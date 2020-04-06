XLU Weekly: The Relief Rally From 43.44s Stalls At 58.09s

Price discovery lower developed through mid-week to 51.08s where buying interest emerged, halting the pullback, developing balance, 51.08s-54.08s, into the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU's price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, provided 57.70s held as resistance. This week's primary expectation did play out as a failed buy-side breakout developed to 58.09s early week before price discovery lower ensued to 51.08s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 51.79s.

29 March-03 April 2020:

This week's auction saw minor price discovery higher in Monday's auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 58.09s, near mid-March's key resistance, 58.15s. Sell excess emerged there, halting the rally into Monday's close. Price discovery lower ensued in Tuesday's trade to 55.54s before buying interest emerged, 55.90s-55.32s, into Tuesday's close.

Tuesday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open formed in Wednesday's auction. Price discovery lower continued, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 51.06s, as buying interest emerged, 51.59s/51.45s, into Wednesday's NY close. Wednesday's late buyers held the auction as rotation higher developed in Thursday's trade to 54.08s as buyers trapped amidst a sell excess into Thursday's close. Selling interest emerged, 53.50s, early in Friday's auction before rotation lower to 51.40s developed toward key support ahead of Friday's close, settling at 51.79s.

This week's auction did see the primary expectation play out as March's relief rally stalled near key resistance, 57.50s-58.20s. Within the larger context, the March rally from 43.44s to 58.15s is likely a relief rally within a larger incomplete corrective phase.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week centers upon response to the key demand cluster, 52s-51.08s. The market continues to seek support in a process known as price discovery. Buy-side failure within this key cluster would target key demand clusters below, 48.33s-47.27s/46s-43.44s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this key demand cluster would target key supply clusters above, 56s-58s/61.24s-64.16s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is now sell-side, barring failure of 54.08s as resistance. Within this near-term context, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias is now neutral barring failure of 43.44s as support or 58.15s as resistance.

It is worth noting that bullish breadth based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index, like all other sectors, saw a historic collapse in breath from February into March before an initial bounce occurred. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have seen recent similar behavior. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Intermediate-term structure shifts neutral. While the initial correction from all-time highs was severe, it remains most likely incomplete.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.