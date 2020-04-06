Mellanox: Cash In On A 6% Spread

The merger spread is attractive given the deal is set to close in a matter of weeks.

Nvidia’s management is committed to completing the acquisition of Mellanox Technologies which was announced in March 2019.

Dislocations Abound In The Merger Arbitrage Space

Ordinarily, announced non-complex strategic merger and acquisition deals trade on fairly tight spreads. Indeed, as early as 3 March, prior to the onset of the coronavirus crisis, deal spreads traded as tight as 0.5%. Since the coronavirus crisis spread outside of China and became a global phenomenon, it has started to wreak havoc on global capital markets. Companies subject to announced mergers and acquisitions have not been spared.

On Monday 15 March, we started to see real market dislocation. There were reports that Millennium, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, had cut two of their five merger desks after breaching loss limits. Since then, we have seen systematic events funds – often geared as much as 6-8x – trigger margin calls from brokers and forced to de-leverage.

As volatility across core M&A positions spiked, traditional merger arbitrageurs suffer draw-downs and are forced to cut position sizes and reduce gross exposure. This mass unwind has led to supply-demand imbalances and created some of the most attractive merger arbitrage spreads seen in decades. Put realistically, security prices do not reflect real information about the fundamentals of businesses or, in the case of merge deals, the probability of such transactions being consummated.

Overview Of The Mellanox Technologies/Nvidia Deal

On 11 March 2019, Nvidia (NVDA) announced it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) for $6.9 billion or $125.00 per share in an all-cash deal. At $118 the current share price of Mellanox implies a 5.9% spread for a deal set to close in a matter of weeks.

Approval Timeline

On 20 December 2019, Mellanox received EU clearance without any concession required after the European Commission determined the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns since the companies mainly supply complementary products and will not be able to leverage their respective positions into neighbouring markets.

Since Mexico and the United States have also approved the deal, this leaves one final hurdle, which is approval by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR). Whilst some may point to China’s rejection of Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) $48 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in 2018 as a potential harbinger, it was during the peak of the trade war between the US and China. Moreover, whilst there have been some complaints logged by local players, reports released last week revealed the Chinese regulator had reached an agreement with Nvidia on proposed remedies for the acquisition.

What Does Mellanox Do?

Mellanox provides ConnectX smart network interface cards (Smart NICs) with functions suitable for high-performance computing, including support for premium Infiniband chips used in high-performance computer (“HPC”) clusters. Its technology partners include IBM, Lenovo and HP as well as Nividia itself. Indeed, Nvidia’s compute platform and Mellanox’s interconnects power more than half of the top 500 supercomputers.

The company also provides premium Infiniband chips used in high-performance computer (“HPC”) clusters. Infiniband is a hardware interconnection tool that allows stacks of databases, servers, and computers to ‘talk’ to one another. While most commercial servers are perfectly content with 1G/s or 10G/s Ethernet interconnection, a small niche of specialized HPC clusters prefer the higher speed and low latency of Infiniband, of which MLNX is the leading supplier, and are willing to pay the higher prices associated with it.

Today, Nvidia and Mellanox supply the core technologies or the number one and two world-ranking supercomputers, Summit and Sierra.

Why Is The Deal Likely To Go Ahead?

This is a strategic deal and Nvidia’s management has publicly stated they believe in the future of datacenters, which is currently a $60 billion market opportunity. In March 2019, at the time of the merger, Jensen Huang (CEO of Nvidia) said, “We believe the compute will not start and end at the server, but the compute will extend into the network. And the network itself, the fabric, will become part of the computing fabric.” In the long term, the deal strengthens Nvidia’s ability to provide datacenter-scale compute architectures across the full stack, including processing, networking and storage. As artificial intelligence workloads become the norm, Nvidia and Mellanox will be perceived as an architecture play. The purchase is financially accretive to Nvidia’s non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP earnings and free cash flow. The deal itself was highly competitive – Nvidia reportedly outbid Intel, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to acquire Mellanox. The onset of the COVID-19 virus has not diminished the economic value of Mellanox’s core proposition. Mellanox shareholders have voted in favour of the deal. Importantly, there is no financing condition in place as Nvidia is funding the purchase using cash on hand. Once a merger agreement is signed, it is extremely difficult for either party to renege on the deal. A pandemic is not a material adverse condition stated in the merger document. Even if the COVID-19 virus outbreak were to be considered a ‘natural disaster’, the acquirer would have to prove that Mellanox was disproportionately impacted relative to its industry competitors of a similar size. Given the outbreak of COVID-19 is widespread, this would be very difficult to prove in a court of law. Nvidia has agreed to a $350 million termination fee.

Risks Factors

Clearly, there is material downside to Mellanox’s share price should the merger not be consummated. However, it may not be material. The company posted strong results in 2019 and currently trades on a P/E ratio of 15.4x versus a historical average of 15.9x over the last five years. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), a peer, trades on 22x earnings, albeit this business carries higher margins, though is arguably more cyclical.

Credit Suisse conducted a DCF analysis of the company in March 2019 and derived a fair value of $92-130 based on the following key assumptions:

Min Max Discount rate 9.0% 12.0% Terminal value multiples 7.5x 10.5x

Source: SEC Filings

The pre-announcement undisturbed share price was $73 which arguably acts as a floor on the downside given the business has not been meaningfully impacted by COVID-19 and the earnings power has increased in the last year.

Given the strong risk/reward profile, shares in Mellanox Technologies are recommended for purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.