Coronavirus on companies like Tanger, causing them to book losses of 50-90%.

The reason my stance isn't to buy Tanger is the long, likely turnaround that awaits the company once this is over. I fully expect some of the company's tenants to bankrupt, and I fully expect the company to reduce or eliminate the company dividend as it needs to, if such a need arises as a result of Coronavirus.

My reason is also, and more importantly, that qualitative businesses are on sale. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a business I view as fundamentally safe long term, but it certainly isn't a company that can be compared with some of the companies I've written articles on lately, and which I consider to be better investments. You have, as I see it, the potential to invest in businesses that will vastly outperform the market over the next 10-50 years at this time. I don't view Tanger as such a company.

My expectation for Tanger is to at some point over the next few years return to profitability to such a degree that they will match this year's dividend and return to a more "normal" valuation, making up for the time of less-than-expected dividends and capital appreciation we're seeing and are likely to see at this time.

When would be a time to buy more Tanger? Once we get signals that restrictions are easing, and once we can with any realistic degree of accuracy predict the economic impact to Tanger's mid-to-long-term finances.

That, dear readers, is not today. Today is the time to be prudent, and the time to invest in quality which is less affected by Coronavirus.

Therefore, my stance is to "HOLD" Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Not "BUY", but certainly not "SELL" either. I understand the pain of having bought at $30-40/share, but I don't see selling a fundamentally qualitative business, which I consider Tanger to be, at panic valuations (is anyone doubting we're in panic-mode?) to be a good or responsible solution for that, simply because we believe it may take time to recover.

Thank you for reading - and from me in Sweden, to you in the US - hang in there! Things will get better.

Stance

I'm "HOLD"ing Tanger Factory Outlet Centers - and this is my current stance on the company, for its fundamental quality, balance sheet, and management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, SPG, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.