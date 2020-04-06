FMG Offers Compelling Valuation And Dividend Yield (8%-10%)

FMG (OTCQX:FSUMF) is one of the largest iron ore exporters in Australia. The company predominantly sells its iron ore to steel mills in China. Therefore, the company is leveraged to China’s recovery and economy stimulus package.

Following FMG’s share price decline, the stock is offering 8-10% dividend yields in FY21/22 and the company is trading at a forward P/E of around 4x. FMG's balance sheet has meaningfully improved, thanks to the elevated iron ore price and accelerated debt repayments. Net Debt/EBITDA is expected to average below 0.5x for the forecast period. FMG also benefits from its lowest cash cost position globally.

FMG’s dividend policy is to payout 50-80% of NPAT and the company publicly announced to the market that the firm is committed to pay-out dividend based on long-term iron ore price whilst it maintains conservative balance sheet.

FMG’s Cash Flow Profile in USD($m)

Source: Bloomberg

FMG’s strong balance sheet position allows the company to maintain its dividend over the next 2-3 years whilst preserve its conservative balance sheet.

FMG’s Credit Metrics

Source: Bloomberg

The company also offers exposure to long life operations. Mine life is approximately 13 years, based on conventional iron ore reserves of 2.3 billion tons at end June 2019. Iron grade is 57.5%, compared with the benchmark index at 62%. Conventional resources at operations are considerably larger, at 6.2 billion tons grading 56.3% iron. A further 7.9 billion tons of conventional resources grading 57.1% are held in deposits not yet in production. FMG owns significant magnetite resources of 5.4 billion tons, though at a lower grade of 30.4%, which will be developed into the Iron Bridge mine. Life based on reserves is fair, but could be about 30 years if resources are converted to reserves. The slightly lower average resource grade may lead to a modest increase in future product discounts in the long term, though FMG is targeting production from its highest grade deposits first, such as Eliawana, which grades 59% iron.

Supply disruptions keeping iron ore high during Covid-19 outbreak:

Iron ore prices remain strong and low grade (FMG predominantly sells low grade iron ore) discounts have narrowed. Iron ore prices remain strong due to supply from Chinese mines were curtailed over the last few months. In addition, steel mills prefer lower quality iron ore when steel price is low.

As shown below, iron ore prices held steady at ~$90 /dmt for most of February and iron ore was one of the best performing commodities of the year until mid-March, even outperforming gold.

As the Covid-19 outbreak reduced Chinese iron ore production and supply in Australia and Brazil was negatively affected by weather disruptions. More recently, mining activities have been restricted in South Africa, Canada and India. Australia is tightening its restrictions on Fly-in and Fly-out workers in the Pilbara region and Covid-19 infections have been reported by producers in the densely populated state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Source: Bloomberg

China is recovering from Covid-19:

In China, demand is starting to improve from the Covid-19 outbreak and the government measures taken to contain its spread. A recovery in China is taking place on several fronts: 1) housing daily transactions have improved, 2) coal consumption of six major power generators is picking up pace, and 3) highway congestion has reached new highs since the Chinese new year. In addition, local governments have accelerated the pace of infrastructure investments. Finally, active confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Chine continue to trend down. Integrated mills have been increasing operations although blast furnaces’ utilization rate is still low at 76%. Halted EAFs are also restarting activities. As a sign of end-use recovery, steel inventories fell both at mills and traders notwithstanding still being at very high levels. Mills also have a healthy level of iron ore inventories at hand, around the 2019 average. However, iron ore inventories at ports are at a very low level, which is expected to provide some support to prices.

Rio Tinto also confirmed that they had no problem selling product to China. Rio Tinto believes there will be a strong 2H20, and additional stimulus.

Looking ahead, I expect low iron ore stocks at Chinese ports and rising steel production in the country to support prices.

Source: Bloomberg

I acknowledge it could take months for the broader market to look past the COVID-19 global recession risks. However, I believe that the situation will last months not years. It is impossible to pick the absolute low point, but I believe investors with a medium-term horizon should be rewarded owning FMG given its low cost position, rock solid balance sheet, and high dividend yield and low entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.